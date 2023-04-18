Man admits being in charge of dogs which caused death of pensioner

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Man admits being in charge of dogs which caused death of pensioner

By Press Association
Darren Pritchard arrives at Wolverhampton Crown Court (Jacob King/PA)
Darren Pritchard arrives at Wolverhampton Crown Court (Jacob King/PA)

A dog owner has admitted being in charge of two American bulldogs which killed a pensioner after escaping through a hole in a fence into a neighbouring property.

Darren Pritchard pleaded guilty on Tuesday to an offence under the Dangerous Dogs Act, possessing cannabis with intent to supply and producing the drug at an address in the street where Lucille Downer, 85, was pronounced dead.

Darren Pritchard court case
Darren Pritchard arrives at Wolverhampton Crown Court (Jacob King/PA)

The 44-year-old, of Merrivale Road, Smethwick, West Midlands, made the admissions during an appearance at Wolverhampton Crown Court and was warned he is likely to be jailed when he is sentenced on May 15.

Pritchard was allowed more than two hours to speak to his barrister outside the courtroom before admitting a charge stating that he was the owner or in charge of two dogs which were “dangerously out of control” causing injury, resulting in the death of Mrs Downer at her home in Boundary Avenue, Rowley Regis, near Birmingham.

Mrs Downer, a retired cook, was pronounced dead at the scene on April 2 2021.

Fatal dog attack in Rowley Regis
Flowers outside Lucille Downer’s house in April 2021 (Jacob King/PA)

West Midlands Police said at the time that Mrs Downer suffered “multiple” injuries after the dogs escaped from a neighbouring property through a hole in a fence, with her family saying in a statement that they would “miss her dearly”.

During a brief hearing before Judge Michael Chambers KC, Pritchard spoke only to confirm his name and his guilty pleas.

Granting Pritchard conditional bail, Judge Chambers told him: “You have had the courage to plead guilty to these matters and you will get appropriate credit (for pleading guilty) in due course.

“But they are clearly serious matters which cross the custodial threshold so you should be under no illusion as to the likely sentence.”

Fatal dog attack in Rowley Regis
A family photograph of Lucille Downer (West Midlands Police/PA)

The facts of the case were not opened by prosecutor Howard Searle during the hearing, which was told Pritchard had been “out of trouble since 2013” at the time of Mrs Downer’s death.

Police have said the dogs were humanely destroyed after the incident.

An inquest held previously was told Mrs Downer was found in her back garden.

A forensic post-mortem examination was carried out and the medical cause of death was found to be a neck injury caused by a dog bite.

