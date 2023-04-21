Police officer guilty over crash which left teenager with life-changing injuries

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Police officer guilty over crash which left teenager with life-changing injuries

By Press Association
Pc Sarah De Meulemeester Liverpool Crown Court (Alamy/PA)
Pc Sarah De Meulemeester Liverpool Crown Court (Alamy/PA)

A police officer has been convicted of causing serious injury by dangerous driving in an incident which left a teenager with life-changing injuries.

Pc Sarah De Meulemeester was behind the wheel of a police car responding to an emergency call when it struck Khia Whitehead, 15, in Stockport on Boxing Day, 2020.

The 26-year-old, serving with Greater Manchester Police (GMP) and based at Cheadle Heath police station, was found guilty on Friday following a trial at Liverpool Crown Court, the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) said in a statement.

Following a mandatory referral from GMP, the IOPC investigated the manner of driving by three GMP officers, who were responding to a report of a domestic incident involving a man with a knife.

Evidence heard during her trial showed Pc De Meulemeester’s vehicle reached speeds of 61mph prior to the collision on Garners Lane, where the speed limit was 30mph.

As a basic level police driver, Pc De Meulemeester was required to observe all speed limits and was not entitled to use the statutory exemptions available to police drivers who have received advanced training.

Her vehicle was one of three driving in convoy, having left the police station at the same time to attend the incident.

When information about the use of a knife came through on the radio, another officer who was trained and authorised to drive above the speed limit, overtook Pc De Meulemeester’s vehicle and switched on emergency lights.

Speed data from the police car showed Pc De Meulemeester initially slowed down slightly to allow her colleague to overtake, but then increased her speed again.

While following the other vehicle, she reached speeds of more than twice the legal limit.

She initially told investigators she had been travelling at a “normal road speed” and declined to answer further questions in interview about the manner of her driving and her reasons for it.

While on Garners Lane in Stockport, Pc De Meulemeester overtook a member of the public’s car and, in doing so, went on the wrong side of a traffic island and struck Khia as he was crossing the road.

Khia was left with significant injuries and requires around-the-clock care.

Pc De Meulemeester was prosecuted after the IOPC passed a file of evidence to the Crown Prosecution Service, which authorised a charge of causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

She will be sentenced on May 19.

IOPC regional director Catherine Bates said: “This incident has had a catastrophic effect on the lives of Khia and his family and the last few years will have been incredibly difficult for them.

“That Pc De Meulemeester was responding to an emergency does not excuse the dangerous actions that have irrevocably changed the life of Khia, who was simply trying to cross the road.

“Her conviction will not erase the hardship he and his family have endured, and will continue to endure, but our independent investigation has ensured the officer responsible has been held accountable for her actions.”

The IOPC said they found Pc De Meulemeester and another officer, whose conduct was also under investigation, to have a case to answer for gross misconduct in relation to their driving prior to the collision.

It will be for GMP to arrange disciplinary hearings in due course, the IOPC said.

GMP have been approached for comment.

