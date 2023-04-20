Seven-year-old ‘skipped to her death when she was lured to derelict building’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Seven-year-old ‘skipped to her death when she was lured to derelict building’

By Press Association
Nikki Allan (Northumbria Police/PA)
Nikki Allan (Northumbria Police/PA)

A seven-year-old “skipped to her death” when she was lured to a derelict building where she was brutally murdered in 1992, a court has heard.

Police arrested David Boyd in 2018 and he claimed his DNA may have got on Nikki Allan when he spat off the balcony of his flat while she played in the courtyard below.

The 55-year-old is accused of smashing the girl’s skull with a brick and stabbing her 37 times, then dragging her body through the ruined building and dumping her in the basement.

The defendant, then also known as Smith or Bell, of Chesterton Court, Stockton, Teesside, is on trial at Newcastle Crown Court, where he denies murder.

Nikki Allan
Nikki Allan (Northumbria Police/PA)

Richard Wright KC, prosecuting, said Nikki had been playing outside flats known as the Garths in Hendon, Sunderland, on the evening of October 7 1992.

A factory worker later reported seeing a girl and a man in his 20s walking along a road in the area, with the girl trying to catch him up.

Mr Wright said: “This was Nikki Allan.

“She was with her killer and she was unwittingly skipping to her death.”

The jury was shown police video from the murder scene showing the interior of the derelict building, a bloodstained brick used to attack her and drag marks on the floor.

Access to the building, described as being in a perilous condition, was through a boarded up window, more than six feet off the ground, meaning her killer had to lift Nikki into the unlit premises.

Drops of her blood were found outside the building, indicating the attack started on surrounding wasteland, the court heard.

The schoolgirl’s body was dumped in a corner of an end room where her killer must have hoped she would not be found, the court was told.

But she was discovered the next morning by two of the many residents looking for her, prosecutors said.

Boyd knew the building well, having been there three days earlier with a 12-year-old boy to look for pigeons, Mr Wright said.

He was known to Nikki’s family, being the boyfriend of her babysitter, and he lived on the same floor of flats as her grandparents, the court was told.

Scientific breakthroughs had allowed experts to detect his DNA on Nikki’s clothes in “multiple areas”, jurors heard.

A child-sized mannequin wearing clothes similar to what Nikki was wearing on the night she was murdered was brought into court to demonstrate the places where DNA was recovered.

The jury heard that Boyd told police during an interview that he had spat off his balcony and she could have accidentally wiped it on herself.

Mr Wright said there was only a “shallow pool” of murder suspects, and the killer must have been a local white man in his 20s who knew Nikki and was in the area at about 10pm and was “intimately familiar” with the disused building.

Mr Wright said: “He was, by his own admission, the last man to see her alive that night, having her in his sight until the moments before she was lured away.

“He was by his own admission out of his flat alone at the time that she went missing.

“He closely resembles the description of the man who killed Nikki.”

The witness who saw the girl skipping helped to produce a sketch of the man and Mr Wright showed the jury photos of Boyd from the time.

The prosecutor said the man in the sketch bore a “striking resemblance” to how Boyd looked at the time.

A woman whose flat overlooked the building heard a “short-lived but piercing scream from a girl” at around 10pm.

Mr Wright said she recalled a similar scream a couple of minutes after the first.

Nikki’s family realised after 10pm that she was missing and many local people spent the evening “scouring the area”, jurors heard.

Mr Wright said the next morning a man searching the area near the building looked over the wall and saw Nikki’s purple coat in the grounds.

Boyd was not treated as a suspect at the time and was first arrested on suspicion of her murder in 2018.

Footage of his arrest showed a topless Boyd asking: “What evidence have you got anyway?”

Jurors were told a man called George Heron stood trial for her murder in 1993 but was rightly cleared.

Mr Wright said: “The killer of Nikki Allan was David Boyd, the man sitting in the dock at the back of this court.”

The case was adjourned until Monday.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
CR0042167 Reporter, Karla Sinclair. Altens, Aberdeen. For food and drink story on the opening of The Key café in Altens, founded by former professional footballer Jonny Smith. This is his second venue to open in the north-east Pictured is 13th April 2023 Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson
Health cafe The Key opens new Altens branch – but owner is aiming for…
2
Mum-of-two Moira Peck, known for her love of life and passion for teaching.
Husband’s tribute to caring Newburgh teacher Moira Peck, 56
3
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. A case into wildlife crimes collapsed after it emerged police lied to members of the public Picture shows; A case into wildlife crimes collapsed after it emerged police lied to members of the public. N/A. Supplied by Police Scotland Date; Unknown
Sheriff clears gamekeeper after hearing evidence police lied about investigation
4
Frank Lefevre
‘Formidable advocate with razor-sharp mind’: Aberdeen solicitor Frank Lefevre dies aged 88
5
What does the future hold for the Bon Accord Centre Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
What the Bon Accord Centre takeover could mean for Aberdeen
6
Macduff Aldi plans have been relaunched - with a new housing element.
Aldi reimagines vision for Macduff – with housing now part of new ‘masterplan’ for…
7
Craig Taylor robbed a 17-year-old at knife-point. Image: DC Thomson.
Mugged by bank transfer: Armed thug caught after handing over personal details for transaction
8
The Beach Boulevard roundabout and dual carriageway could be in line for a major overhaul. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
Beach Boulevard: Plans revealed for £12 million roundabout changes, traffic squeeze and more bike…
3
9
The drugs were found in a property near Insch. Image: Police Scotland
Man, 22, charged after large cannabis haul worth £43,000 recovered in Aberdeenshire
10
What does the future hold for the Bon Accord Centre Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
Readers react as Bon Accord Centre in Aberdeen is sold

More from Press and Journal

Aberdeen Women defender Millie Urquhart. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Aberdeen Women youngster Millie Urquhart to move Stateside to play college football with Jacksonville…
Six by Nico
Unit sought-after for Six by Nico's newest Aberdeen restaurant back on the market
Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
Man appears in court after £43,000 cannabis seizure by police
Tommy Cumming
Tommy Cumming: Caley Thistle kitman, groundsman and club legend
Bijou by the Sea provides stunning views from the Moray Firth coast near Buckie. Image: Google Maps
Bijou by the Sea to be marketed in Europe after Central Belt tenant plan…
Willie Cameron, Highland Tourism Board director:,Andrew Mackenzie, Highland Historian, Nicola Henderson, Museums and Heritage Highland, Yvonne Crook, Chair, Highland Tourism CIC. Inverness.
Future of heritage sector comes under the spotlight in Inverness
Kairen Griffiths talked to a diverse range of NHS workers for her new book Memories From the Frontline. Image: Supplied by Kairen Griffiths
Covid testing the royals and the horror of ICU: New book reveals pandemic stories…
Robert Mackenzie on the site of his proposed golf course at Nigg. Image Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Would-be golf course developer backs Coul Links plan
Ross Draper in action for Elgin City against Stenhousemuir. Image: Bob Crombie.
Ross Draper insists Elgin City still have to finish off survival job
Jamie Crowe.
Run Balmoral: Great Britain international Jamie Crowe contemplates triple challenge

Editor's Picks

Most Commented