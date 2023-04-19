Murder of ‘Little Man’ buried in shallow grave likened to ‘Hollywood film plot’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Murder of ‘Little Man’ buried in shallow grave likened to ‘Hollywood film plot’

By Press Association
Mohammed Shah Subhani, whose remains were found by police after an extensive search of a woodland area in Beaconsfield, Buckinghamshire (Metropolitan Police/PA)
Mohammed Shah Subhani, whose remains were found by police after an extensive search of a woodland area in Beaconsfield, Buckinghamshire (Metropolitan Police/PA)

A man was allegedly killed, burned and buried in a shallow grave in woods in a “grim case” likened to a Hollywood film.

Mohammed Shah Subhani, 27, known as Little Man, was allegedly murdered when he visited R & J Plumbing in Hounslow, west London, on May 7 2019.

Prosecutor Tom Little KC told jurors: “He comes out rolled in a carpet, thrown into the back of a vehicle, driven away, moved from vehicle to vehicle, moved to the countryside, burnt and dumped.

“Sounds like something out of a Hollywood film but it is the grim reality of this case.”

Brothers Amraj Poonia, 27, aka Bigs, and Raneel Poonia, 25, aka Ace, and Gurditta Singh, 26, are on trial at the Old Bailey accused of murder and perverting the course of justice.

Mohanad Riad, 22, known as Emz, Mahamud Ismail, 26, known as Major or Skinny, and Mohammed Shakeel, 29, are charged with perverting the course of justice.

Opening their trial on Wednesday, Mr Little said the victim was killed “behind closed doors” at the plumbing premises by at least three people.

He said: “It is a murder that appears to arise from, and be linked to, the criminal underworld of a number of those living in and around the flightpath to Heathrow.

“However, the criminality does not end with that murder in west London.

“Having murdered Mohammed Shah Subhani it was necessary for the defendants to cover up and clean up their crimes.

“That includes disposing of the body, moving and disposing of Mohammed Shah Subhani’s Audi Q3 motor vehicle, other vehicles and other items.”

Mr Little said the reason for the cover-up was to “try to avoid justice catching up” with the defendants.

He went on: “Accordingly, an elaborate and extensive attempt to pervert the course of justice was set in train and carried out and which very nearly succeeded.

“Following the murder, Mohammed Shah Subhani’s body was removed from R & J Plumbing and, having been kept in a vehicle or vehicles in London, was driven to the countryside in Buckinghamshire where it was partially burnt and then left in a shallow grave in a storm drain in a wooded area off the beaten track.”

Jurors heard how the venue for the killing was a Poonia family business and the motive was a dispute over missing drugs.

But the victim and Amraj Poonia were said to have been involved in the supply of cannabis which Mr Little said came with “risks, rivalries, suspicion, treachery, violence – and even murder”.

A local dealer named only as Robbie had asked Mr Subhani to look after a “very large” quantity of cannabis for him in April 2019, from which he took five kilos, it was claimed.

He entrusted Amraj Poonia with one kilo for “safe keeping” but that stash went missing, it was claimed.

Mr Little said there was no dispute that co-defendant Riad had recruited two local drug dealers to help stage a fake theft of the cannabis.

In the weeks before the killing, suspicions erupted in incidents of violence towards Amraj Poonia and/or Riad either by or for Mr Subhani, it was claimed.

The defendants from west London deny the charges against them.

The trial continues.

