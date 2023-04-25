Army cadet found hanged felt like she was ‘on trial’, inquest told

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Army cadet found hanged felt like she was ‘on trial’, inquest told

By Press Association
Army officer cadet Olivia Perks was discovered dead at the elite Sandhurst military academy in Berkshire (Family handout/PA)
Army officer cadet Olivia Perks was discovered dead at the elite Sandhurst military academy in Berkshire (Family handout/PA)

An Army officer cadet found hanged in her room felt like she was “on trial” for spending the night in a colour sergeant’s room days before, an inquest heard.

Olivia Perks, 21, was discovered dead at the prestigious Sandhurst military academy in Berkshire in February 2019.

An earlier inquest hearing recorded her provisional cause of death as “asphyxia due to hanging”.

Her inquest at Reading Town Hall was told she had spent the night with Colour Sergeant Griffith after the Falklands Ball on February 1 2019.

Sovereign’s Parade – Sandhurst
Olivia Perks attended Sandhurst military academy in Berkshire (Dan Kitwood/PA)

Both of them denied any sexual activity had taken place.

The next morning she missed a parade and had to walk past colleagues in her ball outfit from the night before.

Later she hit her head against a bed frame and “trashed” her room in front of colleagues.

Her friend, Captain Madeleine Brownlow, told the hearing she thought Ms Perks had been “shouted at” by the regimental sergeant major on her way back from the colour sergeant’s room.

She added: “My impression is that she had been sort of interviewed and persistently questioned… over two days.

“She felt under the microscope. My impression was that they were trying to work out whether he was in the right or the wrong and whether he should remain in the academy.

“Her welfare was collateral damage.”

When asked whether this approach was too heavy-handed, she replied: “It is almost like she was on trial.”

She went on: “He definitely was a mentor figure and she felt a lot of guilt about what happened. She felt like she was going to cause him to lose his job.”

She said fellow officer cadets were banned from speaking to her about what happened by the platoon commander at a briefing to inform them Colour Sergeant Griffith had been suspended.

Captain Brownlow and another friend were eventually allowed to after challenging their superiors.

The inquest also heard Ms Perks’ friends were uncomfortable with her being back on parade just two days after she made a “significant” suicide attempt during a Royal Engineers visit in July 2018.

Captain Brownlow said she felt “squashed” after a meeting with a priest who provided informal welfare support when she and others were told Ms Perks was not “actually suicidal” and had been seen by medics.

She explained that the priest said, “do not worry about Liv, she is not actually suicidal, she has been seen by medical staff. She got so drunk she suffered from suicidal ideology which does not actually mean someone is going to take their own life and there is no need to worry”.

She added: “I felt quite squashed after it and kind of silenced”, but claimed the priest did provide some reassurance.

The inquest also heard little formal support was available to junior officer cadets, especially in their first term and it was not always clear what help was available.

On Monday, the hearing was told Ms Perks was deemed at “low risk of reoccurrence” after the suicide attempt at the Royal Engineers visit.

The inquest continues.

