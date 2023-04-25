What the papers say – April 25

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

The escalating crisis in Sudan dominates the front pages of Tuesday’s newspapers as they focus on the race to get British citizens out of the war-torn country.

The Times has a picture of people lining up to board a military aircraft as it focuses on a “race against time” to bring 4,000 people out of Sudan.

The Daily Mirror – which carries a big picture in tribute to former Strictly Come Dancing judge Len Goodman after his death – says 71 NHS doctors are stranded while The Independent reports on a British doctor being shot as warships are sent to help with the evacuation.

The Royal Navy ships also feature on the front of the i, which says stranded Britons face a three-day drive across the country to reach them.

And Metro simply pleads “Get Them Out” as it joins the tributes to Len Goodman.

The Daily Telegraph also looks abroad as it concentrates on Foreign Secretary James Cleverly calling on China to come clean on the “biggest military build-up in history”.

Closer to home, business and the economy appear on several front pages with The Guardian reporting on the CBI president warning the organisation’s future is in doubt after allegations of sexual harassment.

The Daily Mail again focuses on what it calls “the hated tourist tax” and says Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has faced criticism from business leaders.

Mr Sunak and Chancellor Jeremy Hunt are the focus of the Financial Times, which says they have been “pressed to deliver on pledge to mend ties with business”.

There is more from Mr Sunak on the front of the Daily Express, the PM writing in support of the paper’s campaign to protect women’s rights.

And the Daily Star reports on “no-nookie waivers’ for future space tourists.