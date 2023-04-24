Coronation furniture and final sculpture of last Queen consort up for auction

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Coronation furniture and final sculpture of last Queen consort up for auction

By Press Association
The sculpture of the Queen Mother (Dreweatts/PA)
The sculpture of the Queen Mother (Dreweatts/PA)

The final sculpture of the last Queen consort is up for auction, alongside furniture created for two past coronations.

The bronze bust of the Queen Mother shows the royal matriarch wearing her favourite Greville tiara – now often worn by Camilla – the new Queen Consort.

The Queen Consort wearing the Queen Mother's Greville Tiara
The Queen Consort wearing the Queen Mother’s Greville Tiara (Ian Vogler/Daily Mirror/PA)

The sculpture, by artist Martin Jennings whose effigy of the King features on new coins, was the last one to be made of the Queen Mother before her death in 2002.

It was one of two made in 1998, with the other now on permanent display in St Paul’s Cathedral.

The artwork is expected to fetch between £25,000 and £30,000 at the Dreweatts’ Interiors sale on May 16.

Also going under the hammer are regal blue velvet stools specially made for the coronations of George VI and Elizabeth II.

The seats on a limed oak frame – one from George VI’s ceremony in Westminster Abbey and three from the late Queen’s – were designed to ensure guests were seated comfortably during the long services.

The coronation stools
The coronation stools (Dreweatts/PA)

The undersides are stamped with the monarchs’ cyphers.

The stools for the late Queen’s guests were based on the design of those made for her father’s coronation and the set of four is estimated to be sold for £1,000-£1,500.

Throughout 20th century coronations, it was customary for chairs and stools to be specially designed for those attending and to include the royal cypher.

The investiture chair
The investiture chair (Dreweatts/PA)

After the ceremony, the new Abbey furniture was sold, with preference given to those who had occupied the seats, and the rest auctioned, with the money going towards the cost of the coronation.

Other items being sold includes a red chair used at the investiture of the then-Prince of Wales, now the King, at Caernarfon Castle when he was 20 in 1969.

The furniture for guests was designed with the help of Princess Margaret’s then-husband the Earl of Snowdon.

Commemorative glassware for George VI's coronation
Commemorative glassware for George VI’s coronation (Dreweatts/PA)

It was stained red, indented with the Prince of Wales’s feather motif in gilt and upholstered in red Welsh tweed.

The chair is expected to sell for between £700 and £1,000.

A collection of commemorative clear press-moulded glass created for George VI’s coronation in 1937, including a set of six bon-bon dishes and 26 various plates and bowls, is expected to fetch up to £250.

