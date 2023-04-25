Stepfather convicted of murdering toddler has shown no remorse, prosecutors say

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Stepfather convicted of murdering toddler has shown no remorse, prosecutors say

By Press Association
Lola James (Dyfed-Powys Police/PA)
Lola James (Dyfed-Powys Police/PA)

A stepfather convicted of murdering a two-year-old girl in a sickening attack has shown no remorse for his actions, prosecutors say.

Kyle Bevan, 31, inflicted fatal brain injuries on Lola James at her home in Haverfordwest, Pembrokeshire, in the early hours of July 17 2020.

The little girl suffered more than 100 injuries and died in hospital four days later.

Bevan denied he had harmed Lola, instead claiming that the family’s American bulldog Jessie had pushed her down the stairs.

A jury at Swansea Crown Court convicted Bevan of murder and Lola’s mother, Sinead James, 30, of causing or allowing her daughter’s death.

Dean Quick, head of the complex casework unit at CPS Cymru-Wales, described the case as difficult due to its distressing nature.

When asked if either Bevan or James had shown remorse for Lola’s death, he told the PA news agency: “There was certainly no remorse shown during the interviews and clearly both ran trials and were convicted.

“Bevan kept his account right through, so no remorse being shown at that point. Kyle Bevan has not shown any remorse from the beginning to the end of the trial.

“Sinead James has lost her daughter and is going to be devastated for that.”

The senior district crown prosecutor said: “It’s shocking case because we’re dealing with the traumatic death of a two-year-old child and happened in our own home at the hands of somebody who called himself her stepfather.

“Lola had 101 external injuries and she would have died a very traumatic death.”

During the trial, jurors heard Bevan and James met on Facebook in February 2020 – with Bevan moving into the family home just a few days later.

He remained living in the house throughout the early months of the Covid-19 pandemic, during which time Lola suffered a number of injuries while in his sole care including a damaged nose, black eyes and a cut lip.

The drug user attacked Lola in the early hours after taking pictures of her on Snapchat.

Mr Quick said: “The evidence pointed to Lola’s home life being particularly violent. Kyle Bevan was a violent individual who took drugs.

“There had been an escalation in violence leading up to Lola’s death.”

After attacking Lola, Bevan used the little girl’s final hours to cover his tracks instead of calling for an ambulance.

He filmed disturbing pictures and videos of Lola, showing marks on her back and extensive swelling and bruising to her head, eyes and lips.

Bevan did not wake James up until 7.20am and only asked his mother to phone for an ambulance until almost 7.30am.

Mr Quick said: “Kyle Bevan in his defence in court and when he was interviewed by the police sort to proportion blame to the family dog and said the dog had knocked her down the stairs.

“It was very clear from the initial investigation and also from the evidence in the case that that certainly didn’t happen. The extent of injuries that she sustained were not attributable to a fall from downstairs.

“If somebody’s child had fallen down the stairs you would have expected the most natural reaction would have been to call the ambulance immediately. He didn’t do so.

“An hour later he actually asked his mother to call the ambulance and in between that he was looking at various searches and cleaning and doing various things about the house to protect himself and to concoct his own story.

“For Kyle Bevan in particular, the fact that he tried to blame the dog is a very lame act really to try and blame it on someone else rather than to take responsibility for his own actions.”

The injuries to Lola’s brain were comparable with those found in victims of a high velocity road traffic collision, Mr Quick said.

He described how Lola was at risk of “serious physical harm” from Bevan, which led to the criminal conviction of her mother.

Mr Quick detailed how James previously removed Lola from the family home due to an incident with Bevan, with him using a hammer to smash up the property on another occasion.

James once ran to neighbours after being assaulted by Bevan, who took drugs and was increasingly violent.

“All of these markers were there. So as far as sympathy for her it’s clear that the jury did not have sympathy for and found that there are obvious signs of violence and risk to the child,” Mr Quick said.

“As her mother she ought to have been aware of that risk and that she failed to take steps which were expected of her to protect her from that risk.

“Being a domestic abuse victim in itself doesn’t absolve you of parental responsibility.”

At Swansea Crown Court on Tuesday, Bevan was jailed for life with a minimum term of 28 years. James was jailed for six years.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Just over 8 million households across the UK will receive the £301 payment this spring (Joe Giddens/PA)
Dates for new cost-of-living payment coming this spring announced by Government
2
To go with story by Bryan Rutherford. An infant child had her femur broken by a spanner, wielded by an Inverness plumbing and heating engineer who was looking after her. Liam Cummings was jailed for three and a half years after being found guilty last month by a jury of assaulting the toddler in the Autumn of 2017 Picture shows; Liam Cummings. N/A. Supplied by Facebook/DC Thomson Date; Unknown
Plumber broke vulnerable toddler’s thigh bone in ‘excruciating’ spanner attack
3
Pictures by JASON HEDGES CR0042233. Callum Law. Highland League title decider between Buckie Thistle and Brechin City. Full time result - Buckie 0 Brechin 2 Trophy and bubbly time for Brechin! Kevin McHattie celebrates Brechin winning the Highland League title. April 22nd 2023 Images by Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Kevin McHattie on journey from early retirement thoughts to Highland League title with Brechin…
4
Vogue Williams. Image: PA.
‘It’s the best student town ever’: Irish model Vogue Williams hails Aberdeen the number…
5
serious assault forres
Two men charged following ‘serious assault’ in Forres
6
Arlene Fraser, right, Nat Fraser, left, and the couple at their wedding in the middle
The Arlene Fraser murder 25 years on: The inside story of how a loving…
7
The northern end of Market Street, all the way up to Union Street, is inside the LEZ. Image: Kami Thomson/Michael McCosh/DC Thomson.
Revealed: How Aberdeen Low Emission Zone could look in 12 images
2
8
Piping school lecturer Ross Ainslie with 11-year-old Seorus McKerron, and Aberdeen punk piper Dod Copland depicted in a painting.
Bagpipes of late Aberdeen musician Dod Copland inspiring new generation of talent
9
Bojan Miovski celebrates his goal against Rangers with his team-mates. Image: Stephen Dobson/ProSports/Shutterstock
Breaking: Aberdeen to face both Celtic and Rangers away in post-split Premiership fixtures
10
Duncan Murray with Judy Murray on the tennis court.
Comedy duo Duncan and Judy Murray to take smash hit show to Aberdeen

More from Press and Journal

OCCUPATIONAL HAZARD: The ONS revealed a record number of rural workers are off with long-term illnesses.
Farmers urged to protect themselves
VIDEO: Former SNP treasurer 'did not know' about £100,000 motorhome purchase
harlaw academy inspection
Harlaw Academy 'improving' following weak rating by Education Scotland inspectors
Sir Chris Hoy to visit Orkney this weekend. Image: DC Thomson.
Sir Chris Hoy to visit Orkney to reopen Scapa Flow Museum
The new committee for the north area at the recent AGM in Inverness.
New SAYFC north region chairman appointed for the next year
RSABI chief executive Carol Maclaren with Sarah Shorrock of Ross Agri Services; and Martin Ross, managing director of the firm.
Ross Agri Services 50th anniversary celebrations raises £26,000 for RSABI
Glen Shira Forest offers a rare opportunity to purchase a high yielding sizeable commercial conifer forest with a mixed age structure.
£29 million Argyll forest for sale as demand for trees grows
A man was found injured on Cairngorm Drive, in the Kincorth area of Aberdeen, shortly after 9am this morning. Image: Google Street View.
Man found injured on Aberdeen Street
A 'very pleasant shock': Aberdeenshire Council have reversed their decision to mothball Largue School.
Parents celebrate as Largue School saved from chopping block
The British Government is working to evacuate 2,000 UK nationals from Sudan. Image: AP Photo/Marwan Ali
Aberdeen teacher 'living with hope' for Sudanese family left behind after ceasefire ends

Editor's Picks

Most Commented