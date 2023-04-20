Girl, seven, ‘lured to death by man who repeatedly knifed her through the heart’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Girl, seven, ‘lured to death by man who repeatedly knifed her through the heart’

By Press Association
A seven-year-old girl was lured to her death by a man who repeatedly stabbed her through the heart, a court has been told (Northumbria Police/PA)
A seven-year-old girl was lured to her death by a man who repeatedly stabbed her through the heart, a court has been told (Northumbria Police/PA)

A seven-year-old girl was lured to her death by a man who broke her skull with a brick before repeatedly stabbing her through the heart, a court has been told.

Nikki Allan was killed in a derelict building near her home in Hendon, Sunderland, by David Boyd, who was 25 at the time, jurors at Newcastle Crown Court have heard.

Boyd, then also known as Smith or Bell, of Chesterton Court, Stockton, Teeside, denies murdering the youngster.

Opening the prosecution’s case, Richard Wright KC said: “Over 30 years ago, on the night of October 7 1992, a little girl called Nikki Allan was lured away from the block of flats in which she lived and towards the River Wear in Sunderland.

Nikki Allan
Nikki Allan was lured to her death, a court has been told (Northumbria Police/PA)

“The man who led her away took her into an area of wasteland behind a disused building.”

Boyd, who is now 55, is accused of hitting Nikki at least once, leaving her bloodied, before forcing her into the derelict building through a boarded-up window.

Mr Wright told the jury: “Inside the building, the man who took her there beat Nikki Allan about the head with a brick.

“He shattered her skull.

“He then used a knife to stab her repeatedly through the chest, the knife being driven in and out of her body many times through the same hole, into her heart, into her lungs, making sure of the job of killing her.”

The killer then lifted and dragged Nikki “into the blackness of the basement” and must have known his way around, Mr Wright said.

Nikki's mother at the youngster's funeral in Sunderland
Nikki’s mother at the youngster’s funeral in Sunderland (PA)

The schoolgirl’s body was dumped in a corner of an end room where her killer must have hoped she would remain undetected, the court was told.

But she was found the next morning by two of the many residents looking for her, prosecutors said.

A man called George Heron was charged with Nikki’s murder and went on trial at Leeds Crown Court in 1993, jurors heard.

“The jury found him not guilty of murder,” Mr Wright said.

Nikki Allan
A man was tried for Nikki’s murder in the 1990s but cleared by a jury (Northumbria Police/PA)

“They were right to do so.

“George Heron was not the killer of Nikki Allan.

“The killer of Nikki Allan was David Boyd, the man sitting in the dock at the back of this court.”

Boyd was well-known to Nikki’s family and the boyfriend of her babysitter, the court was told.

Scientific breakthroughs allowed experts to detect his DNA on Nikki’s clothes in “multiple areas”, jurors heard.

Mr Wright said: “The case against David Boyd is a circumstantial one but it is, we will invite you to conclude, a compelling one, a case that will enable you to come to the sure and safe conclusion that he is guilty of her murder.”

He said rather than being abducted by a stranger who “bundled her into a car”, Nikki was lured from near her home.

Mr Wright said a witness saw a young girl skipping alongside a man.

“The little girl would occasionally drop behind and would then skip to catch up,” Mr Wright said.

“This was Nikki Allan. She was with her killer and she was unwittingly skipping to her death.”

Boyd visited the old Exchange building with a 12-year-old boy to look for pigeons days before Nikki died there and he knew the interior, the court was told.

Mr Wright said there was only a “shallow pool” of murder suspects – and the killer must have been a local white man in his 20s who knew Nikki and was in the area at about 10pm and “intimately familiar” with the disused building.

Boyd told police he saw Nikki on the night of her death and was, by his own account, “the last man to describe seeing her alive”, jurors heard.

Mr Wright said the prosecution does not have to prove a motive – but invited the jury to conclude the killer did not lure Nikki away for a “benign reason”.

Screams were heard at around 10pm that night and the prosecution said: “One distinct possibility is that her brutal death was not what had been intended at the outset but was instead brought about by her ability to identify the person who had taken her there and had hurt her outside the building.”

