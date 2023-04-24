Influencer accused of ‘ambushing’ mother’s young lover after blackmail bid

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Influencer accused of ‘ambushing’ mother’s young lover after blackmail bid

By Press Association
Mahek Bukhari (right) and her mother Ansreen Bukhari arrive at Leicester Crown Court (Jacob King/PA)
Mahek Bukhari (right) and her mother Ansreen Bukhari arrive at Leicester Crown Court (Jacob King/PA)

A social media influencer allegedly murdered her mother’s young lover after “ambushing” and ramming him off the road when he threatened to expose the three-year affair with a sex tape, a court has heard.

Mahek Bukhari, 23 – known as Maya – is accused alongside her 46-year-old mother Ansreen Bukhari of killing 21-year-old Saqib Hussain, who died in a car crash on the A46 dual carriageway in Leicestershire shortly after midnight on February 11, 2022.

Mr Hussain and his friend Mohammed Hashim Ijazuddin, both 21 and from Banbury, Oxfordshire, are said by prosecutors to have been killed when they were forced off the road, with Mr Ijazuddin’s Skoda Fabia “split in two”.

In a 999 call to police made by front-seat passenger Mr Hussain just moments before his death, he claimed their car was being “rammed off the road” by balaclava-wearing assailants, following in two pursuing cars.

Fatal crash court case
Saqib Hussain was killed in February last year (Leicestershire Police/PA)

In the recording, played to Leicester Crown Court on Monday, he said: “They’re trying to kill me, they’re trying to kill me.

“I’m just getting rammed off the road.”

He can then be heard saying: “Please, I am begging you.”

Mr Hussain was heard to say “Oh my God”, before there was a scream, with the call cutting off abruptly at the sound of an impact.

Footage from police attending the crash scene, at about 1.35am, showed the Skoda in flames, resting against a tree by the Six Hills junction near Leicester.

The court heard how “completely innocent” Mr Ijazuddin agreed to drive his friend to Leicester that night and had been “in the wrong place at the wrong time”, with the favour to Mr Hussain turning out “to be a tragic and fatal mistake”, prosecutors said.

Opening the Crown’s case, Collingwood Thompson KC told jurors it had been the 999 call which was key to the prosecution’s assertion “this was no ordinary traffic accident”.

Fatal crash court case
Mohammed Hashim Ijazuddin, who died along with Saqib Hussain (Leicestershire Police/PA)

Jurors were told a subsequent police investigation showed what Mr Thompson described as a “story of love, obsession, extortion and, ultimately, the Crown allege – cold-blooded murder”.

After his death, Mr Hussain’s family would later tell detectives he had been having a three-year affair with the older woman, who was married with children.

Mr Hussain “appeared to be in love” with Mrs Bukhari, whom he knew as Anzy, while her daughter was “aware of the relationship, and was happy to tolerate it, if not approve of it”, said Mr Thompson.

Although starting off as “a bit of fun”, although with “quarrels” and “break-ups”, for Mr Hussain the relationship “changed” and he later told family “he was in love”.

Over the course of their tryst, Mr Hussain spent up to £3,000 on taking Mrs Bukhari out, the court heard.

Mr Thompson said: “That there was a sexual relationship is also clear.

“A number of sexually-explicit videos and pictures were found, involving both Saqib Hussain and Ansreen Bukhari.

“The existence of that material is at the very centre of this case because it was what that material could do that the Crown say led to …  the murder of these two young men.”

By January 2022, Mrs Bukhari was trying to end the relationship, against Mr Hussain’s wishes.

“He, unfortunately it appears, could not accept that decision.”

Mr Thompson said Mr Hussain sent his former lover a large number of messages showing him “becoming increasingly obsessive about the relationship, professing his love for Ansreen and begging her to continue the relationship.”

“This alternated with messages showing anger and frustration she would not return his calls,” said Mr Thompson.

“This, we say, provides the motive for what happened.

“Because he took to attempting to blackmail Ansreen Bukhari, to persuade her to contact him.”

Mr Thompson said Mr Hussain threatened to send sexually explicit material to Mrs Bukhari’s husband.

“What is implicit there, is her husband is going to be told about the affair, as is her son,” added the prosecutor.

On January 4, 2022, Mahek Bukhari sent her mother a message which read: “I’ll get him jumped by guys and he won’t know what day it is.”

When Mr Hussain also tried to get Mahek Bukhari to get her mother to reply to him, the influencer replied: “She ain’t a dog, don’t f****** raise your voice and tell me what to do.”

Later, she allegedly told him: “I am sorry that this year you’ll be gone, Saqib.

Mr Thompson said: “That remark may hold some significance in light of what actually happened in the early hours of February 11, 2022.”

The Crown’s KC told how “other defendants, we say, then became involved in what happened”, claiming it became clear the Bukharis, both of George Eardley Close, Stoke-on-Trent, needed to “silence” Mr Hussain.

Mr Thompson said: “Common sense would suggest the idea was to lure him (Mr Hussain) into a meeting, promising him his money.

“When he got to the meeting, then ambushing him and no doubt hoped when confronted with numerical superiority, he might just hand the phone over.

“And that if he did not – cause Mr Hussain really serious harm to achieve their ends, if not to silence him permanently as will become apparent.”

On February 8, 2022, the Crown claimed Mahek Bukhari’s friend 29-year-old Rekan Karwan, of Tomlin Road, Leicester, was brought in, at first, helping in “negotiating with Saqib Hussain over money”.

Also then allegedly involved was Raees Jamal, 22, formerly of Lingdale Close, Loughborough, who was claimed to have “recruited” others, including Natasha Akhtar, 23 , of Alum Rock Road, Birmingham.

Also in the dock are Sanaf Gulammustafa, 23, of Littlemore Close, and Ameer Jamal, 28, of Catherine Street, and Mohammed Patel, 21, of Braybrooke Road, all Leicester.

All eight defendants are accused of murdering both men and also face two alternative manslaughter counts, but deny any wrong-doing.

The trial continues.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Officers were seen in the Hutcheon Street area after the window of a coach was smashed. Image: supplied.
Fan’s coach window smashed following Dons win against Rangers
2
Pictures by JASON HEDGES CR0042265. Karla Sinclair. For food and drink story on the opening of new street food trailer The Food Truck, which sells well-loved beach classics. Business partners Emma Main (without glasses) and Gaynor Campbell (with glasses) are pictured. April 20th 2023 Images by Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Keith couple launch Forres food truck serving classic beach grub
3
To go with story by Jenni Gee. A pair vandalised toilets and threatened staff after asking to use a hotel toilet Picture shows; Mercure Inverness. N/a. Supplied by Google Street View Date; Unknown
Men smashed hotel mirror and threatened to ‘knock out’ worker
4
Oil and gas workers at Aberdeen heliport.
‘Biggest offshore stoppage in a generation’: 1,300 North Sea workers launch strikes
5
6,000 cyclists hailing from 20 countries conquered the popular Highland race. Image: Paul Campbell.
Thousands of cyclists from 20 countries conquer Etape Loch Ness
6
Rural communities including Braemar will see a return to colder weather this week. Image: Darrell Benns / DC Thomson.
Wintry weather descends on rural communities as temperatures dip to -4C in Arctic blast
7
Martyn Anderson admitted he'd been drinking for 24-hours before crashing his Mitsubishi into a roundabout. Image: Facebook/DC Thomson.
Offshore worker hit roundabout after divorce threat ‘pushed him’ into 24-hour drinking spree
8
A stream could waylay plans to create a new petrol station beside the AWPR at Stonehaven.
Stonehaven petrol station in doubt over stream, plans for Peterhead whisky shop and Union…
9
Tui is scrapping its summer flights to Tenerife from Aberdeen Airport. Image: Shutterstock
Tui axes Aberdeen Airport summer flights to Tenerife and Rhodes
10
Inverness Sheriff Court
Workmen left their vans and fought with pedestrians who swore at them

More from Press and Journal

Will Duncan finally impress his mum? The Duncan and Judy Murray Show is coming to Aberdeen. Image: Doug Taylor / Scottish Comedy Agency
Comedy duo Duncan and Judy Murray to take smash hit show to Aberdeen
Scotland's rich seafood larder is being showcased in the Catalan capital. Image: Sandy McCook /DC Thomson
Flying the flag for Scotland at world's largest seafood trade show
European lynx. Image: Scotland: The Big Picture.
Lynx could be reintroduced to the Highlands in the future
Aberdeen's Ross McCrorie. Image: SNS
Bristol City target Ross McCrorie focused on Aberdeen's third-place bid - as he gives…
Ross County's Connor Randall up against Duk of Aberdeen. Image: SNS
Aberdeen and Ross County forced to wait to discover Premiership post-split fixtures
The roadworks will involve a diversion running to Blackdog junction.
Travel chaos continues as more roadworks planned for AWPR
Plans have been submitted to bring back No 10 Botanic Garden. Image: Paul Glendell / DC Thomson.
No 10 Botanic Gardens: Plans to bring marquee back to Aberdeen green space met…
Ellon Medical Group. Image: Kenny Elrick / DC Thomson.
Ellon GP pulls econsult service four months early due to recruitment issues
Delighted Caley Jags head coach Billy Dodds will lead his side into Scottish Cup semi-final action against Falkirk at Hampden this weekend. Image: SNS Group
Billy Dodds' pride at how Scottish Cup semi-finalists Caley Thistle have salvaged season
Pandora is to open with the Bon Accord Centre. Image: DC Thomson
Pandora to open new store in Aberdeen Bon Accord Centre

Editor's Picks

Most Commented