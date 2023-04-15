Crowds enjoy day at the races despite threat of Grand National disruption

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Crowds enjoy day at the races despite threat of Grand National disruption

By Press Association
Animal Rising activists outside the gates ahead of day three of the Randox Grand National Festival at Aintree Racecourse, Liverpool (Peter Byrne/PA)
Animal Rising activists outside the gates ahead of day three of the Randox Grand National Festival at Aintree Racecourse, Liverpool (Peter Byrne/PA)

Crowds have turned out to enjoy a day at the races despite fears of disruption as three people were arrested ahead of the Grand National.

Racegoers made their way into Aintree Racecourse in Merseyside on Saturday past about 50 protesters, holding Animal Rising banners and flags.

The group had announced plans to scale fences and enter the track, with up to 300 activists, to prevent the steeplechase from starting.

Randox Grand National Festival 2023 – Grand National Day – Aintree Racecourse
Racegoers on day three of the Randox Grand National Festival at Aintree Racecourse, Liverpool (David Davies for The Jockey Club/PA)

Merseyside Police said three people had been arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to cause a public nuisance, with a 25-year-old woman from London and a 55-year-old man from Greater Manchester arrested outside the racecourse on Saturday and a 33-year-old woman from the London area arrested in the Greater Manchester area earlier in the day.

Animal Rising said on their social media channels one of those arrested outside the racecourse was Claudia Penna Rojas.

Earlier in the day she told the PA news agency: “We will be slow marching around the perimeter and at some point we may peacefully try to make our way towards the track, again to prevent this race from happening because we know horses are being harmed.”

Horse Dark Raven died after racing on Saturday, the second death at the three-day festival after Envoye Special fell on Thursday.

Nathan McGovern, spokesperson for Animal Rising, said: “These actions show that the police are spending more time chasing peaceful protestors than addressing the real issues that exist, such as our broken relationship with animals and the climate emergency.”

But the presence of protesters did not deter punters from enjoying the sunshine as the first race got under way at 1.45pm.

Yvonne McCoy, 45, at the races with husband Gary, 51, from County Armagh in Northern Ireland, said: “They should come in and enjoy the fun like everybody else.

“It’s only a day’s craic, isn’t it?”

Emma Simpson, from Eastham in Wirral, who was at Aintree with friends to celebrate her 40th birthday, said: “There’s ways of having a protest and ways of doing that and having an impact on people without disrupting everybody else.

“It would be a real disappointment for us if they did cancel the race.”

Randox Grand National Festival 2023 – Grand National Day – Aintree Racecourse
An activist outside the gates ahead of day three of the Randox Grand National Festival at Aintree Racecourse, Liverpool (Peter Byrne/PA)

Megan Smith, 24, who was celebrating her hen do with family from Middlesbrough, said: “If a horse doesn’t want to do something, it won’t do it so it has got a choice whether it wants to do it or not.”

Val Westbrook, 69, from Leicester, had taken her brother Richard to the races for a surprise 60th birthday present.

She said: “I think they should be able to protest but I think there’s a way of doing it without spoiling it for everybody.”

Famous faces at the racecourse included actors Christopher Biggins and Dominic West.

A police dispersal zone is in place around the racecourse amid the threat of disruption.

A force spokesman said: “Merseyside Police has been working with The Jockey Club and other partners to keep people safe during the Grand National Festival.

“We are aware of some people planning to protest at the event.

“This has been factored into our plans.

“We respect the right to peaceful protest and expression of views, but criminal behaviour and disorder will not be tolerated and will be dealt with robustly.”

Randox Grand National Festival 2023 – Grand National Day – Aintree Racecourse
Jonbon ridden by jockey Aidan Coleman clear a fence on their way to winning the EFT Systems Maghull Novices’ Chase on day three of the Randox Grand National Festival at Aintree Racecourse (Nigel French for The Jockey Club/PA)

An Aintree Racecourse spokesperson said: “We respect the right to peaceful protest but sincerely hope that Animal Rising reflect on whether their proposed actions are legitimate and responsible.

“Their actions could endanger the horses they purport to protect, as well as jockeys, officials and themselves.

“As you would expect, we are working closely with Merseyside Police to ensure we protect the safety and enjoyment of everyone, including all participants, human or equine, at the Grand National.”

