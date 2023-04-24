How the ancient coronation ceremony has been shaped over the centuries

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
How the ancient coronation ceremony has been shaped over the centuries

By Press Association
A stained glass window showing the coronation of King Edgar in 973 in Bath Abbey (Alamy/PA)
A stained glass window showing the coronation of King Edgar in 973 in Bath Abbey (Alamy/PA)

The coronation ceremony has its origins in medieval times and was an essential rite of passage and important part of the journey to becoming king or queen.

But while the crowning of the new monarch is seen as the highlight, the most important moment is actually the “unction”, the sacred act of anointing a monarch with holy oil.

It can be traced as far back as the 7th and 8th centuries and signals that the monarch has been chosen by God.

The UK remains the only European monarchy to retain such a ceremony.

The main elements of a coronation come from the crowning of King Edgar in AD 973
The main elements of a coronation come from the crowning of King Edgar in AD 973 (Alamy/PA)

British sovereigns now succeed immediately under law – Charles III is already king even before he is anointed and crowned.

The main elements of a coronation come from the crowning of the Saxon king Edgar the Peaceful, the first King of all England, at Bath Abbey in 973.

It was devised by Saint Dunstan, the then Archbishop of Canterbury, and established the blueprint for all coronations to follow.

Coronations emerged from the European tradition of increasing church involvement in the state, as well as demonstrating stability in a bid to settle disputes over who should succeed to the throne.

The Coronation of William the Conqueror
The coronation of William the Conqueror in Westminster Abbey on Christmas Day in 1066 (Alamy/PA)

Almost every monarch for nearly 1,000 years has been crowned at Westminster Abbey, since William the Conqueror in 1066.

The exceptions are Edward V, one of the Princes in the Tower, who was placed in the Tower of London in 1483 by the future Richard III and never seen again, and Edward VIII, who abdicated in 1936. Neither was crowned.

Before the Abbey was built, there was no fixed location for coronations, but William the Conqueror is thought to have chosen the Abbey for his own to reinforce his claim as the legitimate successor of Edward the Confessor, who ordered the building of the church.

The 14th century guide to coronations - the Liber Regalis
The 14th century guide to coronations – the Liber Regalis (Alamy/PA)

In the 14th century the highly decorated illustrated manuscript The Liber Regalis, or Royal Book, which is still kept in the abbey, was made as an instruction manual to help people run and organise a coronation.

Its basic running order of the Christian ceremony remains the same.

The Coronation Oath, in which the monarch swears to govern the peoples of the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth realms “according to their respective laws and customs” is the only aspect of the ceremony that is required by law.

