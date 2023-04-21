Judge ‘trying to set a precedent’ by jailing bridge protesters – Just Stop Oil

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Judge ‘trying to set a precedent’ by jailing bridge protesters – Just Stop Oil

By Press Association
Just Stop Oil’s Stephanie Golder speaks outside Southend Crown Court in Essex, after Morgan Trowland and Marcus Decker were sentenced to three years in prison and two years and seven months in prison respectively for causing a public nuisance, over a demonstration that shut the Dartford Crossing for two days (Stefan Rousseau/ PA)
Just Stop Oil’s Stephanie Golder speaks outside Southend Crown Court in Essex, after Morgan Trowland and Marcus Decker were sentenced to three years in prison and two years and seven months in prison respectively for causing a public nuisance, over a demonstration that shut the Dartford Crossing for two days (Stefan Rousseau/ PA)

Just Stop Oil said a judge was “trying to set a precedent” by jailing two of its activists for their protest at the Dartford Crossing.

Morgan Trowland, 40, and 34-year-old Marcus Decker used ropes and other climbing equipment to scale the Queen Elizabeth II Bridge, which links the M25 in Essex and Kent.

Prosecutor Adam King said the bridge was closed from 4am on October 17 last year to 9pm the following day, causing gridlock as traffic was forced to use the tunnels instead.

Both defendants were found guilty by unanimous verdicts of causing a public nuisance, following an earlier trial at Basildon Crown Court.

Just Stop Oil protest
Morgan Trowland was jailed for three years over his protest at the Dartford Crossing (Essex Police/ PA)

Judge Shane Collery KC sentenced the men at Southend Crown Court on Friday, with a three-year jail sentence for Trowland, and Decker jailed for two years and seven months.

The pair appeared shocked as the sentences were read out, with structural engineer Trowland then nodding to acknowledge people around the courtroom from behind the glass of the secure dock.

Private tutor Decker simply stood and waited for the dock officer to lead him to the cells.

Both men have been in custody since their arrest last October.

The pair were prosecuted under the Police, Crime, Sentencing and Courts Act 2022, which carries a maximum prison sentence of 10 years.

The judge said the pair “have to be punished for the chaos you caused and to deter others from copying you”.

He added that “protest is tolerated” but that “in no society can there be a blank cheque in terms of what’s permitted”.

The judge said that Trowland, who has six previous convictions relating to protests, had a “leading role” while Decker had one previous conviction relating to a protest.

Just Stop Oil protest
Marcus Decker was jailed for two years and seven months over the protest (Essex Police/PA)

The judge said the pair “plainly believed you knew better than everyone else”, adding: “In short, to hell with everyone else.”

“By your actions you caused this very important road to be closed for 40 hours,” the judge said, noting that the disruption affected “many tens of thousands, some very significantly”.

Stephanie Golder, a Just Stop Oil spokesperson, said outside court that she was “horrified” by the sentences.

“I think the judge was trying to set a precedent,” she said.

“He’s trying to deter people but we are not to be deterred because until the Government commits to no new oil and gas we will continue in our campaign of resistance.

“It wasn’t what I expected at all.

“I felt tearful, emotional.

“But what makes me feel tearful is the fact we’re going to be dealing with millions and potentially billions of climate refugees in the next 20, 30 years.

“That’s what drives me, and that’s likely what drives Morgan and Marcus.”

Prosecutor Mr King said that the protesters ascended to a point close to 200ft above the road and unfurled a “giant Just Stop Oil banner” and “rigged up hammocks and stayed there”.

Just Stop Oil protest
A Just Stop Oil banner was unfurled by protesters Morgan Trowland and Marcus Decker on the QEII Bridge (Essex Police/ PA)

“This closure caused gridlock for miles around throughout that period, which we say was the point,” said Mr King.

He said the men came down at about 5.30pm on October 18 “with the help of police and a very tall cherry picker crane” but the bridge was not reopened to traffic until later.

Trowland, of Islington, north London, and Decker, of no fixed address, had denied causing a public nuisance, arguing that it was a protest.

Essex Police said that those affected by the traffic disruption included a “heavily pregnant woman who needed urgent medical help”.

Another person missed the funeral of their best friend of 35 years, the force said, and a business lost more than £160,000 in earnings.

Counsel for the two men said they did not intend to conduct further disruptive protests but the judge said he saw “no signs” the defendants were “any less committed to the causes you espouse than before”.

Jacob Bindman, for Trowland, said his client had “in his words done his bit” and “he doesn’t want to spend the rest of his days going in and out of prison”.

Rebecca Martin, for German citizen Decker who holds two degrees, said that the protest “wasn’t his idea”.

She said that the “expert in climbing” was not part of the initial planning process.

