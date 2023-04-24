Kate praises ‘brilliant’ work of volunteers at baby bank

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Kate praises ‘brilliant’ work of volunteers at baby bank

By Press Association
The Princess of Wales (left) sorts donations during a visit to The Baby Bank in Windsor (Jeremy Selwyn/Evening Standard/PA)
The Princess of Wales (left) sorts donations during a visit to The Baby Bank in Windsor (Jeremy Selwyn/Evening Standard/PA)

The Princess of Wales surprised volunteers when she visited a baby bank on her “doorstep” in Windsor on Monday.

Kate visited the Baby Bank, a local charity which has supported over 21,000 families across the region, and praised the “brilliant” work of volunteers as she helped them to pack donations.

The princess, who said she she had a “passion” for under-fives care, has visited several baby banks across the country in recent years.

But she said it was “great” to visit one “on her doorstep” as she is “new to the area”.

William and Kate moved to nearby Windsor Castle in September last year when they became Prince and Princess of Wales following the Queen’s death.

She was greeted at the door by co-chief executives Rebecca Mistry and Lauren Hall, who took her for a tour of their office which was packed with donations.

Royal visit to The Baby Bank
The Princess of Wales speaks to volunteers and staff (Jeremy Selwyn/Evening Standard/PA)

Pausing at a mound of approximately 200 Buzz Lightyear toys, the princess said: “Gosh, there is a huge amount of stuff here.”

Upstairs, where volunteers were sorting through donations, she spoke with Jane Daly, 75, and Christine Gill.

Discussing her youngest son Louis’ fifth birthday on Sunday, the princess said: “He turned five yesterday but you still think he is this size.

“It only feels like yesterday, they do grow so quickly.”

Speaking afterwards, Ms Gill said: “She was saying she would like to come here with her children and if she could I bet she would.

“She is so normal that I bet she wishes she could come back without all those (people) around her.”

The charity, set up in 2015 to help families in financial hardship, has seen a “year-on-year” increase in referrals.

In the first three months of the year, they helped 300 more families compared to the same period last year, its founder Mrs Mistry said.

As well as providing essential items like nappies, school uniforms, and buggies for cash-strapped parents, the charity works with midwives and health workers to support mothers before and after giving birth.

Sitting down with a group of them, the princess praised their “vital” work, saying: “It is so often behind the scenes.”

“It is particularly tough times not only for midwifery and volunteering and organisations like this but for health visitors who are under huge amounts of pressure to deliver to families in growing need,” she said.

“You are there living and breathing it.

“You see these families and you see their challenges.

“It was great to see what was on our doorstep being new to the area.

“I’m sure there’s lots more amazing work going on.

“It’s just raising the profile of what’s going on in the community, so a huge well done.”

Royal visit to The Baby Bank
The Princess of Wales during a visit to The Baby Bank (Jeremy Selwyn/Evening Standard/PA)

She suggested that she might visit again in the future, adding: “I can actually be useful next time.”

Speaking afterwards, Ms Hall said she could “really see her passion” for under-fives care and that her visit would make “such a difference” to baby banks across the country.

She said: “It’s that cycle of knowing someone’s there so that if you have an item you can pass it on and we can regift, and also families knowing that if they are struggling they can come to us.”

Mrs Mistry added that, if the princess did decide to bring her three children, Louis, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, she would love to “get them involved”.

