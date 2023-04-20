Letters offering ‘unique glimpse’ of late Queen’s life to be auctioned

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Letters offering ‘unique glimpse’ of late Queen’s life to be auctioned

By Press Association
Letters written by the late Queen are set to go under the hammer in Belfast (BloomfieldAuctions/Presseye/PA)
Letters written by the late Queen are set to go under the hammer in Belfast (BloomfieldAuctions/Presseye/PA)

A trove of letters offering a “unique glimpse” into the private life of the late Queen are to go under the hammer in Belfast.

The original handwritten letters by Queen Elizabeth II and an emerald and diamond bracelet and ring belonging to Wallis Simpson are among items to be sold at Bloomfield Auctions.

The letters from the late Queen to her midwife Helen Rowe in 1950 discuss how they can work together to obtain the royal signatures for an embroidered tea cloth.

The white linen tea cloth referenced in the letter will be included in the upcoming auction, and is embroidered with the signatures of King George VI, Queen Elizabeth II, the Duke of Edinburgh and Princess Margaret, amongst others.

There is another royal connection with the sale of a seven-piece silver tea service used to entertain the young Duke of Edinburgh at a polo match in the United States.

An emerald and diamond bracelet and ring belonging to Wallis Simpson will be sold(BloomfieldAuctions/pressEye/PA)

The managing director of Bloomfield Auctions, Karl Bennett, said the sale will offer a “unique glimpse into the private life of Queen Elizabeth II”.

“In her letters, her close relationship to her lady-in-waiting is revealed, who is affectionately addressed as ‘Rowie’, and was present at the births of all four of Queen Elizabeth II’s children,” he said.

“We can also pick up on clues as to her relationship with her sister, Princess Margaret, with the letter recording: ‘I haven’t succeeded in getting Margaret’s signature as I haven’t seen her privately for ages, but if you send the cloth to her lady-in-waiting, you will have much more chance of getting it signed and returned promptly, than if I did it!’”

“Given the historic importance of King Charles III’s upcoming coronation early next month, I have no doubt that this sale will be one of the best yet for Bloomfield Auctions, as we expect considerable interest not just from the UK, but around the globe.”

Mr Bennett said the jewellery which once belonged to Wallis Simpson was a gift from her husband Edward.

He said the vendor’s grandmother, Esther McCreery, was a well-known socialite in the early 20th century and is believed to have purchased the items of jewellery from Ms Simpson after becoming acquainted with the couple through her role as a liaison for the American Embassy in the Bahamas.

The managing director of Bloomfield Auctions, Karl Bennett shows off a silver tea service (BloomfieldAuctions/pressEye/PA)

The ring and bracelet are expected to fetch between £25,000-£35,000 at next week’s auction.

The sale will also include a Harland and Wolff minute book, which is believed to contain records of the first minutes taken immediately after the First World War.

Chronicling the years 1918-1927, the book contains various historical references, including the Armistice in 1918, the Titanic memorial and details of the death of Viscount Pirrie, chairman of Harland & Wolff, whose signature is recorded throughout the book.

The sale will take place across two days on Monday April 24 and Tuesday April 25 both online and in the auction house. For more information, visit: www.bloomfieldauctions.co.uk.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
CR0042167 Reporter, Karla Sinclair. Altens, Aberdeen. For food and drink story on the opening of The Key café in Altens, founded by former professional footballer Jonny Smith. This is his second venue to open in the north-east Pictured is 13th April 2023 Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson
Health cafe The Key opens new Altens branch – but owner is aiming for…
2
Mum-of-two Moira Peck, known for her love of life and passion for teaching.
Husband’s tribute to caring Newburgh teacher Moira Peck, 56
3
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. A case into wildlife crimes collapsed after it emerged police lied to members of the public Picture shows; A case into wildlife crimes collapsed after it emerged police lied to members of the public. N/A. Supplied by Police Scotland Date; Unknown
Sheriff clears gamekeeper after hearing evidence police lied about investigation
4
Frank Lefevre
‘Formidable advocate with razor-sharp mind’: Aberdeen solicitor Frank Lefevre dies aged 88
5
What does the future hold for the Bon Accord Centre Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
What the Bon Accord Centre takeover could mean for Aberdeen
6
Macduff Aldi plans have been relaunched - with a new housing element.
Aldi reimagines vision for Macduff – with housing now part of new ‘masterplan’ for…
7
Craig Taylor robbed a 17-year-old at knife-point. Image: DC Thomson.
Mugged by bank transfer: Armed thug caught after handing over personal details for transaction
8
The Beach Boulevard roundabout and dual carriageway could be in line for a major overhaul. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
Beach Boulevard: Plans revealed for £12 million roundabout changes, traffic squeeze and more bike…
3
9
The drugs were found in a property near Insch. Image: Police Scotland
Man, 22, charged after large cannabis haul worth £43,000 recovered in Aberdeenshire
10
What does the future hold for the Bon Accord Centre Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
Readers react as Bon Accord Centre in Aberdeen is sold

More from Press and Journal

Aberdeen Women defender Millie Urquhart. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Aberdeen Women youngster Millie Urquhart to move Stateside to play college football with Jacksonville…
Six by Nico
Unit sought-after for Six by Nico's newest Aberdeen restaurant back on the market
Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
Man appears in court after £43,000 cannabis seizure by police
Tommy Cumming
Tommy Cumming: Caley Thistle kitman, groundsman and club legend
Bijou by the Sea provides stunning views from the Moray Firth coast near Buckie. Image: Google Maps
Bijou by the Sea to be marketed in Europe after Central Belt tenant plan…
Willie Cameron, Highland Tourism Board director:,Andrew Mackenzie, Highland Historian, Nicola Henderson, Museums and Heritage Highland, Yvonne Crook, Chair, Highland Tourism CIC. Inverness.
Future of heritage sector comes under the spotlight in Inverness
Kairen Griffiths talked to a diverse range of NHS workers for her new book Memories From the Frontline. Image: Supplied by Kairen Griffiths
Covid testing the royals and the horror of ICU: New book reveals pandemic stories…
Robert Mackenzie on the site of his proposed golf course at Nigg. Image Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Would-be golf course developer backs Coul Links plan
Ross Draper in action for Elgin City against Stenhousemuir. Image: Bob Crombie.
Ross Draper insists Elgin City still have to finish off survival job
Jamie Crowe.
Run Balmoral: Great Britain international Jamie Crowe contemplates triple challenge

Editor's Picks

Most Commented