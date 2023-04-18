Restoring Stormont ‘can fairly easily be done’, says Bill Clinton

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Restoring Stormont ‘can fairly easily be done’, says Bill Clinton

By Press Association
Former US president Bill Clinton (Liam McBurney/PA)
Former US president Bill Clinton (Liam McBurney/PA)

The restoration of the Stormont Assembly can “fairly easily be done if we want to”, former US president Bill Clinton has said.

Addressing an audience in Londonderry marking the 25th anniversary of the Belfast/Good Friday Agreement, Mr Clinton said an excuse can always be found to say no.

It comes as the Stormont institutions remain effectively collapsed due to a DUP boycott.

Crowds gathered outside the Guildhall and an invited audience inside the building rose in a standing ovation as Mr Clinton arrived.

Bill Clinton gives a speech
Bill Clinton gives a speech to the Guildhall (Liam McBurney/PA)

The Making Hope And History Rhyme event, organised by the John and Pat Hume Foundation, also heard musical performances and addresses by young people.

Ash lead singer Tim Wheeler dedicated a performance of his hit Shining Light to journalist Lyra McKee on the fourth anniversary of her murder.

U2 frontman Bono appeared in a video paying tribute to agreement architects John Hume and David Trimble, describing the former as a “man who made all our lives bigger”, and Lord Trimble as the “politician who was seen as a hardliner” but “when the moment came, made the hard choice for peace”.

Good Friday Agreement 25th Anniversary
A video of U2 frontman Bono (Liam McBurney/PA)

Mr Clinton paid tribute to those who came together for the historic 1998 accord, particularly Mr Hume, who led the SDLP and Lord Trimble, who led the UUP.

He said they “who put their lives and careers on the line” for peace.

“I loved and admired them both, but what they stood for is alive in your lives,” he said.

Mr Clinton described the “gift of the agreement” as “lifting our lives, our children’s lives and our grandchildren’s lives”.

He said it is important to get Stormont back up and running.

“Based on what I’ve heard it can fairly easily be done if we want to, but we can always find an excuse to say no,” he added.

Tim Wheeler of Ash performs the song Shining Light
Tim Wheeler of Ash performs the song Shining Light (Liam McBurney/PA)

“If you’re having a fight in your home, you can always find an excuse to say no, if you’re struggling with any kind of relationship or struggle, you can always find an excuse to say no, getting to yes is humanity’s great trial and great goal.

“The people we honour today got to yes.”

Mr Clinton said he can remember virtually every encounter with Mr Hume and Lord Trimble, adding that the latter was “so modest” and never got “the credit he deserved”.

Earlier in the event two school pupils, James Tourish, who attends St Columb’s College, and Ellianna McBride, who attends Foyle College, urged progress.

Good Friday Agreement 25th Anniversary
Ellianna McBride, 18, from Foyle College (Liam McBurney/PA)

Mr Tourish said: “We must stand together united and determined to seek and deliver a better future for all on this island… there is more that unites the people of this province than what divides us.”

Ms McBride said while peace has created the context for politics and for political institutions to work, “those institutions need to function now”.

“The lack of decision-making on pressing issues in healthcare, employment and education is failing our people. We need political stability if Northern Ireland is to become the vibrant, innovative economy and the tolerant liberal society desired by its young people,” she said.

Good Friday Agreement 25th Anniversary
Former US president Bill Clinton and SDLP leader Colum Eastwood MP (centre right) are greeted by patrons at the Guildhall Taphouse (Liam McBurney/PA)

Following the event in the Guildhall, Mr Clinton visited a local bar where he met Foyle MP and SDLP leader Colum Eastwood.

He spoke to a number of people in the Guildhall Taphouse and posed for selfies on request.

Emerging outside to be greeted by more crowds of well wishers, Mr Clinton took time to speak to several people before getting into his waiting vehicle to leave.

