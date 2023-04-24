Beefeaters at the Tower unveil new uniform for King’s reign ahead of coronation

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Beefeaters at the Tower unveil new uniform for King’s reign ahead of coronation

By Press Association
Yeoman Warders, also known as Beefeaters, in their new uniform ahead of King Charles III's coronation, at the Tower of London


The Tower of London’s famous Yeoman Warders have unveiled their new uniforms reflecting the change in reign, ahead of the King’s coronation.

The Beefeaters, as they are affectionately known, now proudly wear Charles III’s CIIIR cypher in red below a large red royal crown on the front of their daily Blue Undress outfits, in place of the late Queen’s EIIR cypher.

The Yeoman Warders have been based at the site since Tudor times and previously had the responsibility of guarding the gates and royal prisoners, but now combine ceremonial roles with other duties at the tourist attraction.



Since the Yeoman Body was created in 1485 by King Henry VII, the uniforms worn have evolved through the centuries.

Originally the guards were the monarch’s personal crack bodyguards who travelled everywhere with the sovereign before Henry VIII decided they should protect the Tower.

It was Elizabeth I who first decided to have the sovereign’s initials embroidered on the State Dress from 1570.

Pete McGowran, chief Yeoman Warder at the Tower, said: “We are delighted to be able to unveil these new uniforms in the week preceding the coronation, continuing the Yeoman Body’s proud and long-standing association with the monarchy.

“It will be an honour and a proud moment for us all to wear them in this very special week.”

A Yeoman Warder displays the King's cypher on their cufflinks

The Yeomans’ State Dress, which they wear on ceremonial and state occasions, is scarlet and gold with red stockings, white ruff and black, buckled shoes.

The embroidered gold Es on the front and back have been replaced with a C, but images of the change have not yet been released.

On a normal day at the Tower, they wear the blue uniform, of different weights for summer and winter.

Bespoke tailors from Kashket & Partners measured each of the 35 Yeoman Warders at the Tower, before uniform outlines known as shell fittings were created and production began, with the crown and CIIIR cypher being added last.

Each new Blue Undress uniform takes a minimum of 30 hours to complete, with the jacket weight ranging from 2.3kg to 3kg.

The previous uniforms with the late Queen's EIIR cypher

The new uniforms are part of a series of changes to mark the King’s reign by Historic Royal Palaces at the Tower.

These include renaming The Queen’s House as The King’s House and adding new royal insignia above the Jewel House and to sentry boxes across the site.

The origin of the nickname Beefeater is unknown, but the most likely explanation is that Yeoman Warders were given a daily ration of meat for their duties.



Records show that even in 1813 the daily ration for the 30 men on duty was 24lbs of beef, 18lbs of mutton and 16lbs of veal.

To qualify for the role of Yeoman Warder of His Majesty’s Royal Palace and Fortress the Tower of London – the full job title – applicants must have served at least 22 years in the Armed Forces, hold the Long Service and Good Conduct medal, and have reached the rank of Warrant Officer or equivalent, before being invited for interview and a rigorous selection process.

As preparations intensify for the coronation, members of the King’s Troop Royal Horse Artillery were put through their paces at Woolwich Barracks in London.

Members of the King's Troop, Royal Horse Artillery, during an Advanced Mounted Gunner Pass Out

Soldiers took part in the Advanced Mounted Gunner Pass Out – a final assessment which allows them to ride in ceremonial parades and take part in the gun salute celebrating the moment King is crowned at midday on May 6.

