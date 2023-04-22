TCS app makes sure London Marathon runners get a boost just when they need it

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

TCS app makes sure London Marathon runners get a boost just when they need it

By Press Association
The app allows people to send Belief Boosters to marathon participants (James Manning/PA)
The app allows people to send Belief Boosters to marathon participants (James Manning/PA)

Supporters can be in the right place at the right time to offer TCS London Marathon participants the boost of a cheer, a high five or a hug along the 26.2-mile route, thanks to the event’s app.

Improved tracking has made it easier for well-wishers to follow friends and family around the route but also enables those who cannot be there in person to monitor a loved one’s progress on Sunday April 23.

And the app also allows people to send Belief Boosters – personal messages to encourage their loved at the halfway point or greet them as they cross the finish line.

“It’s about getting people the love and support at the moment they need it,” Michelle Taylor, head of global sports sponsorships at Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), told the PA news agency.

TCS, which developed the app which is updated every year, has been the London Marathon’s technology partner since 2016 and became its title sponsor following the 2021 event.

Ms Taylor said it can be difficult to find the person you want to “give a high five or a sweaty hug” when they are taking part in a big race like the London Marathon where there are likely to be 40,000 people taking part.

She said TCS, which works with a number of endurance running events, asked: “How can we help here?”

Michelle Taylor
Michelle Taylor, head of global sports sponsorships at TCS, said adding live tracking of runners was a way to solve the problem of trying to find your loved one to offer them encouragement (TCS/PA)

Ms Taylor told PA: “We were solving a problem with marathon running.”

She said “you don’t want to miss your person”, especially if you are planning a big moment like a proposal or are not able to wait outdoors for a long time.

Gowri Prabhu, TCS’s project manager for the London Marathon app, said previous versions might have been 95% accurate, estimating people’s progress using their pace, measured by timing mats on the course.

“Now it’s live,” she told PA, adding that live tracking gives “a very accurate location”.

A woman types a Belief Booster encouraging message for a runner in the TCS London Marathon
A supporter sends a Belief Booster personal message through the app at the TCS London Marathon running show at ExCel London (TCS/PA)

“It’s a great way for someone to track their runner, if you can’t be there cheering for them,” Ms Prabhu added.

Anyone who prefers not to be tracked can opt out and the progress of those running the virtual marathon, on a route of their own choice, is shown in relation to the central London route unless they choose to share exact location information so a supporter can be waiting with drinks and snacks.

The technology also allows well-wishers to send a Belief Booster which Ms Taylor described as “a show of support”.

This year, personal messages will be displayed on a screen near the halfway line, close to the junction of The Highway and Artichoke Hill, as well as on the LED gantry on the finish line on The Mall, as they were last year when 163,000 messages were sent.

Gowri Prabhu
Gowri Prabhu, project manager at TCS for the London Marathon app (TCS/PA)

Ms Prabhu said once the runner crosses a particular mark, the technology looks for cards which match their bib number, and messages display on a screen.

Runners will also get an email after the race with all their messages.

Other features of the enhanced technology are just for fun, like scanning a QR code on the race bib to watch an inspiring video of past participants or choosing from a selection of frames for a post-race selfie to share on social media.

Runners can also use the app to download a finisher certificate.

The London Marathon app first launched in 2019 and was a vital part of allowing participants to take part in the virtual event in 2020 when the Covid-19 pandemic meant only elite runners were allowed to race in central London and others were asked to complete the distance elsewhere.

Not only did it track a person’s mileage and tell them when they had completed the distance, it also played crowd noise and encouraging messages at regular points to recreate some of the atmosphere of the central London event.

The app even used virtual reality to create a picture of them wearing their finisher’s medal while they waited for the real one to arrive in the post.

A key part of the role of TCS, which works with other marathons including New York, Boston and Chicago, is to use technology to further enhance the marathon experience.

This year, London Marathon Events (LME) has started using TCS’s ReScore app which was developed for the Council for Responsible Sport.

ReScore will enable LME to measure the environmental and social impact of the marathon, as well as to report, verify, and certify against sustainability standards set by the council.

LME, which recently took over the Brighton Marathon, also organises The Big Half, Royal Parks Half, London 10,000, Westminster Mile, Great City Race, Ride London cycle event and Swim Serpentine.

It aims to reach net zero carbon emissions across its own operations by 2024 and to remove more carbon than it emits across all event operations by 2025.

Steps to reduce the carbon footprint of the TCS London Marathon have included finisher T-shirts made from 100% recycled polyester and a partnership with Trees not Tees, offering participants the chance to opt out of collecting a finisher T-shirt and plant a tree instead.

Event director Hugh Brasher said LME is “passionately committed” to maximising the social impact and minimising the environmental impacts of the TCS London Marathon and its other events.

“The ReScore app has introduced us to a better way of measuring and tracking impact and is already proving to be a valuable tool as we work towards certification,” he said.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Tui is scrapping its summer flights to Tenerife from Aberdeen Airport. Image: Shutterstock
Tui axes Aberdeen Airport summer flights to Tenerife and Rhodes
2
Finnies is spending a seven-figure sum expanding its George Street premises. Image: AGCC
Finnies the Jeweller opens new look boutique after seven-figure investment
3
The big empty wasteland on John Street could soon be developed into new student flats. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Aberdeen developer reveals seven-storey student flats plan for vacant John Street site
4
Tesco
Boy and girl, 16, admit attacking man who was set on by group of…
5
Bounty Competitions
North-east granny plans early retirement after winning biggest EVER prize in Bounty Competitions
6
The former Mannofield TSB will be transformed into a healthy lifestyle cafe by sisters Claire Tester and Lucy Slattery of Moossh. Image: Christopher Donnan/DC Thomson
Approved: £750,000 project will transform closed Mannofield TSB into ‘healthy lifestyle cafe’
7
Andy Spence, chief executive of Bid4Oban, in Lochavullin car park, Oban.
Parking ticket fines in Oban will likely increase to £100
8
To go with story by Jenni Gee. Parker guilty of sexual assault, directing verbal sexual communications and breach of the peace. Picture shows; Robin Parker Inverness Sheriff Court. N/A. Jenni Gee/DCT Media Date; 09/11/2022
Sex offender who smuggled knife into court and tried to slit his throat has…
9
Graphics created by DCT Design Desk on 20/4/2023 ahead of the Breedon Highland League title decider between Buckie Thistle and Brechin City. Pictured Euan Spark, left, of Brechin City and Josh Peters of Buckie Thistle.
Ex-team-mates Josh Peters and Euan Spark aiming for Highland League glory with Buckie and…
10
Mr Bando in a still from one of his drill music videos
‘Vicious’ rapper jailed for gutting man with machete while collecting debts

More from Press and Journal

King Charles was seen leaving the soon to be opened Fish Shop in Ballater. Image: Graeme Eldred.
King Charles and Camilla pay Ballater an unexpected visit ahead of Coronation
Ross County manager Malky Mackay during his side's loss to Hearts. Image: SNS
"We were way off it" - Ross County boss Malky Mackay following 6-1 defeat…
Hearts' Lawrence Shankland (C) celebrates scoring to make it 3-0 against Ross County. Image: SNS
Hearts 6 Ross County 1 – The Verdict: Player ratings, talking points and star…
Danny Thain is the founder of charity TWSPP. Image: TWSPP.
Suicide awareness campaigner returning to Fraserburgh after 4,225 mile charity cycle round Britain
Alistair Marshall will cycle around Scotland in June.
Chairman takes on charity cycle
Andrew Adam from Newhouse of Glamis is set to judge the Aberdeen-Angus classes.
Stirling Bull Sales: Breeders prepare for May round
Aberdeen golfer David Law. Image: Shutterstock.
Aberdeen's David Law in contention in Japan; Gemma Dryburgh storms up leaderboard at Chevron…
The earthquake was felt in Fort William. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
'It felt like a bomb had gone off': 2.7 magnitude earthquake hits Lochaber overnight
Police are at the scene. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson
Man in hospital following collision involving motorbike and police van in Aberdeen
Members of Strichen JAC at the club's Christmas Party in 2022.
Strichen JAC crowned north club of the year

Editor's Picks

Most Commented