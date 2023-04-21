Euston to be hit by major disruption because of bank holiday engineering work

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Euston to be hit by major disruption because of bank holiday engineering work

By Press Association
Rail engineering work to make overhead electric wires more resilient against hot weather will cause major disruption at one of the UK’s busiest stations during the early May bank holiday weekend (Luciana Guerra/PA)
Rail engineering work to make overhead electric wires more resilient against hot weather will cause major disruption at one of the UK’s busiest stations during the early May bank holiday weekend (Luciana Guerra/PA)

Rail engineering work to make overhead electric wires more resilient against hot weather will cause major disruption at one of the UK’s busiest stations during the early May bank holiday weekend.

Network Rail said no London North Western Railway services will run to or from Euston on Saturday April 29, while the station will be closed to all mainline operators the following day.

The work on Sunday April 30 will add several hours to the journeys of thousands of Avanti West Coast passengers who planned to travel between London and destinations in the West Midlands, north-west England and Scotland.

In hot weather, older overhead lines that provide power to trains can expand and sag, often resulting in delays.

Network Rail said its improvement work on the West Coast Main Line over the bank holiday weekend includes “overhead line work to prepare for hot weather” at Euston and Kings Langley, Hertfordshire.

They are among more than 600 projects across Britain that will take place.

Major impacts include c2c services to and from Liverpool Street being diverted to Fenchurch Street on April 30, disruption to South Western Railway and CrossCountry services on April 29 and 30, and no ScotRail services between Glasgow and Edinburgh via Carstairs on April 29 or 30.

Jake Kelly, Network Rail’s system operator director, said: “The majority of the rail network will be open as usual for passengers travelling over the bank holiday weekend, but we do have some vital upgrade work taking place to improve journeys in some areas, so please check before you travel, either with your train operator or using National Rail Enquiries.

“There’s never a good time to impact rail services, but with fewer passengers typically travelling over the bank holidays, we have the opportunity to complete vital work to provide better and more reliable journeys whilst minimising disruption for our passengers and freight users.”

