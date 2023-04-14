Aintree racegoers dress to impress despite relaxation of rules

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aintree racegoers dress to impress despite relaxation of rules

By Press Association
Racegoers Louise Foley and Lizzie Dagnell (Mike Egerton/PA)
Racegoers Louise Foley and Lizzie Dagnell (Mike Egerton/PA)

Racegoers have dressed up in their finest for Aintree’s Ladies Day despite the removal of its formal dress code.

Arriving for the second day of the Randox Grand National Festival on Friday, punters showed no signs of leaving the glamour at home.

Racegoers on colourful hats
The dress code has been relaxed for Ladies Day this year – but many people maintained the tradition of wearing colourful hats and fascinators (David Davies for The Jockey Club/PA)

Many donned fascinators, high heels and vibrantly-coloured dresses, but came equipped with umbrellas and coats with rain starting to fall on the famous racecourse soon after the gates opened.

The annual event is known for its style but this year The Jockey Club, which runs the Merseyside racecourse, announced it was removing the dress code as part of a drive to make horseracing “accessible and inclusive”.

Announcing the change at all of its 15 racecourses in February, The Jockey Club chief executive Nevin Truesdale said: “We hope that by no longer placing an expectation upon people of what they should and shouldn’t wear, we can help highlight that racing really is for everyone.”

Gill Carpenter, 56, from Lydiate, made her blue and white spotted one-shouldered dress herself and created a fascinator from the same material.

She said: “I always go all out for Ladies Day.

“I don’t like to say it’s a mistake to relax the dress code but people look forward to dressing up and there aren’t enough opportunities for it.

“I think it’s a mark of respect to the jockeys. It’s important to maintain the tradition and there’s nowhere better to do it than Liverpool – these girls won’t take any notice!”

Ladies Day at Aintree
Racegoers pose for a photograph with a guard and a wolfhound in the Red Rum Garden (Peter Byrne/PA)

Rachel Oates, 51, from Andover, wore a red fascinator she’d made herself with a white and black spotted dress.

She said: “Everybody wants to dress up and looks forward to the day out.”

Her partner Darren Ellis, 51, wearing a checked three-piece suit, added: “I’m a mechanic for a living so I like to get scrubbed up to come here.

“I wouldn’t want to turn up in a T-shirt and jeans.”

Randox Grand National Festival 2023 – Ladies Day – Aintree Racecourse
Evie Illes and Marcos Perez arrive at Aintree for Ladies Day (Tim Goode/PA)

Evie Illes, 20, from Manchester, wore a yellow dress with a green train and multi-coloured sash detail designed by Marcos Perez, 49, who accompanied her to the races.

She said: “I feel great in this dress, it’s amazing.”

Mr Perez added: “Ladies Day is an opportunity for everyone to show their designs and their creations and it’s very fashion forward.”

Charlotte Graham, 38, from Lytham, Lancashire, matched her green dress with a shrug made from real flowers.

Ladies Day at Aintree
Many racegoers have decided to continue with sartorial traditions on Ladies Day (David Davies for the Jockey Club/PA)

She said: “It’s a little extension of a floral print!”

Ms Graham said the accessory was likely to be “in the bin” by the end of the day, adding: “No, it’s not comfortable but my mum used to say you – have to suffer to look beautiful!

“I own a wedding dress shop and it was brought in by a florist for a photo shoot so I thought: ‘I need that in my life’.

“I love the style at Ladies Day, I love all the colours. I hope that relaxing the dress code doesn’t make a difference.”

Randox Grand National Festival 2023 – Ladies Day – Aintree Racecourse
Gemma Slater, Charlotte Graham and Amanda Warnock pose for a photograph on day two of the Randox Grand National Festival at Aintree Racecourse, Liverpool (Peter Byrne/PA)

Her friend Amanda Warnock, 36, wearing a pale blue and white dress with puff sleeves, said: “I think it’s good they’ve dropped the dress code but I don’t think you would come here in a jumper and leggings.

“Part of the fun is getting dressed up.”

The race meet will culminate on Saturday, when the world-famous Grand National steeplechase will take place.

This year, activists from Animal Rising have threatened to stop the race and plan to meet at the racecourse on Saturday morning.

