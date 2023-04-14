Children among people rescued from fire in Lewisham flats

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Around fourteen people have been rescued from a fire in a four-storey building in Lewisham, London Fire Brigade said.

Around eight adults and two children were rescued from neighbouring flats by firefighters wearing breathing apparatuses.

They were led to safety wearing smoke hoods, which provide protection from gases for up to 15 minutes, and treated by ambulance crews at the scene.

Further people were led to safety wearing smoke hoods from stairwells and corridors.

Firefighters are making steady progress at a flat fire on Polecroft Lane in #Lewisham. Around 14 people have been rescued from the four-storey building. https://t.co/A4NhKuf0ow pic.twitter.com/UcOocBLTyo — London Fire Brigade (@LondonFire) April 14, 2023

According to London Fire Brigade, the fire broke out in a ground floor flat in Polecroft Lane.

Eight fire engines and around 60 firefighters were called to the fire at 3.56am on Friday and got it under control by 6.21am.

Station commander Sam Woodhams said: “Crews worked extremely hard to bring the fire under control and in difficult conditions.

“Firefighters are likely to remain at the scene for the next few hours.”

The cause of the fire is not yet known.