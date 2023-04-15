Artists speak of joy behind new music for King’s coronation

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment Music

Artists speak of joy behind new music for King’s coronation

By Press Association
The King (Dan Kitwood/PA)
The King (Dan Kitwood/PA)

The artists who have crafted the new music that will be played at the King’s coronation have spoken of the joy behind their creations.

An anthem written by Andrew Lloyd Webber and a “jubilant and uplifting” coronation march created by Patrick Doyle are among the 12 new compositions for the ceremony at Westminster Abbey on May 6.

Lord Lloyd-Webber said he has already played a version of his piece – Make A Joyful Noise, A Coronation Anthem – to Charles but he remained tightlipped about the royal response he received.

He said: “I had the good fortune to discuss the text with His Majesty The King.

Coronation anthem
 Andrew Lloyd Webber (Joe Giddens/PA)

“We discussed the writings of Solomon and I suggested adapting Psalm 98 with its message of ‘Make A Joyful Noise unto the Lord, the King’. It seems so appropriate to the moment in the coronation service.

“I played, and tried to sing, my early score for the King a few weeks ago.

“I have composed a short opening and closing fanfare, which will be played by the Fanfare Trumpeters of the Royal Air Force.

“The anthem is scored for the wonderful Choir of Westminster Abbey and the Coronation Orchestra.”

Charles has personally selected the musical programme for the ceremony, which has been designed to showcase a range of talent and styles from the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth.

A short overture composed by Judith Weir will be the first performance by the Coronation Orchestra.

It features horns, “an instrument historically associated in music and art with nobility”, and “the optimistic rising scales of the music suggest renewal and hope for the future”, she said.

The coronation will feature six orchestral commissions, five choral commissions and one organ commission, specially composed for the occasion by British composers whose styles include classical, sacred, film, television and musical theatre.

Paul Mealor
Paul Mealor (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Paul Mealor’s composition – Coronation Kyrie – which is to be sung by bass-baritone Sir Bryn Terfel and the Westminster Abbey Choir, is set to be the first Welsh language performance at a coronation.

Mr Mealor, who described it as “a meditative, introspective” piece, said: “I was inspired by the great Welsh tunes – Aberystwyth, Cwm Rhondda, Ar Lan Y Mor – and the composition is coloured by the harmonies of these songs.

“It is a cry from the deep soul of the hills and valleys of Wales for hope, peace, love and friendship.”

A new arrangement has been crafted for the Welsh folk song by Sir Karl Jenkins, Tros y Garreg (Crossing The Stone). It will be played by the Coronation Orchestra and the Royal Harpist Alis Huws.

South African soprano Pretty Yende will bring a work by classical and film composer Sarah Class called Sacred Fire to life for the coronation.

London stock
Westminster Abbey (Anthony Devlin/PA)

Of the piece, Ms Class said: “Above all, the song is a celebration of love, faith and unity, both lyrics and music reflecting the sacred flame of the soul, ever present within all beings and all things.”

A trio of composers – Nigel Hess, Roderick Williams and Shirley J Thompson – have created a new work based on one of Charles’s favourite hymns, Be Thou My Vision – Triptych For Orchestra.

Iain Farrington is hoping his celebratory piece for the organ commission – Voices Of The World – will “get people’s toes tapping” as it is a diverse mix that has a “joyful, jazzy and dance-like character”.

A two-part composition, Alleluia (O Clap Your Hands) and Alleluia (O Sing Praises), has been commissioned from award-winning TV and film composer Debbie Wiseman and will also be played at the ceremony.

Artist Roxanna Panufnik said the music in her work – Coronation Sanctus – “quickly builds and finishes ecstatically, with organ fanfares and flamboyantly colourful harmonies”.

Composer Tarik O’Regan predicted that his work would be a reflective moment during the service.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
The High Court in Glasgow
Offshore worker found with £550,000 of drugs after home raided
2
A835 Inverness to Ullapool road.
Motorcyclist, 65, killed in A835 crash near Garve named
3
Kelly Anne Booth leaving court. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson.
Woman who went on £3,000 shoplifting spree across north-east is jailed
4
Caird Road.
Police called to reports of disturbance in Kemnay
5
To go with story by Bryan Rutherford. Trolley 'thrown from three story car park' narrowly misses Union Square shopper - male youth charged Picture shows; Union Square, showing exterior where TK Maxx and Marks & Spencer can be seen below multi-storey car park. Union Square, Aberdeen. Supplied by Google Street View Date; Unknown
Trolley ‘thrown’ from three-storey car park almost hit Union Square shopper
6
Evening Express / Press and Journal CR0042140 Story by Karla Sinclair Burghmuir Circle, Inverurie Story on JP's Kitchen. They have just bought a new bigger food trailer after outgrowing their old one after just 3 months of being in business. Pictured is John Paul with a Mac and Cheese Burger. Wednesday 12th April 2023 Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
JP’s Kitchen in Inverurie forced to expand just 3 months after business’ launch
7
David Spencer from Skyline CableWays hopes to build a cable car in Aberdeen to help connect the beach to the city. Image: DCT design/ David Spencer
Exclusive: Firm eyes Aberdeen with plans to ‘make millions’ by building city cable car
5
8
Corran ferry
Army could be called in to rescue stranded Highland communities amid ferry crisis
9
Plans for a cable car from Aberdeen beach to the Castlegate could include a station on the Justice Port roundabout at the top of the Beach Boulevard. Image: Skyline/DC Thomson.
Aberdeen cable car: Everything we know about the plans so far
10
Stoycho Marinov admitted biting a female police officer and refusing a breath test on two occasions. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson/Facebook.
Drink-driver bit police officer then refused to be breathalysed

More from Press and Journal

Ben Taylor-Davies farms Townsend Farm, near Ross-on-Wye in Herefordshire
Jane Craigie: Regenerative farming saved farmer
Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
Woman caught with drugs dances in dock after escaping punishment
CR0042145, Karla Sinclair, Braemar. Food and drink story on Geva Blackett, who appeared on Monday night's episode of MasterChef. Thursday, April 13th, 2023, Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
WATCH: Councillor Geva Blackett and I prepare 3 dishes including microwavable hollandaise sauce -…
A problematic pothole in Fordoun, Aberdeenshire (Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson)
David Knight: Poetically, political potholes are biggest threat for Yousaf's SNP
Caley Thistle Women manager Karen Mason.
Manager Karen Mason urges Caley Thistle Women to challenge for top-four ahead of SWF…
The Novar Arms Hotel in Dingwall is up for sale. Image: Christie & Co.
Easter Ross hotel on North Coast 500 route goes on the market for £649,500
To go with story by Lauren Jack. Pet of the week SSPCA Picture shows; Big Bird, Lavender, Blaze pet of the week . Drumoak. Supplied by SSPCA Drumoak Date; Unknown
Big Bird, Lavender and Blaze are on the hunt for new homes – can…
CR0042177 Katherine Wylie. Dariusz Stec is pictured at Elgin Sheriff Court. April 13th 2023 Images by DC Thomson
Tractor driver handed hefty fine after crashing car during drunken search for food
Undated Handout Photo of sweet rice doughnuts recipe from Rice Table by Su Scott (Quadrille, £27). See PA Feature FOOD Recipe Doughnuts. Picture credit should read: PA Photo/Toby Scott. WARNING: This picture must only be used to accompany PA Feature FOOD Recipe Doughnuts.
Sweet treats: These crowd-pleasing sweet rice doughnuts will curb your sugar cravings
Peter Tosh outside the Caley Fisheries office in Oban.
After more than half a century in the fishing industry, Oban's Peter Tosh is…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented