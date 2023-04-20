More than 1,300 homeless people died in UK in 2022, say researchers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

More than 1,300 homeless people died in UK in 2022, say researchers

By Press Association
New research from the Museum of Homelessness suggests 1,313 homeless people died in 2022 (Nick Ansell/PA)
New research from the Museum of Homelessness suggests 1,313 homeless people died in 2022 (Nick Ansell/PA)

More than 1,300 homeless people died across the UK last year, according to research by a social justice group.

The Museum of Homelessness said the figure of 1,313 in 2022 was up by 85% since its work began four years ago.

The group has been running the Dying Homeless Project since 2019 and said it uses information from coroners’ enquiries, media coverage, family testimony and freedom of information requests to verify details of each case.

It said the aim is to honour and remember people “who would so often be forgotten”.

According to its research, the group said deaths in England rose 22% on 2021 to 875 in 2022, and by 27% in Wales to 76.

The number of deaths in Northern Ireland fell by more than a third to 205 but remains almost double the level seen in 2020.

Scotland recorded a 15% decrease on 2021, with 157 fatalities in 2022.

Researchers said the true numbers are likely to be higher as some local authorities have not contributed to the project over the last two years.

They added that the vast majority of the deaths in 2022 took place after the person was placed in some form of homelessness accommodation rather than when rough sleeping.

Museum of Homelessness director Matt Turtle called for “far stronger policy and investment” in order to deal with the “appalling loss of life”.

He added: “With a heavy heart we expect to report more of the same in 2024, but with our colleagues we will continue to do what we can to save lives.”

Separately, the project has for the first time obtained figures suggesting the number of deaths that occurred in exempt accommodation – a type of supported housing for residents with specific needs that is exempt from local caps on housing benefit.

Of the 12 local authorities who responded to the Museum of Homelessness request for information, Manchester reported 109 deaths in exempt accommodation across 98 properties.

This compared to 21 deaths among the rest of the homeless population in Manchester, researchers said.

The total deaths in exempt accommodation across 12 local authorities in England was 151. The others were Hull (7), Mansfield (5), Mid Devon (1), Middlesbrough (6), Rotherham (4), Sandwell (1), Sunderland (1), Sutton (2), West Northamptonshire (4), Durham (1), Kensington and Chelsea (10).

Mr Turtle said: “The fact that so many people continue to die in unregulated, taxpayer-funded accommodation run by rogue landlords is a disgrace.

“The upcoming Supported Housing (regulatory oversight) Bill will provide an urgently needed framework to regulate the rogues but it’s clear local authorities won’t have the resources they need to implement it.

“The Government needs to move past piecemeal measures to address both the immediate crisis and the lack of social housing that causes it.”

In October a damning report from the cross-party Levelling Up, Housing and Communities Committee warned that the exempt housing system in England is a “complete mess” that lets down vulnerable residents and rips off taxpayers.

It said vulnerable people in need of support are being exploited while providers make excessive profits by capitalising on loopholes.

The Museum of Homelessness and frontline groups including the Simon Community, Streets Kitchen and The Outside Project are hosting a vigil outside Downing Street on Thursday evening and are encouraging people to light a candle at home and post a picture online with the hashtag #MakeThemCount.

The next release by the Office for National Statistics of homeless deaths registered in England and Wales in 2022 is due in November.

A spokesperson for the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities said its plan to tackle homelessness and rough sleeping “includes £186 million to help those with drug and alcohol addiction access recovery services and up to £53m for suitable and stable accommodation”.

They added: “Councils have a duty to ensure temporary accommodation is suitable and we are providing them with £654m over two years to help prevent homelessness.”

