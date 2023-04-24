All the key timings for coronation day

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Here is a rundown of all the timings so far for the King’s coronation day on May 6:

6am – Viewing areas open along the procession route.

7.15-8.30am – Guests for Westminster Abbey begin to arrive at security check points in Victoria Tower Gardens.

9am – Congregation to be seated inside the Abbey.

Guests in the Quire during William’s wedding to Kate (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

9.30-10.45am – Heads of state, overseas government representatives, Government ministers, First Ministers, former PMs, foreign royals and members of the royal family arrive.

9.45am – The Sovereign’s Escort of the Household Cavalry begin to gather ready for the procession from Buckingham Palace.

10.20am – The King and Queen Consort’s procession sets off from the Palace.

Charles and Camilla during a State Opening of Parliament (Arthur Edwards/The Sun/PA)

10.53am – The King and Queen Consort arrive at Westminster Abbey.

11am – Charles and Camilla enter the Abbey through the Great West Door and the service begins.

12pm – The King is crowned. The Archbishop of Canterbury places the St Edward’s Crown on Charles’s head. Trumpets will sound and gun salutes will be fired across the UK.

1pm – The service ends and the newly crowned King and Queen begin their coronation procession back to Buckingham Palace in the Gold State Coach.

The Gold State Coach during the Platinum Jubilee Pageant (Yui /PA)

1.33pm – Charles and Camilla are expected to enter Buckingham Palace through the Centre Arch.

1.45pm – The King and Queen Consort receive a royal salute from the military in the Palace gardens

Around 2.15pm – The King, Queen Consort and members of the royal family appear on the Palace balcony to watch the flypast.