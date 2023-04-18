Release of paramilitary prisoners in 1998 ‘horrible but necessary’ – Tony Blair

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Release of paramilitary prisoners in 1998 ‘horrible but necessary’ – Tony Blair

By Press Association
Former prime minister Sir Tony Blair and former taoiseach Bertie Ahern at St Malachy’s School in Belfast (Liam McBurney/PA)
Former prime minister Sir Tony Blair and former taoiseach Bertie Ahern at St Malachy's School in Belfast (Liam McBurney/PA)

The release of paramilitary prisoners as part of the Good Friday Agreement was “horrible, but necessary”, Sir Tony Blair has said.

Former taoiseach Bertie Ahern added that if the decision had not been taken in 1998, there would never have been a peace deal in Northern Ireland.

The two leaders, who signed the historic agreement, were addressing a group of school pupils in Belfast.

They were asked about the decision to release paramilitary prisoners, one of the most controversial aspects of the deal.

Good Friday Agreement 25th Anniversary
Sir Tony Blair said he had difficult conversations with victims' families over prisoner releases (Liam McBurney/PA) 

Sir Tony said: “It was horrible, but necessary is my answer.

“What I found was that the most difficult conversations I ever had were with the families of the victims.

“They always divided into two categories of people. There were people who literally found it unforgiveable, that you released the people who murdered their loved ones.

“Many of these people were killed just by being in the wrong place at the wrong time, it wasn’t that they were targets.

“Some people found it unforgivable while what other people said was, ‘I can’t ever forget what has happened but if you can tell me that your agreement will mean that someone else doesn’t suffer in the way that I’ve suffered, then you go and do it’.

“But you’ve got to make sure it lasts and it works.”

The former prime minister added: “A lot of people are cynical about politics because they don’t understand when you actually are in a position of political leadership, if the decisions were easy, life would be so much simpler.

“But they are not. It is really difficult.

Good Friday Agreement 25th Anniversary
Former taoiseach Bertie Ahern said there were a number of elements of the Good Friday Agreement which were difficult (Liam McBurney/PA)

“In the end, you’ve got to take a decision, and the moment you decide, you will divide.

“That’s what leadership is about.

“We weren’t indifferent to it but what we were trying to think is how do we prevent this happening in the future.

“Ultimately, if you want to make change you are going to have to do things which are difficult and sometimes take risks, it can be a very ugly business when you are dealing with the families who have lost their loved ones in terrible acts of violence, that is the most difficult thing.

“But if you are going to be honest about what the future has to look like, you are going to have to take those decisions.”

Mr Ahern said there were a number of parts of the agreement that they didn’t “feel great about”.

He added: “If we didn’t do it we wouldn’t have had an agreement, that is the straight and honest answer.

“I don’t ever remember Tony Blair opening a champagne bottle to say to me, ‘let’s have a drink, we’re going to release the prisoners’.

“It was a huge decision and I didn’t have nearly as many prisoners.

“But I remember having to go back and meet some of the families of members of the Garda Siochana, the Irish police force, and tell them I am going to release these guys who got 40 years for killing your dad, but they have only served six or seven.”

Mr Ahern said: “It was something that was necessary like a lot of the hard compromises.

“I can tell you we weren’t celebrating, but as part of the overall collective issues that we were dealing with, which were huge – that was one of the difficult ones.”

