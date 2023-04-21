Lyrid meteor display set to dazzle night sky

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Lyrid meteor display set to dazzle night sky

By Press Association
Viewers are expected to see up to 18 meteors per hour (Danny Lawson/PA)
Viewers are expected to see up to 18 meteors per hour (Danny Lawson/PA)

Skygazers can look forward to catching the Lyrid meteor shower this weekend, with up to 18 meteors per hour expected to light up the dawn skies.

The celestial display will peak in the early hours of April 23 and will be visible until dawn.

There will be bright fast meteors – some with trains, according to the Royal Observatory Greenwich.

Also, the peak comes just after New Moon, which means views of the spectacle will not be impeded by moonlight.

Lyrid meteor shower
(PA Graphics)

The Lyrids takes its name from the constellation of Lyra the Harp, from which the shooting stars appear to originate.

Meteor showers, or shooting stars, are caused when pieces of debris, known as meteorites, enter Earth’s atmosphere at speeds of around 43 miles per second, burning up and causing streaks of light.

In this case, the debris comes from the Thatcher Comet, which is expected to return to the inner solar system in the year 2276, after an orbital period of 415 years.

Don Pollacco, professor of Physics at the University of Warwick, said: “As comets orbit the Sun, the action of the energy evaporates material from the cometary nucleus, which we see as a comet’s tail.

“The gas and dust created stay in the comet’s orbit, even long after the comet has moved along its orbit.

“If the Earth passes through the comet’s orbit any material deposited by the comet could become meteors or shooting stars in the sky.

“These bodies are usually the size of dust particles but when they fall into the Earth’s atmosphere, they are travelling so fast that they are vapourised.

“Along the path that the dust particle travels, the gas molecules are superheated and give out light – this is a meteor.

“We don’t actually see the dust, instead its vapourised effects on the molecules.”

For the best views, it is advised to find a dark site with an unobstructed view of the sky.

Prof Pollacco said: “The best time to see these is after midnight on a moonless night, with as little light pollution as possible.

“You’ll need a comfortable place to sit as this shower only produces about 20 meteors an hour – if you’re lucky!”

The Lyrids occur between April 16-25 every year.

