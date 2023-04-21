Everything you need to know about the 2023 London Marathon

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Everything you need to know about the 2023 London Marathon

By Press Association
The TCS London Marathon is taking place on April 23 (James Manning/PA)
The TCS London Marathon is taking place on April 23 (James Manning/PA)

Tens of thousands of people will take to the streets of London this weekend, some as athletes and others in fancy dress, to complete the 43rd edition of the London Marathon.

Here, the PA news agency explains all the key information about one of the world’s biggest fundraising events.

– When is the London Marathon?

The TCS London Marathon is taking place this Sunday (April 23), the race’s 43rd edition since its inception in 1981.

It will be the first time since 2019 that the marathon has been held in the spring after the previous three editions were moved to October due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

– What is the route of the marathon?

The 26.2-mile course starts at Greenwich Park, circling around Charlton before passing the Cutty Sark and heading through Deptford and Rotherhithe.

After crossing the Thames over Tower Bridge, the course turns east through Canary Wharf before shooting back towards Embankment and the London Eye.

A long approach to Buckingham Palace then leads to the finish line on the Mall.

London Marathon 2010
Runners will pass Buckingham Palace before reaching the finish line on the Mall (Sean Dempsey/PA)

– What is new to the marathon this year?

A non-binary gender option was offered to applicants in this year’s marathon ballot for the first time, in a bid to make the event more diverse, equitable and inclusive.

A total of 118 non-binary runners will be taking part in the race, with 58,015 people in total signing up.

The oldest person running this year’s marathon is 90-year-old David Picksley, whilst Lana Dales, who turns 18 the day before the event, will be the youngest participant.

In another first, participants have been offered the option to opt out of receiving an official finisher’s T-shirt and have a tree planted instead.

The official Charity of the Year for the race is Great Ormond Street Hospital Children’s Charity.

– Who has run the fastest London Marathon ever?

Kenyan Eliud Kipchoge set a new men’s record in the marathon in 2019 when he finished in a time of two hours, two minutes and 37 seconds.

The women’s record is held by Great Britain’s Paula Radcliffe, who completed the marathon in two hours, 15 minutes and 25 seconds back in 2003.

2016 Virgin Money London Marathon
Eliud Kipchoge will be aiming to win the London Marathon for a fifth time when he competes in the elite men’s race (Jonathan Brady/PA)

– Who are the reigning champions?

Amos Kipruto of Kenya won the elite men’s race in 2022, while Ethiopia’s Yalemzerf Yehualaw was victorious in the women’s race.

Marcel Hug and Catherine Debrunner, both from Switzerland, came out on top in the men’s and women’s wheelchair races respectively.

– Who are the main contenders this year?

Four of the five fastest men in marathon history will be competing against one another in this year’s race, with Kenenisa Bekele, Kelvin Kiptum, Birhanu Legese and Mosinet Geremew all having ran under two hours and three minutes.

The women’s field is equally as strong, and includes Great Britain’s Eilish McColgan making her marathon debut alongside defending champion Yehualaw, marathon world record holder Brigid Kosgei and Peres Jepchirchir, Olympic champion at the 2020 Tokyo Games.

Eilish McColgan file photo
Eilish McColgan, who won gold and silver medals at the Commonwealth Games last year, is among the elite runners in the women’s race at this year’s London Marathon (Martin Rickett/PA)

– What famous faces should I look out for?

Among the famous faces participating in the London Marathon this year are radio presenter Chris Evans, McFly drummer Harry Judd and Olympic curling gold medallist Eve Muirhead.

Ten Members of Parliament will also be running, including Conservative Alun Cairns, MP for Vale of Glamorgan in Wales who was the fastest MP last year, and Labour’s shadow levelling up minister Alex Norris.

– What records could be broken at the marathon?

Guinness World Records has said that 71 people will be attempting to set or break records at this year’s marathon.

This includes the fastest marathon with an ileostomy, being attempted by DJ Adele Roberts, and the fastest marathon wearing wellington boots.

– Where can I watch it?

Viewers at home can watch the marathon on BBC One from 8.30am to 2.15pm, and on BBC Two from 2.15pm to 3pm. It will also be available to stream on BBC iPlayer from 1pm to 6pm.

In total, the marathon will be broadcast in 197 countries globally.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Bounty Competitions
North-east granny plans early retirement after winning biggest EVER prize in Bounty Competitions
2
The former Mannofield TSB will be transformed into a healthy lifestyle cafe by sisters Claire Tester and Lucy Slattery of Moossh. Image: Christopher Donnan/DC Thomson
Approved: £750,000 project will transform closed Mannofield TSB into ‘healthy lifestyle cafe’
3
The proposed new Aberdeen FC stadium appears to be in doubt as the council pushes ahead with a major revamp of the seafront.
Exclusive: New council report hints that Aberdeen stadium at beach might never be built
7
4
John Souter was made subject to the sex offenders register at Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson.
‘Oops, sorry, wrong person’: Offshore worker made sexually explicit video call to recruiter
5
CR0042141. Karla Sinclair. For food and drink story on The Bread Guy opening its fifth branch in the north-east. Pictured is Gary McAllister outside the new Hazlehead bakery. Thursday April 20, 2023 Image: by Scott Baxter/DC Thomson 20/04/23
The Bread Guy owners on a roll as they prepare to open fifth shop…
6
Spring has sprung in Union Terrace Gardens in Aberdeen - but the main attraction is blooming sand. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.
Mystery sand art brightens up Union Terrace Gardens – but when will grass be…
7
Peter McCaffrey appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
‘Do I look worried?’: Man talks himself into prison after fiery exchange with sheriff
8
The drugs were found in a property near Insch. Image: Police Scotland
Man, 22, charged after large cannabis haul worth £43,000 recovered in Aberdeenshire
9
Gaia Earth Sciences &; Gaia Earth Technologies both joint recipients of King's Award for innovation. Pictured is founder Stuart Huyton and group administrator Sonja Howell. Image: Jason Hedges/ DC Thomson
Six north and north-east firms celebrate King’s Awards success

More from Press and Journal

Tui is scrapping its summer flights to Tenerife from Aberdeen Airport. Image: Shutterstock
Tui axes Aberdeen Airport summer flights to Tenerife and Rhodes
RGU's law school is behind the scheme. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.
Orkney’s first student-led community law clinic launches in Kirkwall
Former Aberdeen midfielder Chris Forrester. Picture by Darrell Benns.
Former Aberdeen midfielder Chris Forrester says he was in 'a bad mental state' when…
Aberdeen skipper Graeme Shinnie is sent off against Ross County by referee Euan Anderson. Image: Shutterstock
Aberdeen's urgent request for Graeme Shinnie's ban to be reviewed by new panel dismissed…
The care home residents got to try a number of activities, including hula hooping. Image: Renaissance Care.
Jesmond Care Home residents clown around in celebration of World Circus Day
The Gordon & MacPhail whisky shop is now open on High Street.
New Gordon and MacPhail Elgin shop opens in time for Speyside Whisky Festival
Corporate power purchase agreements have been signed with long-term strategic partners, for more than 50% of the green energy produced by Moray West. Image: Oceans Winds
All go for Moray West as offshore wind farm reaches £2 billion financial close
The final Highland League Weekly Friday preview of season 2022/23 is out now - and the focus is on Buckie Thistle and Brechin City's last-day league title decider at Victoria Park.
Watch: FREE Highland League Weekly Friday preview ahead of Buckie Thistle and Brechin City's…
To go with story by Jenni Gee. Maclean admitted causing death by careless driving. Picture shows; Donald Maclean. Inverness Justice Centre. Jenni Gee/DCT Media Date; 20/04/2023
Careless van driver's loose scaffolding board struck and killed pensioner
To go with story by Karla Sinclair. Rising Star: Gemma Ross of Gemma's Cake Design in Stonehaven Picture shows; Gemma Ross of Gemma's Cake Design in Stonehaven. Stonehaven. Supplied by Design Date; Unknown
Influential 20-year-old from Stonehaven converted sister's bedroom into a kitchen to help pursue baking…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented