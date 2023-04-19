‘Healthy’ doctor, 32, died after rare severe reaction to AstraZeneca Covid jab

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

‘Healthy’ doctor, 32, died after rare severe reaction to AstraZeneca Covid jab

By Press Association
Dr Stephen Wright died from the ‘unintended consequences of vaccination’ after a rare reaction to the AstraZeneca Covid jab, a coroner has concluded (Helen William/PA)
Dr Stephen Wright died from the ‘unintended consequences of vaccination’ after a rare reaction to the AstraZeneca Covid jab, a coroner has concluded (Helen William/PA)

A “fit and healthy” doctor died from the “unintended consequences of vaccination” after a rare reaction to the AstraZeneca Covid jab, a coroner has concluded.

As an NHS clinical psychologist and frontline health worker, Dr Stephen Wright, 32, of Sevenoaks, Kent, was among the earliest groups of people to be given the vaccine during the pandemic.

He died 10 days after the jab.

His widow Charlotte is considering taking legal action against AstraZeneca, which had its Covid vaccine approved in December 2020, a month before Dr Wright was given his dose.

A small group of people, Dr Wright included, have had a severe reaction to the jab and health authorities are investigating, an inquest at London’s Southwark Coroner’s Court heard on Wednesday.

Dr Stephen Wright inquest
Charlotte Wright outside Southwark Coroner’s Court (Helen William/PA)

Dr Wright suffered from a combination of a brainstem infarction, bleed on the brain and “vaccine-induced thrombosis”.

He was taken to Princess Royal University Hospital in Orpington and moved to King’s College Hospital as his condition rapidly worsened but the nature of the bleed meant he was unfit for surgery.

Coroner Andrew Harris described a “very unusual and deeply tragic case”.

Outlining the facts, he said: “Dr Wright was a fit and healthy man who had the AstraZeneca vaccine on January 16 2021, awoke with a headache on January 25 and later developed left arm numbness.”

Mr Harris said it is “very important to record as fact that it is the AstraZeneca vaccine – but that is different from blaming AstraZeneca”.

Dr Wright attended an A&E department just after midnight and was found to have high blood pressure and a sagittal sinus thrombosis, Mr Harris said.

He added: “He was transferred to King’s College Hospital at 6.39am but, due to the extent of the bleed and very low platelets, was unfit for surgery…”

After the inquest, Mrs Wright said: “It was made clear that Stephen was fit and healthy and that his death was by vaccination of AstraZeneca.

“For us, it allows us to be able to continue our litigation against AstraZeneca.

“This is the written proof.”

Work is under way to try to understand why severe reactions to the jabs can happen, the inquest was told.

Mr Harris said: “My understanding is that this condition is rare.

“Causes are being examined by the MHRA (Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency).

“It seems to me that there is not an action one can take at the moment.

“It is being looked at and there are reports being given to the Government from the MHRA and there is advice on the matter.”

Medical experts told the court nothing could be done to save Dr Wright as his condition deteriorated.

Consultant neurosurgeon Francesco Vergani said platelets provide the body’s first response to try and stop bleeding and are important for clotting.

He said: “There was nothing that could have been done to have a successful operation.

“When you have someone with critically low platelets who is bleeding in the brain, the surgery is a disaster.”

Dr Mark Howard, a consultant pathologist and medical examiner at King’s College Hospital, said scientists and medical experts were not aware of the vaccine’s possible deadly side effects because Dr Wright’s case happened so early in its rollout.

He said: “Stephen was a very fit, young and healthy man in January 2021.

“It is a truly tragic and very rare complication of a well-meant vaccination.

“We had no knowledge that this was a potential side effect at this time.

“It’s not fully understood why this happens.

“It’s an idiosyncratic reaction.

“The circumstances arise in a very small number of people.

“There was no way of knowing that Stephen would have this consequence.

“It was a rare and unintended consequence.”

An AstraZeneca spokesman said: “We are very saddened by Stephen Wright’s death and extend our deepest sympathies to his family for their loss.

“Patient safety is our highest priority and regulatory authorities have clear and stringent standards to ensure the safe use of all medicines, including vaccines.

“From the body of evidence in clinical trials and real-world data, Vaxzevria (the brand name for AstraZeneca’s Covid-19 vaccine) has continuously been shown to have an acceptable safety profile and regulators around the world consistently state that the benefits of vaccination outweigh the risks of extremely rare potential side effects.

“The Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Authority granted conditional marketing approval for Vaxzevria for the UK based on the safety profile and efficacy of the vaccine.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Riverbank School is located in the Tillydrone area of Aberdeen. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.
Police called to Aberdeen primary after teacher assaulted by child with knife
2
Jim Goodwin with Duk during his time as Aberdeen manager. Image: SNS
Former boss Jim Goodwin insists Duk will make Aberdeen millions – as striker closes…
3
The incident took place at Soul on Union Street. Picture by Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.
Man in the dock over alleged serious assault in Soul
4
Westpark School is one of the schools being considered for closure. Image: Paul Glendell.
Exclusive: Council reveals plans to shut schools – with six in Northfield under threat
5
Ryan McAndrew leaving court. Image: DC Thomson
Man apologises to Stonehaven residents after performing sex act in high heels and thong
6
To go with story by Adele Merson. Aberdeen City Council should within weeks have the power to force entry to council properties in order to install new smoke alarms. Picture shows; Aberdeen's Marischal College. . Marischal College, Aberdeen. . Supplied by DCT Media. Date; Unknown
Aberdeen City Council force entry to flats in multi-storeys to install new smoke alarms
7
DR Macleod vehicles are a familiar sight on Scottish roads. Image: DR Macleod.
Assurances made after Highlands and Islands haulier DR Macleod acquired by Danish firm
8
Carol-Anne Scroggie was jailed for putting non-existent lottery scratchcard wins through the system while working at Watermill Filling Station in Fraserburgh. Image: DC Thomson.
Jail for petrol station worker who stole £75,000 in scratchcard swindle
9
What does the future hold for the Bon Accord Centre Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
Readers react as Bon Accord Centre in Aberdeen is sold
10
Ross Jack
Ross Jack reflects on frustrating campaign as Rothes prepare to face Huntly

More from Press and Journal

Two black and one white lambs have been taken. Image: Police Scotland.
Three baby lambs taken from building near Culloden Moor
The cost of refurbishing the nursery at Aberlour Primary School has risen to £1.017m. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Moray Council paying rent to store £260k unused temporary nursery units in Aberdeenshire
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. A case into wildlife crimes collapsed after it emerged police lied to members of the public Picture shows; A case into wildlife crimes collapsed after it emerged police lied to members of the public. N/A. Supplied by Police Scotland Date; Unknown
Sheriff clears gamekeeper after hearing evidence police lied about investigation
26 East Lodge Drive is an exceptional family home. All photos supplied by Aberdein Considine.
Stunning Stonehaven home on the market for £549,000
The former Jimmy Saville house in Glen Coe is rapidly deteriorating, Image: Lauren Watt.
New pictures of 'Jimmy Savile' house in Glen Coe prompt fresh calls for action
CR0042167 Reporter, Karla Sinclair. Altens, Aberdeen. For food and drink story on the opening of The Key café in Altens, founded by former professional footballer Jonny Smith. This is his second venue to open in the north-east Pictured is 13th April 2023 Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson
Health cafe The Key opens new Altens branch - but owner is aiming for…
The new bins with orange lids are being rolled out across Aberdeenshire. Here's some of them already in place in Laurencekirk. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
New orange bins rolling out in Aberdeenshire: All you need to know
Colourful London Marathon 2022 runners in action (Image: Bonnie Britain/SOPA Images/Shutterstock)
Tracy Mcglynn: We're running to help young people facing a mental health marathon
To go with story by Ben Hendry. Caithess stock images Picture shows; Camps Bar. Wick. Ben Hendry/DCT Media Date; 17/04/2023
Derelict site in Wick to be transformed with new seating area outside Camps Bar
Aberdeen boss Barry Robson shakes hands with defender Mattie Pollock following the Dons' 1-0 win at Ross County on Friday. Image: SNS
Stats show Aberdeen’s defensive improvements under Barry Robson go far deeper than clean sheets…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented