Union leaders call for an end to cost-cutting on London Underground

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Union leaders are calling for an end to job losses and other cuts on London Underground warning that stations are closing or being left unstaffed because of cost-cutting.

The Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) has written to London Mayor Sadiq Khan emphasising the importance of station staff to the safe running of the London Underground and the need to resist “Tory budget cuts”.

In the letter, RMT general secretary Mick Lynch wrote: “Stations were closed on 2,115 occasions last year, compared with a pre-pandemic high of 649.

“Of course, this is only a figure for closures. More often, stations will have been left open with no staff.

“We both know that the cause of this rise in station closures is a package of cost savings that includes holding vacancies and cutting 600 station jobs, demanded by the Tory government.

“The rank hypocrisy of Tories attacking you for the consequences of delivering their cuts is deplorable but predictable.

“Yet I’m sure that you share my concern about the strain that is being placed on London Underground by these cuts.

“RMT members face changes to their pensions that could double their contributions and cut their pensions by a third.

“This situation cannot go on. I urge you to refuse to make further spending cuts on London Underground.

“The roll-out of 600 job cuts on Tube stations must stop. Pension attacks must be ruled out. Current plans for reductions in jobs and changes to working conditions, across train crew and engineering functions must stop.”