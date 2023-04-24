Queen wanted coronation dress to reflect emblems from across the globe

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Queen wanted coronation dress to reflect emblems from across the globe

By Press Association
Queen Elizabeth II’s coronation dress on display at ‘Platinum Jubilee: The Queen’s Coronation’ at Windsor Castle last year (Aaron Chown/PA)
Queen Elizabeth II’s coronation dress on display at ‘Platinum Jubilee: The Queen’s Coronation’ at Windsor Castle last year (Aaron Chown/PA)

Queen Elizabeth II was adamant her historic 1953 coronation dress should represent countries from around the world over which she reigned.

The richly embroidered satin dress, created by British couturier Sir Norman Hartnell, is regarded as one of the most important examples of 20th century design.

It features a lattice-work effect with an iconographic scheme of floral emblems in gold and silver thread and pastel-coloured silks.

Platinum Jubilee: The Queen’s Coronation – Windsor Castle
The satin dress, created by Sir Norman Hartnell, is regarded as one of the most important examples of 20th century design (Aaron Chown/PA)

The embroideries are arranged in three scalloped, graduated tiers bordered with alternating lines of gold bugle beads, diamantes and pearls.

Sir Norman said the Queen made clear she was unwilling to wear a gown bearing the emblems of all four British nations without those of the dominions where she was also monarch.

The design process began in October 1952, after Sir Norman was personally asked by the monarch, having previously designed her wedding dress almost exactly five years before.

He produced a total of nine sketches, with the Queen selecting the eighth but requesting that more colour be added rather than just silver embroidery.

Writing in his autobiography, Sir Norman said he had spent many days in seclusion in Windsor Forest coming up with the ideas.

“Altogether, I created nine differing designs which began in almost severe simplicity and proceeded towards elaboration,” he wrote.

Queen’s Coronation exhibition
The Coronation dress (Royal Collection Trust/PA)

“I liked the last one best, but naturally did not express my opinion when I submitted these paintings to Her Majesty.”

Sir Norman later recounted how he had researched the four flowers of the United Kingdom; the Tudor rose for England, the thistle for Scotland and the Irish shamrock, but had been reprimanded for believing the Welsh emblem should be a daffodil.

“‘A daffodil!’ exclaimed Garter (King of Arms). ‘On no account will I give you a daffodil. I will give you the correct emblem of Wales, which is the Leek’,” he wrote.

Queen Elizabeth II death
The Queen on her coronation day – June 2 1953 (PA)

“The leek I agreed was a most admirable vegetable, full of historic significance and doubtless of health-giving properties, but scarcely noted for its beauty.

“Could he not possibly permit me to use the more graceful daffodil instead? ‘No, Hartnell. You must have the Leek,’ said Garter, adamant.’”

The final design, shown by Sir Norman to the Queen at Sandringham, included: the Maple leaf for Canada; The Wattle flower for Australia; the fern for New Zealand; the Protea for South Africa; the Lotus flower for India and Ceylon, and wheat, cotton and jute for Pakistan.

Queen
The dress has been kept in immaculate condition (PA)

The Queen remained monarch of Canada, Australia and New Zealand for the rest of her life and a number of other Commonwealth realms, but South Africa, Sri Lanka (formerly Ceylon), and Pakistan later went on to become republics.

Elizabeth II was never queen of India, which became a republic before she acceded to the throne, but the country has remained part of the Commonwealth.

Silk for the dress was produced at Lady Hart Dyke’s silk farm at Lullingstone Castle, Kent, and was woven by Warner and Sons in Essex.

It took a team of 12 seamstresses, using 18 types of gold thread, 3,500 hours to complete the Queen’s embroidered cipher and the border of wheat ears and olive branches, which symbolise prosperity and peace.

Sir Norman became the first couturier to be knighted when he received that honour at the time of the Silver Jubilee in 1977, shortly before his death in 1979.

Platinum Jubilee: The Queen’s Coronation – Windsor Castle
The dress was made available for the public to view in July last year to celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee (Aaron Chown/PA)

The Queen went on to wear the dress during receptions at Buckingham Palace and the Palace of Holyroodhouse as well as for the Openings of Parliament in New Zealand, Australia and Ceylon in 1954, ensuring that it was seen across the Commonwealth.

The historic item now forms part of the Royal Collection, but was made available for the public to view in July last year, to celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Tui is scrapping its summer flights to Tenerife from Aberdeen Airport. Image: Shutterstock
Tui axes Aberdeen Airport summer flights to Tenerife and Rhodes
2
Finnies is spending a seven-figure sum expanding its George Street premises. Image: AGCC
Finnies the Jeweller opens new look boutique after seven-figure investment
3
The big empty wasteland on John Street could soon be developed into new student flats. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Aberdeen developer reveals seven-storey student flats plan for vacant John Street site
4
Tesco
Boy and girl, 16, admit attacking man who was set on by group of…
5
Bounty Competitions
North-east granny plans early retirement after winning biggest EVER prize in Bounty Competitions
6
The former Mannofield TSB will be transformed into a healthy lifestyle cafe by sisters Claire Tester and Lucy Slattery of Moossh. Image: Christopher Donnan/DC Thomson
Approved: £750,000 project will transform closed Mannofield TSB into ‘healthy lifestyle cafe’
7
Andy Spence, chief executive of Bid4Oban, in Lochavullin car park, Oban.
Parking ticket fines in Oban will likely increase to £100
8
To go with story by Jenni Gee. Parker guilty of sexual assault, directing verbal sexual communications and breach of the peace. Picture shows; Robin Parker Inverness Sheriff Court. N/A. Jenni Gee/DCT Media Date; 09/11/2022
Sex offender who smuggled knife into court and tried to slit his throat has…
9
Graphics created by DCT Design Desk on 20/4/2023 ahead of the Breedon Highland League title decider between Buckie Thistle and Brechin City. Pictured Euan Spark, left, of Brechin City and Josh Peters of Buckie Thistle.
Ex-team-mates Josh Peters and Euan Spark aiming for Highland League glory with Buckie and…
10
Mr Bando in a still from one of his drill music videos
‘Vicious’ rapper jailed for gutting man with machete while collecting debts

More from Press and Journal

Helen Hamilton, left, and Anita Duffy, pictured with some of the artwork they have produced through MS therapy. Image: Supplied by MS Society Scotland
For two friend living with MS, Inverness is a life-saver
The houses and crofts wiill be built in Glengarry. Image GCW
'Our community is losing young, skilled people': Housing project to repopulate Glengarry gets cash…
Ross County's Keith Watson during the clash with Aberdeen. Image: Shutterstock
Keith Watson: Hearts loss must be a wake-up call for Ross County
Officers were seen in the Hutcheon Street area after the window of a coach was smashed. Image: supplied.
Fan's coach window smashed following Dons win against Rangers
Liam Scales of Aberdeen scores to make it 1-0 against Rangers. Photo by Stephen Dobson/ProSports/Shutterstock (13884039an)
Barry Robson hails 'outstanding' Aberdeen but plays down talk on his own future
Aberdeen's Ross McCrorie training at Cormack Park. Image: SNS.
Aberdeen defender Ross McCrorie linked with £2m move to Bristol City
Jasmine Mackintosh - the 2023 Helen Holm Women's Scottish Open champion. Image: Scottish Golf.
Aberdeen's Jasmine Mackintosh crowned Helen Holm Scottish Women's Open champion
Defender Liam Scales celebrates making it 1-0 Aberdeen against Rangers. (Photo by Paul Devlin / SNS Group)
'Arise Sir Barry' - Dons fans have their say as Aberdeen beat Rangers at…
Runners from across the north and north-east took on Run Balmoral this weekend. Image: Kath Flannery / DC Thomson.
Thousands of runners take on Deeside terrain in Run Balmoral 2023
This was the 25th anniversary of the Speyside Stages. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
Finlay Retson and Paul Beaton claim McDonald and Munro Speyside Stages title

Editor's Picks

Most Commented