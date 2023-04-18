Inquest into deaths of woman and children looks at killer’s probation management

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Inquest into deaths of woman and children looks at killer’s probation management

By Press Association
Terri Harris (centre), Lacey Bennett and John Bennett were killed along with Connie Gent in Chandos Crescent, Killamarsh (Derbyshire Police/PA)
Terri Harris (centre), Lacey Bennett and John Bennett were killed along with Connie Gent in Chandos Crescent, Killamarsh (Derbyshire Police/PA)

An inquest will investigate how a man was deemed to pose a low risk of serious harm by probation services before going on to murder his partner and three children.

Terri Harris, 35, her daughter Lacey Bennett, 11, her son John Paul Bennett, 13, and Lacey’s friend Connie Gent, 11, were killed with a claw hammer by Damien Bendall at their home in Killamarsh, Derbyshire, in September 2021.

Bendall, who had a history of serious and violent offences dating back to 2004, had been described by one probation officer as “cold and calculated and quite psychopathic” but was classed as posing a low risk of serious harm to partners and children.

A review of how the Probation Service handled Bendall prior to the murders, ordered by the Justice Secretary, Dominic Raab, found that his supervision was of an “unacceptable standard” at every stage and “critical opportunities” to correct errors were missed.

At a pre-inquest review hearing into the deaths of Ms Harris, Lacey, Paul and Connie at Chesterfield Coroners Court on Tuesday, Peter Nieto, area coroner for Derby and Derbyshire, said that four separate inquests would be held at the same time into the deaths.

He said: “There has been an Inspectorate of Probation report produced in January and that report obviously raises a number of issues in relation to the assessment and management of the defendant, and whether different management might have made a difference, which from our point of view may mean that there was a prospect that the deaths could have been avoided.

“The inquests are going to require particular scrutiny of the ways that Damien Bendall was managed and assessed.

“We need to understand who was involved and how any contribution from any agency involved contributed to the deaths.”

Bendall, who was expecting a child with Ms Harris when he committed the murders, was given four whole life tariffs for the killings, and another for raping Lacey, in December last year.

Connie Gent (Derbyshire Police/PA)
Connie Gent (Derbyshire Police/PA)

In January, Chief Inspector of Probation Justin Russell said that a catalogue of errors and missed opportunities in Bendall’s supervision saw him categorised as posing a low risk of causing serious harm to partners and children, and a medium risk to the public, and being supervised by inexperienced staff and “heavily overloaded” line managers.

That was despite Bendall being given a suspended sentence for arson just weeks before the murders, domestic abuse allegations being made by a previous partner and concerns being raised over his contact with a 16-year-old girl in foster care.

After the arson, probation staff decided he was suitable to be put under curfew at home with Ms Harris – an assessment the watchdog concluded was “dangerous and entirely inappropriate”.

No attempt was made to speak to Ms Harris or visit the property and there is no evidence that “essential” domestic abuse and child safeguarding checks were carried out by the probation officers making this decision, Mr Russell said, as he agreed no mandatory requirement to do so was “extraordinary”.

Damien Bendall (Derbyshire Police/PA)
Damien Bendall (Derbyshire Police/PA)

At the hearing on Tuesday, Mr Nieto said that the inquests should not be a “re-run” of the Inspectorate’s “very helpful” report, and would also consider whether changes had already been made by the Probation Service and agencies involved in Bendall’s supervision.

David Sandiford, representing the Ministry of Justice and HM Prison and Probation Service, said that the organisations “continue to express their deepest sympathy” to the families of the victims and added that all 17 recommendations made in the Inspectorate’s report had all been “accepted and reviewed”.

Relatives of the victims were present at the hearing, as well as representatives of Derbyshire Constabulary, the Ministry of Justice, Derbyshire County Council and Derbyshire Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust.

Angie Smith, the mother of Ms Harris, has launched a campaign, named Terri’s Fight, calling for relatives to be able to more easily access information on partners they are concerned about.

Mr Nieto said another pre-inquest review would be held in June or July.

