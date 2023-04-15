Veterans and NHS workers to watch coronation from in front of Buckingham Palace

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Veterans and NHS workers to watch coronation from in front of Buckingham Palace

By Press Association
(PA)
(PA)

Thousands of Armed Forces veterans and NHS workers are to get a spot in front of Buckingham Palace to watch the coronation.

Culture Secretary Lucy Frazer said that around 3,800 seats that will be in a specially-built grandstand at the Queen Victoria Memorial have been offered to these public servants “as a mark of the nation’s profound gratitude”.

Veterans, NHS and social care workers, plus representatives of charitable organisations with links to the royal family will be among the invited guests in these seat, while another 354 uniformed cadet forces will be offered the chance to watch the coronation procession at Admiralty Arch.

London city stock
The Queen Victoria Memorial in front of Buckingham Palace (John Stillwelll/PA)

The coveted spots mean they will get a special view of key moments during the May 6 coronation including the processions, the appearance of the royal family on the Buckingham Palace balcony and the Armed Forces fly past.

They will also get to see the King and Queen Consort travel from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Abbey in the Diamond Jubilee State Coach drawn by six Windsor Grey horses, accompanied by The Sovereign’s Escort of the Household Cavalry Mounted Regiment.

The royal couple will travel back to Buckingham Palace in the Gold State Coach.

Invites from the Royal British Legion (RBL) and individuals or organisations that have contributed to the Government’s Veterans Strategy have gone out to the veterans who will be at the Buckingham Palace site.

Platinum Jubilee
The royal balcony scene of Buckingham Palace during the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations (Frank Augustein/PA)

Philippa Rawlinson, the RBL’s director of remembrance, said: “The Armed Forces hold great importance to the nation as they work to protect us, our freedoms and our society’s way of life.

“We know that it will be a great privilege for members of the Armed Forces community to see their new Commander in Chief on this significant day.”

On coronation day, the King’s Procession will travel along The Mall, through Admiralty Arch, along the south side of King Charles Island in Trafalgar Square, before going down Whitehall through the east and south side of Parliament Square to Westminster Abbey.

The rest of the route for the procession in central London is non-ticketed and open to the public on a first-come first-served basis.

It is expected that central London will be packed with royal fans and big screens will be placed in royal parks including in Hyde Park, Green Park and St James’s Park so they can watch the days events.

More than 57 locations across the UK will have big screens enabling over 100,000 people to watch the events in their home towns, according to the Department of Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS).

Screens in St James’s Park will also show the Coronation Concert at Windsor Castle on May 7.

The DCMS said there will be an accessible viewing space along the north side of The Mall and at all screen sites in London. Accessible viewing spaces for the people watching the concert on the big screen at St James’s Park are also available.

First aid and mental health first aid facilities, water refill stations, toilets and accessible toilets, welfare points, and concession kiosks selling food and drinks will be included at these viewing spaces which will be at ground level.

Hearing loops for use by people with hearing aids and British Sign Language interpreters will be present and accessible toilets and changing facilities will be provided, according to the DCMS.

