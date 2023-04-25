Lancaster bomber part of military flypast rehearsal ahead of Coronation

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Lancaster bomber part of military flypast rehearsal ahead of Coronation

By Press Association
F35-B Lightning II jets take part in a rehearsal for the official coronation flypast, at RAF College Cranwell, Sleaford, Lincolnshire (Joe Giddens/PA)
F35-B Lightning II jets take part in a rehearsal for the official coronation flypast, at RAF College Cranwell, Sleaford, Lincolnshire (Joe Giddens/PA)

Military aircraft including a Lancaster bomber filled the skies of Lincolnshire as the armed forces rehearsed for the flypast at the Coronation.

The college at RAF Cranwell stood in for Buckingham Palace as more than 30 aircraft took advantage of the blue skies on Tuesday afternoon.

Coronation flypast practice
Former RAF Squadron Leader Terrance Devey Smith, 93, who flew in the Coronation Flypast for Queen Elizabeth II in 1953, and Wing Commander Richard Podmore watch the rehearsal (Joe Giddens/PA)

Watching the spectacle was 93-year-old retired Squadron Leader Terrance Devey Smith, who flew in the flypast at the last Coronation, in 1953, when he was a 23-year-old RAF Flying Officer.

Mr Devey Smith faced around 50 media representatives insisting: “I’m not a hero,” as he posed for pictures ahead of the flypast.

Asked for his advice for the pilots taking part on May 6, he said: “Enjoy it.”

Flypast rehearsal
Around 30 aircraft were involved in the rehearsal (Joe Giddens/PA)

The full flypast will include more than 60 aircraft, including the Red Arrows and the full Battle of Britain Memorial Flight.

Air Vice-Marshal Mark Flewin, Air Officer Commanding No 1 Group, said: “It is a great honour to be part of His Majesty the King’s Coronation, where the flypast is an opportunity to showcase Tri-Service aviation excellence to our Commander-in-Chief, on this very special occasion.

“While the full spectacle will not be unveiled until the Coronation, the practice with more limited aircraft numbers is an ideal opportunity to review the flypast from a safety and execution perspective, while making sure that the timing, spacing, and the broad structure of the flypast is visually appropriate for His Majesty the King’s Coronation on the May 6.”

Air Vice-Marshal Flewin said the rehearsal went to plan but refused to reveal details of some surprises, which the RAF is saving for Coronation day.

“We have some elements we won’t unveil until on the day,” he said.

The senior officer said: “I was very happy with the 36 aircraft flypast you’ve seen today and we will build on that success to deliver the 68 aircraft spectacular flypast for His Majesty.”

He said the flypast had already been months in the planning but Monday’s display was the first time many of the elements had come together.

And he said there were a range of contingency plans for bad weather on the May 6.

The King spent time as a student at RAF Cranwell and Air Vice-Marshal Flewin said it was “humbling to us that we can deliver a flypast of this size on the day of his Coronation”.

Among the aircraft taking part in Monday’s rehearsal were Typhoons, Apache helicopters, a C-130J Hercules, a Voyager and the giant C-17 Globemaster.

The Coronation flypast will follow the King’s Coronation Parade at 2.30pm.

The first aircraft to fly over Buckingham Palace with be a Juno HT1 helicopter from RAF Shawbury, which will be piloted by Flight Lieutenant Tom Knapp.

He said: “The flypast rehearsal today went really well.

“We made our time on target over the top of College Hall which was standing in as Buckingham Palace.

“It’s great to see months of planning and detailed coordination between all the different aircraft which fly at different speeds starting to come together.

“I feel hugely privileged and excited to get to fly over the Palace for The King on this momentous occasion.”

