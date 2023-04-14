Irish town hopes for Biden bounce after presidential speech

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Irish town hopes for Biden bounce after presidential speech

By Press Association
(PA)
(PA)

Ballina is basking in the glow of a history-making Irish visit, as locals count on a Biden bounce in the wake of the president’s homecoming speech.

The Co Mayo town is proud of its history, with streets named in honour of rebel leaders from Irish history – including The O’Rahilly and Wolfe Tone.

It was proud too on Friday as Joe Biden made the town his final stop on his leisurely, four-day trip to the island.

Locals know the benefit of American business to the area – there is a Coca Cola factory just outside the town close to the banks of the Moy river – while the scenic surrounds have always attracted a steady stream of tourists.

President Biden visit to the island of Ireland
US president Joe Biden arrives at Ireland West Airport Knock (Niall Carson/PA)

One sign on the town’s Main Street declared Ballina the “51st state”. And while Mr Biden’s presidential powers do not stretch as far as this particular corner of the western Irish coast, residents hope that long after the blue and red bunting has been put away the president’s ancestral ties to the county will deliver benefits.

Michael Mullowney, who started queuing for Mr Biden’s speech with his three children from 4.30pm, said: “It means a lot, because I suppose he’s the most powerful man on Earth. We’ll never get the opportunity again.”

He always thought Mr Biden would visit. “The biggest American company is here beside us, Coca Cola.”

Rory Quinn, who runs a jewellers in the town, agreed that the speech would bring a “huge” benefit to the town.

He said: “Americans will come back in their droves to Ballina to see where Joe Biden has spoken the last time when he was home. So I think that is a plus, plus for everybody and there is a great Irish-American relationship, so that all helps.”

Mr Biden visited Mayo as vice-president in 2016 and some locals did not believe he would come back again so soon.

US Presidential candidate Joe Biden’s ancestral home in Ireland
Men erect flags on top of a building in Ballina (Brian Lawless/PA)

Joan Gleeson, a Ballina local who queued to see the president on Friday, said: “Words can’t explain what it means tourism-wise, even for jobs. We have two American companies here – you never know what it would bring to us. Even tourists alone, that’s our big thing, that would be great for us here.”

She said that the whole town got behind the visit.

“Actually, we didn’t really believe he would come here again. We thought he won’t have enough time on the itinerary. When we heard it, we were over the moon. Because when he came once, I thought ‘Oh he won’t come again’. But everybody said, this is different, he is a president.”

Her friend Maura O’Reilly said: “For the country in general, I think it is an excellent boost for the country – economically and tourist-wise. It shows it off and it’s free.”

In the GAA-mad county, there was less optimism that some of the Biden magic could rub off on the Mayo team – whose decades-long search for an All-Ireland title is a perennial source of heartbreak for the county.

Sean Keane, a retiree who came back to Ballina from his home in the London suburb of Wembley for the speech, thought that might be too much to hope for.

“I don’t think so,” he said.

But in a town where a clutch of famous Irish names adorn the streets, could there soon be a thoroughfare named after the Irish-American president?

“Oh you can be sure there will be,” Ms O’Reilly said.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
The High Court in Glasgow
Offshore worker found with £550,000 of drugs after home raided
2
A835 Inverness to Ullapool road.
65-year-old motorcyclist killed following two-vehicle crash on the A835 near Garve
3
Kelly Anne Booth leaving court. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson.
Woman who went on £3,000 shoplifting spree across north-east is jailed
4
Caird Road.
Police called to reports of disturbance in Kemnay
5
To go with story by Bryan Rutherford. Trolley 'thrown from three story car park' narrowly misses Union Square shopper - male youth charged Picture shows; Union Square, showing exterior where TK Maxx and Marks & Spencer can be seen below multi-storey car park. Union Square, Aberdeen. Supplied by Google Street View Date; Unknown
Trolley ‘thrown’ from three-storey car park almost hit Union Square shopper
6
Evening Express / Press and Journal CR0042140 Story by Karla Sinclair Burghmuir Circle, Inverurie Story on JP's Kitchen. They have just bought a new bigger food trailer after outgrowing their old one after just 3 months of being in business. Pictured is John Paul with a Mac and Cheese Burger. Wednesday 12th April 2023 Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
JP’s Kitchen in Inverurie forced to expand just 3 months after business’ launch
7
David Spencer from Skyline CableWays hopes to build a cable car in Aberdeen to help connect the beach to the city. Image: DCT design/ David Spencer
Exclusive: Firm eyes Aberdeen with plans to ‘make millions’ by building city cable car
5
8
Corran ferry
British military could be called in to rescue stranded Highland communities amid ferry crisis
9
Plans for a cable car from Aberdeen beach to the Castlegate could include a station on the Justice Port roundabout at the top of the Beach Boulevard. Image: Skyline/DC Thomson.
Aberdeen cable car: Everything we know about the plans so far
10
Stoycho Marinov admitted biting a female police officer and refusing a breath test on two occasions. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson/Facebook.
Drink-driver bit police officer then refused to be breathalysed

More from Press and Journal

Cammy Harper nets Caley Thistle's winner against Cove Rangers. Images: Craig Brown/SNS Group
Cove Rangers 1-2 Caley Thistle - The Verdict: Player ratings, talking points and star…
Thomas Curran from Alloa is believed to have driven to Fort William. Image: Police Scotland.
Missing Clackmannanshire man believed to have travelled to Fort William
Action photos from Buckie Thistle v Formartine United in the Breedon Highland League at Victoria Park on April 15 2023. Pictures by Jasperimage 15 April 2023. Buckie Thistle FC, Victoria Park, 9 Midmar Street, Buckie, Moray, Scotland, AB56 1PP. This is from the Breedon Highland League Match between Buckie Thistle FC and Formartine United FC. PICTURE CONTENT:- Formartine Paul Campbell and Buckie Jack Murray CREDIT:- JASPERIMAGE
Buckie net 90th minute winner to beat Formartine and stay four points at top…
Forfar Mart is to close following reduced livestock numbers.
Closure of Forfar Mart should come as a warning to the government
Abbie, Harry, Helen and Murray Brown from Auchmaliddie Mains. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Buchan farming family to host memorial event
The overall sheep champion shown by Archie Knox from Haddo, Fyvie. Image: Jasperimage
Keith Show judges announced as event moves to weekend format
Courier News - Dundee - Andrew Farrell story - CR00***** - lambs for possible Easter pic. Picture shows; lambs in fields near Kilry, 10th April 2020, Kim Cessford / DCT Media.
Lambing season well underway across the country
Ben Lowe farms near Ellon. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson
Ben Lowe: Living teenage dream as a farmer
GINGER GAIRDNER: Sowing the seeds of the season to come
Evening Express / Press and Journal CR0041759 Story by Jamie Durent Glebe Park, Brechin Highland League match between Brechin City and Wick Academy Pictured is Brechin's Marc Scott scoring to make it 5-0 Saturday 25th March 2023 Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Brechin City face Clachnacuddin as they look to keep pace in Highland League title…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented