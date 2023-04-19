Driver used car ‘as a weapon’ to kill 22-year-old woman near takeaway, jury told

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Driver used car ‘as a weapon’ to kill 22-year-old woman near takeaway, jury told

By Press Association
Willow Street, Oswestry (Matthew Cooper/PA)
Willow Street, Oswestry (Matthew Cooper/PA)

A driver turned his Volvo into a “weapon” to kill a 22-year-old woman when he mounted a footpath outside a takeaway, a murder trial jury has heard.

Stafford Crown Court was told Stephen McHugh denies the murder of pedestrian Rebecca Steer but admits her manslaughter, after she was dragged under his car in the centre of Oswestry, Shropshire.

McHugh has admitted assault causing injury to Kyle Roberts, who was also hit by his car, but denies attempting to cause him grievous bodily harm with intent.

Opening the facts of the Crown’s case against McHugh, of Artillery Road, Park Hall, near Oswestry, prosecutor Kevin Hegarty KC said the 28-year-old was driving a gold-coloured Volvo in Willow Street at about 2.45am on Sunday October 9 last year.

Rebecca Steer death
A family photograph of Rebecca Steer (West Mercia Police/PA)

Alleging that McHugh stopped in the road and “exchanged words” with a group of people near the Grill Out takeaway, Mr Hegarty told the court: “At that moment Rebecca Steer was crossing Willow Street.

“All of a sudden, as she was crossing, the Volvo shot backwards. It narrowly missed her.”

Jurors were told Ms Steer managed to get out of the way of the car and made her way to the pavement on the opposite side of Willow Street.

Mr Hegarty added: “At that moment Mr McHugh turned the steering wheel in the direction of the people on the pavement and then he drove on to the pavement towards that group of people.

“The driver’s side of the car went on to the kerb, on to the footpath, and he proceeded to drive through the group.

“We say he used his car as a weapon – he used the power and the weight of the car to strike the group.”

McHugh’s vehicle hit three people, the court heard, including two men who were “knocked aside” by the front wing.

Mr Hegarty told the court: “Rebecca Steer was more towards the front of the car and as the car increased its speed – as it went through the group, she was dragged down under the car.

“The car then went over her – which is to say one or more of the wheels went over her. She was crushed – in effect she was left with rib fractures and catastrophic internal injuries.”

Before showing the jury CCTV clips from nearby business premises of the Volvo being reversed and then driven forwards into Ms Steer and Mr Roberts, Mr Hegarty said of McHugh: “He was heard speaking in an aggressive way.

“You may well think the way he reversed the car, which was at speed and without regard to those around him, gives a clear insight into what he was thinking and what he intended to do.

“We say that was to strike his target whoever it was. We don’t suggest Rebecca Steer was his target – she was in effect a bystander.”

The CCTV of the incident, Mr Hegarty said, showed the group outside the takeaway were given no time to escape and Ms Steer “had no chance to get away”.

McHugh, the jury heard, had been to a local football match on Saturday October 8, before visiting two pubs and a nightclub.

He was arrested on Monday October 10 in Gobowen, Shropshire, and claimed he “didn’t mean to hit anyone”.

Shortly before the alleged murder, the court heard, a man who was searching the boot of a car in Oswestry was left with a bloody nose by McHugh, in an incident the prosecution said shows he had previously “got involved in violence.”

Mr Hegarty said a front-seat passenger in McHugh’s Volvo, which was abandoned close to nearby flats, told him to calm down but he “accelerated away”.

The barrister told the jury: “This is not a collision where a pedestrian is thrown some distance by an impact. Stephen McHugh has gone from a standing start up onto the pavement and through the people there, and took Rebecca Steer with him.

“What else could he have had in mind for people in that group other than to cause, at the very least, really serious harm? If that is proved, that is murder.”

The trial continues.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Riverbank School is located in the Tillydrone area of Aberdeen. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.
Police called to Aberdeen primary after teacher assaulted by child with knife
2
Jim Goodwin with Duk during his time as Aberdeen manager. Image: SNS
Former boss Jim Goodwin insists Duk will make Aberdeen millions – as striker closes…
3
The incident took place at Soul on Union Street. Picture by Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.
Man in the dock over alleged serious assault in Soul
4
Westpark School is one of the schools being considered for closure. Image: Paul Glendell.
Exclusive: Council reveals plans to shut schools – with six in Northfield under threat
5
Ryan McAndrew leaving court. Image: DC Thomson
Man apologises to Stonehaven residents after performing sex act in high heels and thong
6
To go with story by Adele Merson. Aberdeen City Council should within weeks have the power to force entry to council properties in order to install new smoke alarms. Picture shows; Aberdeen's Marischal College. . Marischal College, Aberdeen. . Supplied by DCT Media. Date; Unknown
Aberdeen City Council force entry to flats in multi-storeys to install new smoke alarms
7
DR Macleod vehicles are a familiar sight on Scottish roads. Image: DR Macleod.
Assurances made after Highlands and Islands haulier DR Macleod acquired by Danish firm
8
Carol-Anne Scroggie was jailed for putting non-existent lottery scratchcard wins through the system while working at Watermill Filling Station in Fraserburgh. Image: DC Thomson.
Jail for petrol station worker who stole £75,000 in scratchcard swindle
9
What does the future hold for the Bon Accord Centre Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
Readers react as Bon Accord Centre in Aberdeen is sold
10
Ross Jack
Ross Jack reflects on frustrating campaign as Rothes prepare to face Huntly

More from Press and Journal

Two black and one white lambs have been taken. Image: Police Scotland.
Three baby lambs taken from building near Culloden Moor
The cost of refurbishing the nursery at Aberlour Primary School has risen to £1.017m. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Moray Council paying rent to store £260k unused temporary nursery units in Aberdeenshire
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. A case into wildlife crimes collapsed after it emerged police lied to members of the public Picture shows; A case into wildlife crimes collapsed after it emerged police lied to members of the public. N/A. Supplied by Police Scotland Date; Unknown
Sheriff clears gamekeeper after hearing evidence police lied about investigation
26 East Lodge Drive is an exceptional family home. All photos supplied by Aberdein Considine.
Stunning Stonehaven home on the market for £549,000
The former Jimmy Saville house in Glen Coe is rapidly deteriorating, Image: Lauren Watt.
New pictures of 'Jimmy Savile' house in Glen Coe prompt fresh calls for action
CR0042167 Reporter, Karla Sinclair. Altens, Aberdeen. For food and drink story on the opening of The Key café in Altens, founded by former professional footballer Jonny Smith. This is his second venue to open in the north-east Pictured is 13th April 2023 Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson
Health cafe The Key opens new Altens branch - but owner is aiming for…
The new bins with orange lids are being rolled out across Aberdeenshire. Here's some of them already in place in Laurencekirk. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
New orange bins rolling out in Aberdeenshire: All you need to know
Colourful London Marathon 2022 runners in action (Image: Bonnie Britain/SOPA Images/Shutterstock)
Tracy Mcglynn: We're running to help young people facing a mental health marathon
To go with story by Ben Hendry. Caithess stock images Picture shows; Camps Bar. Wick. Ben Hendry/DCT Media Date; 17/04/2023
Derelict site in Wick to be transformed with new seating area outside Camps Bar
Aberdeen boss Barry Robson shakes hands with defender Mattie Pollock following the Dons' 1-0 win at Ross County on Friday. Image: SNS
Stats show Aberdeen’s defensive improvements under Barry Robson go far deeper than clean sheets…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented