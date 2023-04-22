London Marathon runners could face heavy rain for much of the race

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
London Marathon runners could face heavy rain for much of the race

By Press Association
Athletes in the Elite Women’s Race competitors warm up wearing rain covers during the Virgin Money London Marathon around St James’ Park (Bob Martin for London Marathon Events/PA)
Athletes in the Elite Women’s Race competitors warm up wearing rain covers during the Virgin Money London Marathon around St James’ Park (Bob Martin for London Marathon Events/PA)

Tens of thousands of people running this year’s London Marathon could be drenched in heavy rain for much of the race, forecasters have warned.

The Met Office has predicted a “very wet” Sunday in the capital with a higher than 50% chance of downpours persisting through a nine-hour window from 7am until 4pm.

Jonathan Vautrey, a spokesman for the forecaster, said runners will experience temperatures of around 10C.

He said: “More persistent rain is pushing across south-eastern England throughout the day – that could provide for a relatively wet and damp London Marathon.

“You will see temperatures across the south climbing no higher than 9 or 10C.”

Sunday’s race is set to be the largest ever London Marathon, with at least 45,000 people due to take part in the mass participation event, up from 40,643 in 2022.

This includes runners classed as non-binary for the first time, with 118 people who identified as gender-neutral on their entry forms taking on the challenge.

Organisers have said this is part of an effort to make the race “the most diverse, equitable and inclusive marathon in the world”.

TCS London Marathon 2022
Runners in fancy dress complete the TCS London Marathon 2022 (John Walton/PA)

They added that an LGTBQ-friendly “carnival energy” will be channelled on a 250-metre leg just past the 21-mile mark on Butcher Row, renamed Rainbow Row for the event.

This stretch was introduced in 2022, and directors have said it will be “bigger and better this year”.

Women will also be able to access free sanitary products throughout the race for the first time and use ‘Peequals’ – female urinals which have been tested at music festivals including Glastonbury.

British Summer Time Festival 2016 – London
Marcus Mumford will be running for the Grenfell Foundation (Ian West/PA)

Famous faces taking part include The Crown star Josh O’Connor, and Mumford & Sons frontman Marcus Mumford, who is raising money for the Grenfell Foundation.

EastEnders actors past and present will also take on the challenge in memory of Dame Barbara Windsor, raising money and awareness for Alzheimer’s Research UK.

A total of £60 million is expected to be raised for charity.

Great Ormond Street Hospital (GOSH) Children’s Charity is the official charity of the year, and it will be using the partnership to launch its fundraising appeal for a new children’s cancer centre.

TCS London Marathon 2023 – Press Conference and Photocall – Thursday April 20th
Sir Mo Farah has said the race will be his final competitive marathon (John Walton/PA)

Sir Mo Farah, 40, who has a personal best time of 2:05:11, will be among the elite marathon runners for the final time, and he admitted there could be tears after the race.

The world’s fastest marathon runner, Eliud Kipchoge, 38, from Kenya – whose record stands at 2:01:09 – will not be competing this year but is the official starter for the elite men’s race and the mass participation event at 10am.

Marathon record holder Brigid Kosgei, 10km record holder Yalemzerf Yehualaw, and Olympic champion Peres Jepchirchir will be among those competing in the women’s race.

TCS London Marathon 2023 – Press Conference and Photocall – Friday April 21st
Women’s marathon record-holder Brigid Kosgei (John Walton/PA)

Kenya’s Kosgei holds the women’s record of 2:14:04.

Runners will begin the 26.2-mile route from Greenwich Park, looping past London landmarks including Tower Bridge and Trafalgar Square before crossing the finish line near Buckingham Palace.

Extinction Rebellion protests
Extinction Rebellion demonstrators began their four-day protest in central London on Friday (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

The event also coincides with a nationwide test of the Government’s new public alert system, which will send a loud alarm to millions of mobile phones across the UK at 3pm.

Meanwhile, up to 50,000 Extinction Rebellion (XR) activists will be on the streets nearby, for the third day of a protest dubbed “The Big One”.

Members of the climate group have said they are coordinating with the race’s organisers and they do not plan to disrupt it, though spectators have been warned to avoid Parliament Square.

The elite races and mass participation event will be broadcast live on the BBC from 8.30am, as well as on the Red Button and iPlayer.

