King appoints Lord Patten and Baroness Ashton to Order of the Garter

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

King appoints Lord Patten and Baroness Ashton to Order of the Garter

By Press Association
Lord Patten of Barnes has been appointed by the King to the Order of the Garter (Adam Davy/PA)
Lord Patten of Barnes has been appointed by the King to the Order of the Garter (Adam Davy/PA)

Chris Patten, the final governor of Hong Kong, and former Labour minister Catherine Ashton have been appointed by the King to the Order of the Garter.

Charles has announced that Lord Patten of Barnes, a former Conservative MP and who served as governor of Hong Kong from 1992 to the handover to China in 1997, has been appointed to be a Knight Companion of the Most Noble Order of the Garter.

Former Labour minister and European Union diplomat Baroness Ashton of Upholland was appointed to be a Lady Companion of the Most Noble Order of the Garter.

The announcements for the oldest and most senior order of chivalry in the country are made on St George’s Day (April 23) – the patron saint of the order.

In a statement, Buckingham Palace said: “His Majesty The King has been graciously pleased to appoint the Right Honourable the Baroness Ashton of Upholland GCMG to be a Lady Companion of the Most Noble Order of the Garter and the Right Honourable the Lord Patten of Barnes CH to be a Knight Companion of the Most Noble Order of the Garter.”

The appointment is in “the King’s gift” and is in the same category as the Order of the Thistle, the Order of Merit and the Royal Victorian Order, the statement added.

According to the royal website, The Order includes The King, who is Sovereign of the Garter, several senior members of the royal family and 24 knights chosen in recognition of their work.

It states: “Knights of the Garter are chosen personally by the Sovereign to honour those who have held public office, who have contributed in a particular way to national life or who have served the Sovereign personally.

“These have included Marshal of the RAF, Lord Stirrup, and former prime ministers Sir John Major and Sir Winston Churchill.”

Baroness Ashton served as parliamentary under-secretary of state in the Department for Education and the Ministry of Justice between 1999 and 2007.

She also served as Leader of the House of Lords and Lord President of the Council as well as diplomatic roles including British European commissioner and commissioner for trade in the European Commission, vice-president of the European Commission and as the EU’s first high representative of the union for foreign affairs and security policy.

She contributed towards negotiating a peace settlement between Serbia and Kosovo, and bringing about the Iran nuclear agreement.

Baroness Ashton was appointed a Dame Grand Cross of the Order of St Michael and St George in the 2015 New Year Honours for services to international diplomacy, has served as the Order’s King of Arms and is currently Chancellor of the Order.

Lord Patten of Barnes was first elected as an MP in 1979 and served across government for more than two decades, including as secretary of state for the environment and chancellor of the duchy of Lancaster, as well as Conservative Party chairman.

He also led the Independent Commission on Policing for Northern Ireland and served as European commissioner for external relations from 1999 to 2004, and was chairman of the BBC Trust between 2011 and 2014.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Tui is scrapping its summer flights to Tenerife from Aberdeen Airport. Image: Shutterstock
Tui axes Aberdeen Airport summer flights to Tenerife and Rhodes
2
Finnies is spending a seven-figure sum expanding its George Street premises. Image: AGCC
Finnies the Jeweller opens new look boutique after seven-figure investment
3
The big empty wasteland on John Street could soon be developed into new student flats. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Aberdeen developer reveals seven-storey student flats plan for vacant John Street site
4
Tesco
Boy and girl, 16, admit attacking man who was set on by group of…
5
Bounty Competitions
North-east granny plans early retirement after winning biggest EVER prize in Bounty Competitions
6
The former Mannofield TSB will be transformed into a healthy lifestyle cafe by sisters Claire Tester and Lucy Slattery of Moossh. Image: Christopher Donnan/DC Thomson
Approved: £750,000 project will transform closed Mannofield TSB into ‘healthy lifestyle cafe’
7
Andy Spence, chief executive of Bid4Oban, in Lochavullin car park, Oban.
Parking ticket fines in Oban will likely increase to £100
8
To go with story by Jenni Gee. Parker guilty of sexual assault, directing verbal sexual communications and breach of the peace. Picture shows; Robin Parker Inverness Sheriff Court. N/A. Jenni Gee/DCT Media Date; 09/11/2022
Sex offender who smuggled knife into court and tried to slit his throat has…
9
Graphics created by DCT Design Desk on 20/4/2023 ahead of the Breedon Highland League title decider between Buckie Thistle and Brechin City. Pictured Euan Spark, left, of Brechin City and Josh Peters of Buckie Thistle.
Ex-team-mates Josh Peters and Euan Spark aiming for Highland League glory with Buckie and…
10
Mr Bando in a still from one of his drill music videos
‘Vicious’ rapper jailed for gutting man with machete while collecting debts

More from Press and Journal

Freezng temperatures are expected to hit Aviemore. Image: Sandy McCook / DC Thomson.
Snow and sleet on the way as temperatures dip to -4C in Arctic blast
Lucas Herbert beat Aaron Cockerill in a play-off to win the 2023 ISPS Handa Championship. Image supplied by European Tour.
Lucas Herbert wins ISPS Handa Championship as Scottish contingent miss out
Police outside Peter Murrell and Nicola Sturgeon's home. Image: Shutterstock.
Police probing SNP finances hunting for mobile phone sim cards
TotalEnergies' Culzean platform has been down-manned.
Workers removed after power outage on TotalEnergies North Sea platform
Police said that Archie Wise may have been in Caithness. Image: Police Scotland.
Missing Cumbria man thought to be in Caithness found safe and well
Petehead's Jason Brown and Clyde's Ross Lyon battle for the ball. Image: Duncan Brown.
Peterhead 1-1 Clyde: Blue Toon 'absolutely devastated after conceding late equaliser
Thousands took part in this year's Run Balmoral. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
GALLERY: Sun shines down for crowds at Run Balmoral 2023
The Highland League Weekly cameras were at Saturday's blockbuster Breedon Highland League title showdown between Buckie Thistle and Brechin City.
WATCH: Highland League Weekly – Buckie Thistle v Brechin City title-decider highlights, celebrations and…
Caley Thistle Women manager Karen Mason. Image: Donald Cameron/SportPix for SWF
Caley Thistle Women must 'restore pride' against Rossvale, says manager Karen Mason
Cove manager Paul Hartley. Image: SNS.
Cove Rangers boss Paul Hartley praises players for keeping Championship survival bid alive

Editor's Picks

Most Commented