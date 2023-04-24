Sculptor commends ‘lovely’ King after Prince’s Trust ‘kickstarted’ her career

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sculptor commends ‘lovely’ King after Prince’s Trust ‘kickstarted’ her career

By Press Association
Charles speaking to Sally Dunham about her work when she was 23, and Sally Dunham now making a sculpture (Sally Dunham/PA)
Charles speaking to Sally Dunham about her work when she was 23, and Sally Dunham now making a sculpture (Sally Dunham/PA)

A professional sculptor has paid tribute to the Prince’s Trust for kickstarting her career with loans and support, including a “lovely chat” with the King, ahead of the Coronation.

The Prince’s Trust – which was set up by Charles in 1976 – has supported thousands of people between the ages of 11 and 30 with their education, training courses or with their careers, including sculptor Sally Dunham.

After completing her university degree in 3D design, with a specialism in ceramics at the University of Wolverhampton, the then 21-year-old Ms Dunham received a loan of about £3,500 from The Prince’s Trust, which she used to purchase a kiln which she still uses and played a “huge” role in enabling her to start her own business.

Kiln
Sally Dunham’s kiln (Sally Dunham/PA)

“I had a successful degree show and sold some pieces and then at my first event, I also got several commissions and so needed to set up a studio, but the cost of a kiln was quite prohibitive and I was told to approach The Prince’s Trust”, the 46-year-old from Cambridgeshire told the PA news agency.

“I remember writing out my business plan and then I received a loan which allowed me to purchase a kiln.

“Without a doubt, the purchase of the kiln enabled me to pursue my ambition of being a professional sculptor.

Woman working on a sculpture
Sally Dunham working on her sculptures (Sally Dunham/PA)

“You can’t create ceramics without a kiln and without the support of The Prince’s Trust, it would have been a long time before I could have saved up for one.

“I still use that kiln now, a good 24 years on, and it is still serving me well.”

Ms Dunham – who has been a professional sculptor for 24 years, full time for the last nine years – also opened her own gallery, Metamorphosis The Gallery, in Wells-next-the-Sea, on August 18 2022.

Woman posing outside of a gallery
Sally Dunham outside her art gallery (Sally Dunham/PA)

She said that The Prince’s Trust “definitely kickstarted” her journey into becoming a sculptor.

“As well as the loan, I was also assigned a mentor by the trust which was great – he really gave me the confidence to pursue my dream career and helped with creating a professional booklet and business cards to show off my work and to help with the process of approaching galleries,” she said.

“There is no set thing that you have to be doing to be able to access The Prince’s Trust.

“I don’t think there’s anything else like it out there that encourages young people to go in their own business direction like that.”

As part of The skills show at the National Exhibition Centre (NEC) in Birmingham, where Ms Dunham was invited to represent The Prince’s Trust when she was 23, the sculptor said she was surprised when she got to meet then Prince Charles.

Man and woman looking at a sculpture
Charles speaking to Sally Dunham about her work (Sally Dunham/PA)

“There were four or five of us from the trust and I took some of my work along as well,” she said.

“And was then told I was going to be meeting Prince Charles and it was really lovely actually.

“He was chatting to me about my work and my inspirations and seemed genuinely interested to hear what I did and how the trust helped me.

“I was quite nervous, but it was really exciting at the same time and it was a privilege to meet him.”

Dog sculpture
One of Sally Dunham’s sculptures which was at the NEC show (Sally Dunham/PA)

The sculptures she exhibited included an almost life-size vizsla dog, a piglet and a hippo with his mouth wide open flashing all his teeth.

Ms Dunham’s current work still has a heavy focus on animals and people created in the same style and construction method she developed at university.

She added that Charles was “easier to talk to than I expected” and also “shorter” than she expected.

“He was also very friendly and approachable and was just chatting away and put me at ease,” she said.

Man and woman speaking
Sally Dunham speaking to Charles about her sculptures (Sally Dunham/PA)

Ms Dunham said she is a big fan of the royal family.

“I always have been, it stemmed from my late grandma – she was very much a royalist and was lucky enough to be invited to attend one of the Queen’s garden parties,” she said.

“I think that King Charles has a hard act to follow after the late Queen Elizabeth, who was so well loved, but he seems to genuinely want to help people and is obviously passionate about the country as well as the wider world and environment.

“I think he will make a good King.”

With the Coronation getting ever closer, she hopes to create a sculpture based upon a character she regularly makes called ‘Mister Herbert’.

Sculpture of person relaxing on a chair
Fri-yay brew, featuring Mister Herbert (Sally Dunham/PA)

“I’ve been making that character for 12 years now”, she said.

“He just sort of evolved in my hands and my son who was five at the time came in and went Herbert, and that is how his name came to be.

“He is about capturing the lighter side of life, but is also thought-provoking in a positive and  uplifting way – he makes you smile, he makes you ponder.”

She hopes to transform the character into a King, accompanied with a crown and gown.

Sculpture of man hugging a dog
Sculpture called Cuddles made by Sally Dunham (Sally Dunham/PA)

“I think would be quite fitting, and incorporating the dates of various important milestones on there.

“I will probably add some quirky touches like him wearing wellies as a nod to King Charles’ care of the environment and some other elements as a reflection of his personality.

“Hopefully I will be able to unveil this at Metamorphosis The Gallery in time for the Coronation.”

Ms Dunham’s work can be found on her website: https://www.sallydunham.co.uk/ or at Metamorphosis The Gallery on Staithe Street in Wells-next-the-sea in Norfolk.

Editor's Picks

Most Commented