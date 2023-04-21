Security bosses bribed Met officer with concert tickets and holiday, court told

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Security bosses bribed Met officer with concert tickets and holiday, court told

By Press Association
Former police sergeant Frank Partridge arrives at Southwark Crown Court in London, where he is one of eight people accused of bribery offences (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
Former police sergeant Frank Partridge arrives at Southwark Crown Court in London, where he is one of eight people accused of bribery offences (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

Security firm bosses bribed a corrupt Metropolitan Police officer with a party at pop star Elton John’s home to help win a contract at a luxury Mayfair restaurant, a court has heard.

Then-Sergeant Frank Partridge, 49, allegedly accepted gifts including a £7,000 family holiday to Morocco, a Manchester United shirt signed by Wayne Rooney and even the services of a professional escort between 2013 and 2015.

Partridge, who was tasked with policing London’s West End nightlife, is on trial at Southwark Crown Court accused of accepting bribes from club owners and security firm bosses who wanted him “in their pocket”.

A jury was told on Friday that he attended a £3,000-a-ticket end of summer party held by Elton John at the Tiny Dancer singer’s Berkshire home in September 2014 to raise money for his Aids Foundation charity.

Bribery court case
Soraya Henderson leaves Southwark Crown Court in London, where she is charged with conspiracy to commit bribery (James Manning/PA)

He was a guest of TSS, a firm directed by Soraya Henderson, 57, and Terry Neil, 56, which provided security to venues in the West End, said prosecutor Philip Evans KC.

“Photographs seized by officers taken at the event show Frank Partridge and Soraya Henderson in attendance,” he said.

Mr Evans told the jury that while on duty on October 7, 2014, Partridge spent an hour being fitted for a suit and shirts at a tailors in Clerkenwell, north London, before drinking with Neil in the nearby Griffin strip bar.

“That afternoon is just one example of the way this policeman spent time with Neil and others that he was charged with policing,” he said.

The court heard Partridge was also treated to meals at high-end restaurants including Nobu, and cocktails at Archers Bar by TSS bosses who wanted to keep him “sweet”.

Bribery court case
Terry Neil, right, leaves Southwark Crown Court where he is charged with conspiracy to commit bribery (James Manning/PA)

Mr Evans said the officer – who worked with the Westminster Licensing Unit – helped the firm get a contract with Mayfair restaurant Sketch by putting pressure on the management.

The jury also heard how 43-year-old Cirque le Soir owner Ryan Bishti, 43, laid on hospitality for Partridge at the nightclub, paid for a hotel stay and even arranged tickets to watch heavy metal band Metallica in Milan for his mother-in-law’s 60th birthday.

Bishti allegedly gave Partridge £200 Wireless Festival tickets and arranged a “special birthday party” for his son, including a magician.

The prosecutor said that following a night out at wine bars and a casino, Bishti was captured “in his shorts, vest and socks” in CCTV footage at his home in Battersea, south-west London, where Partridge was staying.

“Thirty seconds later two females, inferred to be professional escorts, appear at the door and were let into the building by Ryan Bishti,” he said.

Bishti’s mother Pamela Bishti, 67, an interior designer is alleged to have worked on renovations to Partridge’s family home in Leighton Buzzard.

Partridge, who left the Met in 2016, has admitted three charges of bribery, which include a £7,000 family holiday to Morocco.

He denies accepting the services of a professional escort, as well as a further eight counts of conspiracy to commit bribery and five counts of bribery.

Beat nightclub boss Eamonn Mulholland, 55, is alleged to have bribed him with a trip to watch Manchester United and arranged for a shirt to be signed by then-player Wayne Rooney.

Bishti, of Exhibition Road, South Kensington, west London; his mother of Outram Road, Croydon, south London; Anna Ginandes, 45, of Fellows Road, Camden: Neil, of Kimbers Drive, Slough, Berkshire; Henderson, of Glenmore Close, Flackwell Heath, High Wycombe, Buckinghamshire; Mulholland, of Florence Street, Islington, north London; and an eighth defendant, who cannot be named for legal reasons, each deny two counts of conspiracy to commit bribery and two counts of bribery.

The trial continues.

