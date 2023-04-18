Research examines whether vaping can ‘entrench’ smoking habits in teenagers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Research examines whether vaping can ‘entrench’ smoking habits in teenagers

By Press Association
Teens who smoke and vape at the same time could ‘entrench’ tobacco use in later adolescence, a new study suggests (PA)
Teenagers who smoke and vape are more likely to "entrench" tobacco use in later adolescence, academics have suggested.

Teenagers who smoke and vape are more likely to “entrench” tobacco use in later adolescence, academics have suggested.

Experts found that concurrent vaping in early teenage smokers could lead to persistent and heavier smoking in later adolescence.

Researchers examined concurrent smoking and vaping among the so-called “guinea pig generation” – the first generation to be exposed as adolescents to e-cigarettes as a new nicotine delivery product.

A team of US researchers analysed data over more than 1,000 teenagers from the UK and around 800 US teenagers who were smokers before the age of 15.

Some 57% of UK and 58% of US teenage smokers also used vapes.

Teenagers were regularly surveyed about their use of vapes and cigarettes up to the age of 17.

Smokers who were also vape users in their early teens were more likely to continue smoking into their late teens, the researchers said.

Some 61% of early vapers from the UK were still smoking in their late teens compared with 50% of non-vapers.

The equivalent figures for the US teenagers were 42% and 24%.

The researchers estimated that UK teenagers who smoked and vaped in early adolescence were 45% more likely to be smokers in their late teens compared to those who smoked but never vaped.

They also found that teens who smoked in early adolescence but did not use e-cigarettes were more likely to report no nicotine use in late adolescence

“Among youth who started smoking early in adolescence, early e-cigarette adopters were more likely to become entrenched into tobacco use and in heavier smoking than those who smoked but had not used e-cigarettes,” the authors wrote in the journal Tobacco Control.

They added: “Tobacco control efforts aimed at adolescents should incorporate the risks posed by e-cigarettes for early smoking youth.”

Commenting on the study, John Britton, emeritus professor of epidemiology at the University of Nottingham, said: “This study concludes that an association between vaping and continued smoking in adolescents who started smoking very young is consistent with entrenchment of smoking by vaping.

“An alternative hypothesis, that vaping by adolescent smokers is confounded with more severe nicotine addiction, does not appear to be considered. Most adolescent vaping is transient; those who persist with it are likely to be the most addicted smokers and hence those who are least likely to quit.”

Caitlin Notley, professor of addiction sciences at Norwich Medical School at the University of East Anglia, added: “This paper does not, in my view, support an ‘entrenchment theory’ as reported, since e-cigarettes are not tobacco products, although both contain nicotine. The data presented support a common liability explanation of youth experimental behaviour.”

It comes after the Department of Health and Social Care in England announced a crackdown on the illegal sale of e-cigarettes to under-18s with an “illicit vapes enforcement squad”.

The task forces would conduct test purchasing at shops and share intelligence across regional networks and local authorities, officials said.

