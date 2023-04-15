Killer who absconded while on escorted leave from secure hospital is found

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

A killer who absconded while on escorted leave from a secure hospital in west London was found and returned to the facility, the Metropolitan Police said.

Officers located Mosa Jamal Abid following a call from a member of the public at around 10am on Saturday in the Northolt area, after he fled a newsagents in Uxbridge Road, Ealing, on Monday April 10.

The 26-year-old fatally stabbed his cousin, Moamen Settar, in 2016, and was sentenced under the Mental Health Act two years later after pleading guilty to manslaughter on the grounds of diminished responsibility.

The public were warned by police that Abid “can be violent” and should not be approached if seen.

Abid also absconded in October 2019 from Homerton Hospital in Hackney, east London, the force added.

Ealing Police tweeted on Saturday afternoon: “Pleased to confirm that Mosa Abid, 26, who had absconded while on hospital leave in #Ealing on 10 Apr has been located – he has been returned to hospital.

“Thanks for all your RTs and help in publicising this appeal.”

Pleased to confirm that Mosa Abid, 26, who had absconded while on hospital leave in #Ealing on 10 Apr has been located – he has been returned to hospital. Thanks for all your RTs and help in publicising this appeal. 👍https://t.co/U6ZGXJN1lZ — Ealing Police (@ealingMPS) April 15, 2023

In a statement released via the Met, Abid’s family had appealed directly to him, saying: “Mosa – if you are reading this then please do the right thing and return to hospital so you can get the care and support you need.

“Every day that goes by and we don’t know you are safe and well is heartbreaking to us.”

Police deployed specialist officers, conducted CCTV inquiries and searched the local area to locate Abid.