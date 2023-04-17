International students from eastern Europe ‘most likely to have jobs’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
International students from eastern Europe ‘most likely to have jobs’

By Press Association
Employment rates among international students in England and Wales are highest for people from eastern Europe (PA)
Employment rates among international students in England and Wales are highest for people from eastern Europe, with more than half of people from some countries doing jobs alongside their studies, figures suggest.

Rates are highest for students born in Romania, with nearly three-quarters (73.9%) in employment, along with nearly two-thirds of students born in Bulgaria (62.3%).

The findings are among the latest data to be released from the census, which took place on March 21 2021.

Some 373,600 non-UK-born international students were in England and Wales at the time of the census, a third (32.6%) of whom were also in jobs.

A “significantly higher proportion” of EU-born international students had jobs (47.1%) than those born outside the EU (24.6%), according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

High employment rates among people born in eastern Europe helped contribute to the difference in these totals.

Along with Romania and Bulgaria, more than half of international students born in Poland (56.7%), Lithuania (55.9%) and Latvia (53.7%) said they were in employment on the day of the census.

Romania was the third most common country of birth for international students in England and Wales, accounting for nearly one in 10 of all of those recorded in the census, behind India and China (both around one in nine).

Employment rates for students from India and China were much lower than the rate for Romania, however, at 33.5% and 4.8% respectively.

Many EU-born international students will have arrived before the end of free movement, so the census figures do not represent the status of EU students under the post-Brexit immigration system, the ONS said.

The data also shows a third (33.9%) of the international student population of England and Wales was in London at the time of the census – the equivalent of 127,000 people.

South-east England and the West Midlands were the regions with the highest populations of international students outside London, with 12% and 9.4% of the total respectively.

After India, China and Romania, the most common countries of birth for international students were Nigeria, Poland, Italy and the US.

The most common type of work was in the wholesale and retail trade, including the repair of motor vehicles, which accounted for 18.5% of international students in employment.

This was followed by health and social work (16.8%), accommodation and food services (13%) and education (12%).

There were notable differences between EU-born and non-EU-born students, with non-EU students in employment twice as likely to work in health and social care than EU students.

The census classified international students as people who were born outside the UK and did not have a UK passport, who were aged 17 or over on their most recent arrival in the UK and 18 or over on the day of the census and who were in full-time education.

