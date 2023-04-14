Bone cancer survivor to don crutches for London Marathon to inspire others

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Bone cancer survivor to don crutches for London Marathon to inspire others

By Press Association
Adam Lever has been in remission from osteosarcoma for 10 years (Adam Lever)
Adam Lever has been in remission from osteosarcoma for 10 years (Adam Lever)

To mark 10 years in remission from an aggressive bone cancer, a university support officer hopes his “bonkers” idea to take on the London Marathon using crutches will inspire others who have encountered life-altering events.

Adam Lever, who works as a disability support officer at the University of Nottingham, said that taking on the London Marathon has always been on his “bucket list” and it felt fitting to do the event on crutches following his experience with osteosarcoma, a form of bone cancer.

Man walking with crutches
Adam Lever is taking on the London Marathon using crutches (Adam Lever)

While at university in November 2011, then 18, Mr Lever said he started getting a “bit of a niggle in my knee”, which prompted him to seek advice from a doctor.

“I had a tumour at the top of my lower left leg, just below my knee and I was told that it was fast-growing so I would need to start treatment very quickly,” the 30-year-old who lives in Nottingham told the PA news agency.

“I started my treatment for osteosarcoma in early 2012 – this entailed six rounds of chemotherapy and in April of that year, I had a surgery called limb salvage surgery to remove the tumour, replace it with a metal prosthesis and also give me a full knee joint replacement.”

The surgery resulted in Mr Lever having to learn to walk again, and was followed by a further four rounds of chemotherapy to make sure that the tumour was fully removed.

Man walking with crutches
Adam Lever said he hopes to inspire others who have gone through life altering events through his London Marathon attempt (Adam Lever)

With 2023 marking 10 years since the end of all the treatment, the 30-year-old who said “sport is my identity” wanted to find a way to pay homage to the milestone – referring to his London Marathon attempt as his “ten for ten challenge” and also setting a £10,000 fundraising target.

“I no longer can run because of my leg, I wouldn’t be able to walk that distance either, so I did some reflection and when I was learning to walk again after my operation, I used crutches”, Mr Lever said.

“Over the last 10 years, I’ve been in the gym working on my upper body strength and that was where the bonkers idea for using crutches came from and using this strength to get me around the course.”

He said that training with crutches has been “pretty mad really” and has involved him going out between three to four times a week on crutches and gradually buildings this up as the London Marathon gets ever closer.

Man walking with crutches and smiling at the camera
Adam Lever practicing for the London Marathon using crutches (Adam Lever)

“I’m fortunate enough not to use crutches on a daily basis, so learning to use crutches again was a massive learning curve, especially trying to use them without causing too much pain in my hands and wrists.

“The first few times I was going out there using them I was getting really bad blisters, so overcoming that was key in the early days.

“What I have realised is that there is no textbook way to train using crutches, so it’s been a real learning curve and a matter of listening to my body.”

Having raised more than £8,000 out of his £10,000 target, with funds going to the Bone Cancer Research Trust, Mr Lever said that support for his challenge has been “absolutely incredible”.

Man walking using crutches
Adam Lever is raising funds for the Bone Cancer Research Trust (Adam Lever)

“I’ve had lots of family members and friends rally behind me and put on different events, like charity football matches, bake sales and we have a comedy night coming up.

“It’s been a real team effort and I have had people come and train with me that I may have not seen for a few years.

“And the amount of messages I have had on social media, it’s been really nice and motivated me to complete this marathon and reach my target.”

Mr Lever also hopes to inspire bone cancer patients or anyone who has gone through life-altering operations or events.

“I want to show that anything’s possible really”, he said.

“It took me 10 years to realise that something like this was possible and I think anything is possible with a bit of creative thinking, which I did through adding crutches to my London Marathon attempt.

“You may have to adapt to do things in a way that suits you, but that’s OK and I want to show that there is life post-cancer as well.”

“The buzz of the actual event” and seeing iconic London landmarks are some of the things Mr Lever is most looking forward to on the day of the marathon.

“It will also be the end of 16 weeks of really hard work and the body is hurting a bit, so there will be a big sense of achievement when I cross the finish line.

“I’ve got a lot of family and friends coming down too, so it will be nice to share the experience with them as well.”

Laura Riach, head of fundraising and communications at the Bone Cancer Research Trust, added: “We are incredibly grateful to Adam and all of his supporters for their remarkable efforts.

“The funds raised will be put to good use to ensure that our vital work can continue. On behalf of all future patients, their families and all of us here at the Bone Cancer Research Trust.”

Mr Lever’s fundraising link can be found here: https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/adam-lever10

People can follow Mr Lever’s journey via his Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/tenforten_adam/ or Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100088902964435

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
John Lewis closed its doors in 2021. Image: Kenny Elrick/ DC Thomson.
John Lewis building in Aberdeen under offer
2
Bartlomiej Balwierz faces deportation from the UK after he admitted having sex in a public place. Image: DC Thomson.
Man who had sex outside Union Square likely to be deported
3
bus fire Crathes
Stagecoach bus catches fire on the A93 near Crathes
4
David Spencer from Skyline CableWays hopes to build a cable car in Aberdeen to help connect the beach to the city. Image: DCT design/ David Spencer
Exclusive: Firm eyes Aberdeen with plans to ‘make millions’ by building city cable car
2
5
Shannon Lovett's black Labrador Harley tragically died at a house fire in Inverurie. Image: Shannon Lovett and Wullie Marr.
Family’s heartbreak after beloved Labrador Harley perishes in Inverurie house fire
6
Stoycho Marinov admitted biting a female police officer and refusing a breath test on two occasions. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson/Facebook.
Drink-driver bit police officer then refused to be breathalysed
7
Aberdeen captain Willie Miller holds aloft the European Cup Winners Cup. Photo SNS
Aberdeen’s Gothenburg Greats revisit European glory for BBC documentary
8
Chanel blocked sales from a Union Street pharmacy in Aberdeen
Revealed: Chanel stopped perfume being sold on Union Street due to surroundings
2
9
Captain Colin Watt, former Macduff skipper and Aberdeen marine controller.
Daughter’s tribute to former Macduff skipper Colin Watt, 72
10
Mowat Court staff celebrate their successful inspection. Image: Care UK.
A ‘very good’ report: Stonehaven care home praised by watchdog

More from Press and Journal

The Courier, Features, CR0027302, Out and About, Gayle Ritchie story, Gayle visits Inchoeach Farm/Shealwalls Farm - one of many farms across Scotland taking part in Go Rural Scotland/Visit Scotland's "Lambathon", showcasing agri-tourism across the country. Picture shows; some of the lambs which were only hours old. Monday 29th March, 2021. Mhairi Edwards/DCT Media
Man, 73, charged after death of four lambs near Keith in alleged sheep-worrying incident
Police officers based at the airport were called to almost 500 more incidents this year than the previous year. Aberdeen International Airport.
Revealed: Aberdeen Airport police attended over 1,700 incidents last year
Road closed. Image: DC Thomson
A90 closed near Crimond due to two-vehicle collision
This guy couldn't be more excited to see you. Image: Shutterstock
12 nature reserves to visit across the north and north-east
There are some intriguing matches this weekend.
Rugby: Caley Three North play-off matches near climax
St Magnus Day takes place this Sunday. Image: Sandy McCook / DC Thomson
5 things to do this weekend: Celebrate St Magnus Day, watch School of Rock…
CR0042177 Katherine Wylie. James Shewan is pictured at Elgin Sheriff Court. April 13th 2023 Images by DC Thomson
Thief who stole children's cancer charity tin handed unpaid work
Campaigner Lisa Beckett in Dalmally, with surrounding landscape new pylons could impact upon.
Dalmally says 'No More Pylons' as community builds funds to fight SSEN plans
To go with story by Karla Sinclair. Rising Star: Kianna McKay of Shut The Fudge Up in Inverbervie Picture shows; Kianna McKay of Shut The Fudge Up in Inverbervie. Inverbervie. Supplied by Design Date; Unknown
RGU graduate Kianna McKay balances 9 to 5 with running thriving Inverbervie fudge business…
Adam Lever has been in remission from osteosarcoma for 10 years (Adam Lever)
Comfort Food Friday: Make this ham and cauliflower cheese for an eye-catching and tasty…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented