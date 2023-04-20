William and Kate take to the oche at pub’s underground darts bar

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
William and Kate take to the oche at pub’s underground darts bar

By Press Association
The Princess of Wales takes part in a game of interactive darts in the 180 Club during a visit to The Rectory, Birmingham (PA)
The Princess of Wales takes part in a game of interactive darts in the 180 Club during a visit to The Rectory, Birmingham (PA)

The Prince and Princess of Wales both tried their hand at darts during their visit to Birmingham’s Jewellery Quarter – with one fellow competitor praising Kate for her “very solid” throwing action.

During a visit to The Rectory bar on Thursday, William and Kate chatted for more than half an hour with local business owners and workers from the city’s creative industries sector, before taking to separate oches in the cellar bar.

The royals also both chatted with Birmingham-born TV presenter Alison Hammond during the visit to the pub’s 180 Club, which has four interactive darts booths.

Royal visit to Birmingham
The Prince of Wales in the pub’s cellar bar (Jacob King/PA)

Marketing agency worker Chris Van Den Broek spoke with Kate about the local creative industry in the upstairs bar, before playing darts alongside William, who drew cheers as one his arrows fell to the floor.

The 35-year-old senior account manager, originally from the Netherlands, said after the visit that Kate had shown a deep interest in Birmingham’s “can-do attitude” and ability to get things done.

Mr Van Den Broek, who posed for a group picture in front of the board alongside William and Ms Hammond, said of the royal: “It was really exciting, she was really nice and really interested in what everyone around the room was doing.”

Royal visit to Birmingham
William takes aim at the board. (Jacob King/PA)

Creative and branding manager Akash Bhardwaj, 28, played darts in the same booth as Kate – whose throwing action he described as “very solid” – and two other guests at the event.

“For people who are nervous, they got rid of that,” he said of the royal couple. “She was incredible, to be honest.

“They came across as people like us. Most importantly she had an interest in what Birmingham is offering.”

Royal visit to Birmingham
Kate meets members of the public after leaving the bar (Jacob King/PA)

Robert Wood, who owns the nearby Lucky 7 bar, said the event showed the couple had a real interest in the creative arts and the people involved in the industry.

“It’s something they feel deeply about,” he said. “I think events like this are really great.

“Not only to have them show an interest in us but also for us to meet each other as well.”

Hundreds of well-wishers greeted William and Kate when they arrived at the bar, overlooking the 18th century St Paul’s Square, and remained there for a lengthy walk-about as they left.

Among those who chatted with William in bright sunshine was Courtney Doyle, who works at a nearby recruitment agency.

Royal visit to Birmingham
The Princess of Wales in St Paul’s Square, Birmingham (Jacob King/PA)

Ms Doyle used FaceTime to allow her mother Candice, who was in Durban in South Africa, to pass on her own personal greeting to William.

The 23-year-old said her mother had been “crying, screaming” as she said hello to William.

“He said: ‘Hi’, he said: ‘We have beautiful weather here,’ and she said: ‘It’s beautiful weather here as well,’” Ms Doyle said.

“It has made my day and my mum’s day.”

