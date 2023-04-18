Talking therapies could reduce future risk of heart disease, study suggests

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Talking therapies could reduce future risk of heart disease, study suggests

By Press Association
Talking therapies could reduce future risk of heart disease, study suggests (Anthony Devlin/PA)
Talking therapies could reduce future risk of heart disease, study suggests (Anthony Devlin/PA)

Treating depression through talking therapy could help cut the risk of heart disease, a new study suggests.

There are a number of different talking therapies, including guided self-help, where a therapist coaches patients through a self-help course, and counselling for depression.

Cognitive behavioural therapy (CBT) – based on the idea that thoughts, feelings, what we do and how our bodies feel physically are all connected – is another example, the NHS said.

The new research found that using these therapies to effectively treat depression in adults over 45 may be linked with reduced rates of future heart disease.

In the first-of-its-kind study, researchers looked at whether psychological therapies, such as CBT, used to treat depression could play a role in reducing the risk of developing cardiovascular disease – including stroke and heart disease – later in life.

Previous studies have shown that people who experience depression are around 72% more likely to develop cardiovascular disease in their lifetime than those who do not.

Lead author, PhD candidate at University College London Celine El Baou, said: “This study is the first to establish a link between psychological therapy outcomes and future risk of cardiovascular disease.

“The findings are important as they suggest that the benefits of psychological therapy may extend beyond mental health outcomes and to long-term physical health.”

“They stress the importance of increasing access to psychological therapy to under-represented groups, for example minority ethnic groups who may be more at risk of experiencing cardiovascular disease.”

In the new study, researchers analysed data from 636,955 over-45s who accessed treatment via England’s national Improving Access to Psychological Therapies (IAPT) service, between 2012 and 2020.

This is soon to be called NHS Talking Therapies for anxiety and depression.

The free service offers CBT, counselling and guided self-help, with sessions delivered either face-to-face individually or in groups online.

A questionnaire, which considers factors such as a lack of interest in doing things, issues with sleep and feelings of low mood, was used to measure depressive symptoms.

Researchers then linked the IAPT outcomes (depression scores) with patients’ health records to look for new incidence of cardiovascular events.

They found that people whose depression symptoms improved after psychological treatment were less likely to develop cardiovascular disease over an average of three years of follow up, compared to those who did not.

The study also suggests that reliable improvement from depression (compared to no reliable improvement) was associated with a 12% decrease in future cardiovascular disease at any given time.

Similar results were observed for coronary heart disease, stroke and death.

The association was stronger in people aged under 60, who had a 15% decreased risk of cardiovascular disease and 22% decreased risk of death from all causes respectively.

Meanwhile, those over the age of 60 had a 5% decreased risk of developing cardiovascular disease and 14% decreased risk of death from all other causes, researchers found.

The researchers point out a number of limitations of their study, including that they had little information about lifestyle, such as exercise or smoking habits.

They suggest another explanation for the results could be that those who respond to psychological therapy had lifestyle behaviours that were more protective of cardiovascular disease in the first place.

The dataset used in the study, published in the European Health Journal, was funded by Alzheimer’s Society.

Professor Sir Nilesh Samani, medical director of the British Heart Foundation, said: “This study shows that successful treatment of depression using psychological therapies is associated with lower subsequent risk of heart and circulatory diseases, including heart attacks and strokes.

“While observational, it provides further evidence that brain and heart health are connected, and that treating depression may have other significant benefits beyond improving mental health.”

Tim Chico, professor of cardiovascular medicine and honorary consultant cardiologist at the University of Sheffield, said the study underlines the “important link between depression and cardiovascular disease”.

He added: “Although this link is already known, patients with cardiovascular disease often are not formally assessed for depression, while the risk of heart disease in depressed people is also often overlooked.

“The study does not prove that treating depression using talking therapies reduces risk of later heart disease, though it suggests that it might.

“Although proving such a link would need a randomised clinical trial where depressed people are randomised to receive treatment or not, such a study is unlikely to be ethical.

“We need to consider how to improve detection and treatment of depression, not just because it is important in itself but because it may also reduce the burden of heart disease to a similar extent as other treatments for heart disease.”

