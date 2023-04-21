Tech tycoon loses US extradition challenge in Autonomy fraud case

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Tech tycoon loses US extradition challenge in Autonomy fraud case

By Press Association
Mike Lynch leaves the Rolls Building in London following the civil case over the sale of software firm Autonomy to Hewlett-Packard in 2011 (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Mike Lynch leaves the Rolls Building in London following the civil case over the sale of software firm Autonomy to Hewlett-Packard in 2011 (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

A British technology tycoon facing extradition to the United States has lost an appeal bid.

Two judges finished considering Mike Lynch’s challenge at a High Court hearing in London on Thursday.

Lord Justice Lewis and Mr Justice Julian Knowles ruled against him on Friday.

They had heard how then-home secretary, Priti Patel, approved Dr Lynch’s extradition to the US, to answer criminal fraud charges, in January 2022.

A judge at Westminster Magistrates’ Court had ruled that Ms Patel could decide whether to order extradition.

Dr Lynch challenged that ruling by District Judge Michael Snow.

Lawyers representing the US Government said Judge Snow made “correct” decisions.

Ms Patel’s decision to approve extradition came after Dr Lynch lost a multibillion-dollar fraud action, at the High Court in London, over the sale of his software company, Autonomy, to Hewlett Packard (HP) in 2011.

Dr Lynch, who has a PhD in signal processing – a form of electrical engineering, had been accused of deliberately overstating the value of his business before it was acquired by the American technology giant.

HP had sued Dr Lynch and Autonomy’s former chief financial officer, Sushovan Hussain, for about five billion US dollars (£3.7 billion), following its purchase of Autonomy, which had a base in Cambridge, England.

HP had acquired the company for 11.1 billion US dollars (£8.3 billion) more than a decade ago.

A High Court judge who oversaw that trial said HP had “substantially succeeded” in its various claims against the two men – but is likely to receive “substantially less” than the amount claimed in damages.

Ms Patel had wanted to consider Mr Justice Hildyard’s ruling on HP’s claim before making an extradition decision.

Dr Lynch has denied all charges against him.

Lord Justice Lewis and Mr Justice Julian Knowles were told that the civil litigation overseen by Mr Justice Hildyard had yet to conclude.

They heard that there had been no decision on the amount of damages and said they did not know whether Dr Lynch was going to appeal.

Dr Lynch has signalled his intention to appeal against Mr Justice Hildyard’s ruling.

Lord Justice Lewis and Mr Justice Knowles said they had concluded that none of Dr Lynch’s grounds of appeal against Judge Snow’s extradition ruling were “arguable”.

“The applicant’s extradition has been sought… so that he can stand trial in California for fraud,” said the two judges, in a written ruling.

“The American prosecutors have described the case as ‘one of the largest frauds ever prosecuted by the United States Department of Justice’.

“The value of the alleged fraud runs into the billions of dollars.

“It is right to record at the outset that the applicant strongly denies all of the charges against him.”

They added: “These are to be understood as allegations only. They remain to be proved, should there be a trial.”

The two judges went on: “In summary, the applicant is accused of engaging in a conspiracy to provide dishonest financial and other information about Autonomy’s performance to the markets from 2009, and then to HP from about 2011 during the purchase negotiations, thereby dishonestly maintaining or inflating Autonomy’s share price, and hence, ultimately, the price which HP paid for it.

“The applicant owned a substantial number of Autonomy’s shares, and so the alleged fraud benefitted him personally.

“The applicant is also accused of attempting to obstruct justice in relation to the investigation into the alleged fraud, and of money laundering in relation to the money he personally received following HP’s acquisition.”

A spokesman for Dr Lynch said: “Dr Lynch is very disappointed, but is reviewing the judgment and will continue to explore his options to appeal, including to the European Court of Human Rights.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Bounty Competitions
North-east granny plans early retirement after winning biggest EVER prize in Bounty Competitions
2
The former Mannofield TSB will be transformed into a healthy lifestyle cafe by sisters Claire Tester and Lucy Slattery of Moossh. Image: Christopher Donnan/DC Thomson
Approved: £750,000 project will transform closed Mannofield TSB into ‘healthy lifestyle cafe’
3
The proposed new Aberdeen FC stadium appears to be in doubt as the council pushes ahead with a major revamp of the seafront.
Exclusive: New council report hints that Aberdeen stadium at beach might never be built
7
4
John Souter was made subject to the sex offenders register at Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson.
‘Oops, sorry, wrong person’: Offshore worker made sexually explicit video call to recruiter
5
CR0042141. Karla Sinclair. For food and drink story on The Bread Guy opening its fifth branch in the north-east. Pictured is Gary McAllister outside the new Hazlehead bakery. Thursday April 20, 2023 Image: by Scott Baxter/DC Thomson 20/04/23
The Bread Guy owners on a roll as they prepare to open fifth shop…
6
Spring has sprung in Union Terrace Gardens in Aberdeen - but the main attraction is blooming sand. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.
Mystery sand art brightens up Union Terrace Gardens – but when will grass be…
7
Peter McCaffrey appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
‘Do I look worried?’: Man talks himself into prison after fiery exchange with sheriff
8
The drugs were found in a property near Insch. Image: Police Scotland
Man, 22, charged after large cannabis haul worth £43,000 recovered in Aberdeenshire
9
Gaia Earth Sciences &; Gaia Earth Technologies both joint recipients of King's Award for innovation. Pictured is founder Stuart Huyton and group administrator Sonja Howell. Image: Jason Hedges/ DC Thomson
Six north and north-east firms celebrate King’s Awards success

More from Press and Journal

Tui is scrapping its summer flights to Tenerife from Aberdeen Airport. Image: Shutterstock
Tui axes Aberdeen Airport summer flights to Tenerife and Rhodes
RGU's law school is behind the scheme. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.
Orkney’s first student-led community law clinic launches in Kirkwall
Former Aberdeen midfielder Chris Forrester. Picture by Darrell Benns.
Former Aberdeen midfielder Chris Forrester says he was in 'a bad mental state' when…
Aberdeen skipper Graeme Shinnie is sent off against Ross County by referee Euan Anderson. Image: Shutterstock
Aberdeen's urgent request for Graeme Shinnie's ban to be reviewed by new panel dismissed…
The care home residents got to try a number of activities, including hula hooping. Image: Renaissance Care.
Jesmond Care Home residents clown around in celebration of World Circus Day
The Gordon & MacPhail whisky shop is now open on High Street.
New Gordon and MacPhail Elgin shop opens in time for Speyside Whisky Festival
Corporate power purchase agreements have been signed with long-term strategic partners, for more than 50% of the green energy produced by Moray West. Image: Oceans Winds
All go for Moray West as offshore wind farm reaches £2 billion financial close
The final Highland League Weekly Friday preview of season 2022/23 is out now - and the focus is on Buckie Thistle and Brechin City's last-day league title decider at Victoria Park.
Watch: FREE Highland League Weekly Friday preview ahead of Buckie Thistle and Brechin City's…
To go with story by Jenni Gee. Maclean admitted causing death by careless driving. Picture shows; Donald Maclean. Inverness Justice Centre. Jenni Gee/DCT Media Date; 20/04/2023
Careless van driver's loose scaffolding board struck and killed pensioner
To go with story by Karla Sinclair. Rising Star: Gemma Ross of Gemma's Cake Design in Stonehaven Picture shows; Gemma Ross of Gemma's Cake Design in Stonehaven. Stonehaven. Supplied by Design Date; Unknown
Influential 20-year-old from Stonehaven converted sister's bedroom into a kitchen to help pursue baking…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented