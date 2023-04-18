Faith leaders urge Britons to volunteer over the coronation weekend

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Faith leaders urge Britons to volunteer over the coronation weekend

By Press Association
The Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby delivers his sermon as he leads the Easter Sung Eucharist at Canterbury Cathedral in Kent. Picture date: Sunday April 9, 2023.
The Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby delivers his sermon as he leads the Easter Sung Eucharist at Canterbury Cathedral in Kent. Picture date: Sunday April 9, 2023.

Faith leaders have urged Britons to volunteer on the bank holiday Monday of the coronation weekend.

Senior religious figures have voiced their strong support for The Big Help Out volunteering project on May 8.

It has the backing of Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby, Chief Rabbi Ephraim Mirvis and leading figures from the Muslim, Hindu, Sikh and Buddhist communities.

The project aims to inspire and recruit a new generation of volunteers by showing how easy it is to get involved.

Opportunities include a chance to volunteer with the Scouts, Royal Voluntary Service, Guide Dogs and the smallest local volunteering groups.

Chief Rabbi Sir Ephraim Mirvis KBE
Chief Rabbi Sir Ephraim Mirvis has backed the scheme (PA)

The Archbishop, Chief Rabbi and other faith and community leaders will visit the The Passage homelessness charity in central London on Wednesday to encourage people to take part in The Big Help Out.

The group will help sort donated clothing and serve food to the homeless.

Faith organisations are set to play a leading role in The Big Help Out because of the support the King has given to promoting inter-faith collaboration as well as their existing important role in volunteering projects across the UK.

Mr Welby said: “During the coronation, His Majesty the King will be anointed to serve others, and we’ll be giving thanks for the King’s example of service.

“That’s why helping others is a key theme of the coronation weekend – and why I’m so delighted to support The Big Help Out.

“As we celebrate the coronation, I joyfully encourage everyone to help out in all kinds of creative ways.

The Queen Consort and King
The Queen Consort and King (PA)

“I pray we take this opportunity to come together, support those around us and unite our communities. Let’s build a legacy of love for one another.”

Mr Mirvis said: “By taking part in The Big Help Out campaign, volunteering our time and energy, we can make a positive impact on our communities, help those in need and promote social cohesion.

“I urge everyone, regardless of their faith or background, to embrace this opportunity and take part in this day of national volunteering.

“May The Big Help Out be a source of inspiration and hope, and may it strengthen the bonds that unite us as a people.”

The project has also received the backing of the Muslim chaplain at the Canary Wharf Multifaith Chaplaincy, the general secretary of the Hindu Council UK and president of the Hindu Forum of Britain, the director of the Network of Sikh Organisations and the head monk of the London Buddhist Vihara and chief Sangha Nayaka of Great Britain.

The Bishop of the Ukrainian Church in London and the chief executive of Humanists UK have also voiced their support.

Mick Clarke, chief executive of The Passage said: “The Passage was thrilled to welcome a diverse cross section of faith leaders to The Passage as part of The Big Help Out, which we hope will inspire many people to make a real difference to the local community and get involved in the wide range of volunteering opportunities that are available across the UK.”

Brendan Cox, co-founder of the Together Coalition, which is organising The Big Help Out said: “The UK’s faith communities excel at volunteering and bringing people together.

“That’s why are excited about what they can contribute to The Big Help Out.

“Today’s intervention from senior leaders from the UK’s faith and belief groups, spanning the four nations, is a call to action for the faith communities to build the next generation of volunteers.”

