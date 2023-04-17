New bust of peace process mediator George Mitchell unveiled in Belfast

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
News UK

New bust of peace process mediator George Mitchell unveiled in Belfast

By Press Association
(left to right) Former senator George Mitchell and his wife Heather MacLachlan, former US president Bill Clinton and his wife Hillary, former prime minister Tony Blair, Professor Ian Greer President and Vice-Chancellor of Queen’s University Belfast (QUB) and Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris, at the unveiling of a bust for the former senator, during the three-day international conference at Queen’s University Belfast to mark the 25th anniversary of the Belfast/Good Friday Agreement. Picture date: Monday April 17, 2023.
(left to right) Former senator George Mitchell and his wife Heather MacLachlan, former US president Bill Clinton and his wife Hillary, former prime minister Tony Blair, Professor Ian Greer President and Vice-Chancellor of Queen’s University Belfast (QUB) and Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris, at the unveiling of a bust for the former senator, during the three-day international conference at Queen’s University Belfast to mark the 25th anniversary of the Belfast/Good Friday Agreement. Picture date: Monday April 17, 2023.

George Mitchell vowed that part of his heart will always be in Northern Ireland as a new bust of the peace mediator was unveiled in Belfast.

The former US senator – who helped broker the 1998 Good Friday Agreement – has been immortalised in bronze at Queen’s University, an institution where he once served as chancellor.

The sculpture, which was created by acclaimed Northern Ireland artist Colin Davidson, was unveiled by current chancellor Hillary Clinton and Mr Mitchell’s wife Heather on the first day of a major conference commemorating the 25th anniversary of the accord.

It stands in front of the university’s Whitla Hall and is intended to act as an inspiration to students emerging from the building after their graduation ceremonies.

Good Friday Agreement 25th Anniversary
Former senator George Mitchell, former US president Bill Clinton, former taoiseach Bertie Ahern and former prime minister Sir Tony Blair at the unveiling of the bust (Liam McBurney/PA)

Former US president Bill Clinton, who appointed Mr Mitchell to chair the Good Friday talks, ex-UK prime minister Sir Tony Blair and former taoiseach Bertie Ahern also attended the ceremony, as did Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton Harris and Irish government minister Eamon Ryan.

“Well, my first reaction is that when you’re looking at a statue of yourself, you know the end is near,” Mr Mitchell joked at the ceremony.

“So I’m going to enjoy it in what time is left. My heart is filled with gratitude to so many people.”

The veteran diplomat spoke of his and his wife’s deep affection for Northern Ireland.

“A very large part of our hearts and of our emotions will forever be here in Northern Ireland,” he said.

He added: “This is a good place. You are good people. You deserve a life of peace, opportunity and prosperity. Please, I ask you, I beseech you, continue your efforts. Life has changed, circumstances will arise in the future that cannot now be anticipated. But opportunity, prosperity and peace is a right of the people of Northern Ireland.

“To have been able to participate in some way in furthering their rights, I thank you all from the bottom of my heart.”

Mr Clinton described Mr Mitchell as a “brilliant” mediator.

“Today means a lot to me, because I’m the guy that talked George Mitchell into taking that easy little part-time job I discussed,” he joked.

“If you ever wonder how important Ireland was to George Mitchell and the Northern Irish peace process, just remember this – I tried to get him to go on the Supreme Court and he said ‘no’.

“And I said ‘well, how about this (Northern Ireland talks process), this won’t take long’.

“And for 25-plus years now, he’s been reminding me of how misleading I was about that little part-time job I asked him to take. But he was brilliant at it. And he loved what he was doing. And he fell in love with all the details and the warts and all. He stayed at it.”

Mr Clinton told the ceremony the Good Friday deal had created a “thing of beauty”.

“As long as I have known George Mitchell he has always tried to do what was best for everybody,” he said.

“He has an innate sense of fairness and a genius about how to achieve it. He gets you to change your mind and you could swear you didn’t change anything – that’s what you thought all along.

“His genius was a great gift to the people of Northern Ireland and to people who love peace everywhere and I’m glad it will be commemorated in this beautiful, beautiful sculpture.”

Ms Clinton said there could be no more “fitting tribute” than the statue.

Former PM Sir Tony conveyed the significance of the role Mr Mitchell played in the talks.

“In the frenzy of Northern Ireland politics, George was this soothing balm of wisdom and calmness and tranquillity, he created just the right atmosphere for people to talk to each other,” he said.

“He was also, of course, instrumental in drafting the framework for the Good Friday Agreement. So he was not just a great guy, he was a great lawyer, which we needed too in order to put all the different strands together.”

Mr Ahern said it as an “absolute honour” to attend the event as he praised Mr Mitchell’s “courtesy”, “dignity” and “respect for all of us”.

