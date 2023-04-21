Funeral takes place for man found liable for Omagh bombing

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Funeral takes place for man found liable for Omagh bombing

By Press Association
The coffin of Colm Murphy is carried to the Church of St Laurence O’Toole (Brian Lawless/PA)
The funeral has taken place in Co Armagh of Colm Murphy, who was found liable in a civil trial for the 1998 Omagh bomb atrocity.

Murphy’s funeral was held in St Laurence O’Toole’s church in Belleeks.

Several hundred people walked in the funeral procession while others watched as the coffin, bearing an Irish tricolour flag, a beret and a pair of black gloves, was carried.

Murphy, who is originally from Co Armagh, died in Co Louth earlier this week at the age of 70.

Father Gerard Comiskey, who carried out the funeral mass, extended his sympathies to family members.

“It’s important for us to deal well with grief,” he said.

“We all know that whenever death walks through our homes, our communities, it always leaves behind a trail of tears, and a sense of loss.”

The Omagh bombing was carried out by the Real IRA and killed 29 people, including a woman pregnant with unborn twins, just months after the Good Friday Agreement was signed.

Murphy was originally arrested over the Omagh bombing in 1999 in a joint RUC-Garda investigation. He was charged with conspiracy to cause an explosion likely to endanger life or cause injury, as well as membership of the Real IRA.

In 2002 he was found guilty by the Dublin Special Criminal Court of conspiracy to cause the Omagh bombing and jailed for 14 years.

However, his conviction was overturned in 2005 and a new trial ordered.

In 2008, the families of some of the victims of the bombing began a landmark civil case, suing five men they claimed were involved, including Murphy.

The following year in Belfast a judge in the civil trial ruled that Murphy and four others were all liable for the Omagh bomb, ordering them to pay a total of £1.6 million damages to 12 relatives who took the case.

In the criminal case, Murphy was cleared after a retrial in 2010, after interview evidence from the Garda was ruled inadmissible.

In 2011, he won an appeal against the civil trial verdict but he was again found liable after a civil retrial in 2013.

Last year, a judge in Belfast recommended the UK Government carry out an investigation into the bombing, and urged the Irish Government to do likewise, after finding “plausible arguments” that there had been a “real prospect” of preventing the atrocity.

In February, the UK Government ordered an independent inquiry into the bombing.

