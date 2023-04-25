Metropolitan Police apply for O2 Academy Brixton to be closed for good

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Metropolitan Police apply for O2 Academy Brixton to be closed for good

By Press Association
Two people died after crowds rushed the door at an Asake gig at the O2 Academy Brixton (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
Two people died after crowds rushed the door at an Asake gig at the O2 Academy Brixton (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

The O2 Academy Brixton could be closed for good after the Metropolitan Police urged the council to strip the venue of its licence.

Security guard Gaby Hutchinson, 23, and Rebecca Ikumelo, 33, were killed when fans without tickets tried to enter a show by Nigerian artist Asake at the south London venue on December 15.

The venue’s licence was suspended for three months by Lambeth councillors and a decision on whether to reopen the site is expected to be decided at a licensing meeting soon.

The Met told the PA news agency: “On Monday January 16, the licence of the O2 Academy Brixton was suspended for three months.

Brixton O2 Academy incident
The Metropolitan Police have applied to shut the O2 Academy Brixton (James Manning/PA)

“On April 14, the Met Police submitted an application for a review of (the) premises licence to Lambeth Council and will be seeking a revocation of the licence.

“This matter will be decided at a future council sub-committee hearing on a date to be confirmed.”

Lambeth councillors will decide whether to follow the police advice or to re-open the venue.

Councillors previously decided to suspend the venue’s licence for three months and the decision was supported by the venue’s owner, Academy Music Group (AMG), which offered its condolences to the families of those who died in the incident.

Brixton O2 Academy incident
Security guard Gaby Hutchinson died in hospital after the crush at the music venue (Met Police/PA)

About 1,000 people were outside the venue and when police arrived, they found “large-scale disorder” with crowds eventually pushing the doors open, according to Gerald Gouriet KC who represented the Met Police at the licensing meeting.

A police probe was launched shortly after the incident and the Security Industry Authority (SIA) has also launched an inquiry into corruption allegations made following the crowd crush.

Radio investigative show File On 4 reported a security guard at the venue said some members of the security staff would allow “a couple of hundred” people into the venue in exchange for money.

“There were people taking money. Some staff made £1,000 cash,” the guard told the programme.

Brixton O2 Academy incident
Rebecca Ikumelo, 33, died following the crush at the Asake gig (Family handout/PA)

“Our company knew what was going on and they knew the people who were doing it,” he added, “and they did nothing about it.”

A spokesperson for AMG told the PA news agency: “AMG has co-operated fully with the Metropolitan Police and Lambeth Council since the tragedy at Brixton occurred.

“We have had regular meetings and discussions with the Metropolitan Police and Lambeth Council at which we have presented detailed proposals that we believe will enable the venue to reopen safely.

“AMG has been awaiting feedback on those proposals for several weeks and looks forward to hearing from the police as soon as possible in constructive terms.

“The review of our licence will take place through the formal process with Lambeth Council in due course.”

A Lambeth Council spokesperson said: “In January, the sub-committee imposed a condition requiring the venue to cease all licensable activities pending it submitting a variation application – and the council granting that application.

“The operators of the O2 Academy Brixton were required at that last meeting to come up with workable changes to their licence in a way that fully addresses police concerns about the venue’s operations, and ensure no repeat of the tragic events of December 15, via that variation application.

“The variation application has been made, and will be considered at a licensing sub-committee on a date that will be confirmed shortly. The O2 Academy Brixton will not be able to carry out any licensable activities until after that meeting at the earliest.

“On April 14, an application to review the O2 Academy Brixton’s licence was submitted by the Met Police. That application is now subject to a statutory consultation period.

“As a result, there are currently there are two outstanding applications in relation to the venue, the licence variation and the licence review. Lambeth Council will consider both in due course.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Arlene Fraser, right, Nat Fraser, left, and the couple at their wedding in the middle
The Arlene Fraser murder 25 years on: The inside story of how a loving…
2
Vogue Williams. Image: PA.
‘It’s the best student town ever’: Irish model Vogue Williams hails Aberdeen the number…
3
Image: Police Scotland.
Armed police search village near Inverness following reports of man carrying gun
4
Inverness Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
‘You won’t be driving for a while yet’: 114mph speeder banned from the roads
5
To go with story by Bryan Rutherford. An infant child had her femur broken by a spanner, wielded by an Inverness plumbing and heating engineer who was looking after her. Liam Cummings was jailed for three and a half years after being found guilty last month by a jury of assaulting the toddler in the Autumn of 2017 Picture shows; Liam Cummings. N/A. Supplied by Facebook/DC Thomson Date; Unknown
Plumber broke vulnerable toddler’s thigh bone in ‘excruciating’ spanner attack
6
From left: Cameron Ross, Alasdair Finlayson and Daniel Degan. Image: Spindrift
Man joined £650,000 drug dealing operation after taking cocaine to cope with eating disorder
7
To go with story by Jenni Gee. Men convicted of being concerned in the supply following ?500,000 drugs seizure in Highlands Picture shows; Serafin Gaik, Pawel Chmielewski, Logan MacLeod. N/A. Supplied by Police Scotland Date; Unknown
Inverness crime gang convicted after ‘Operation Bearskin’ seized drugs worth £425,000
8
Arlene's family centre, Arlene and her sister Carol as kids, left and Arlene, right. Image: Supplied/Universal News and Sport
‘We still don’t have Arlene’s body but we just cannot give up on her’
9
Piping school lecturer Ross Ainslie with 11-year-old Seorus McKerron, and Aberdeen punk piper Dod Copland depicted in a painting.
Bagpipes of late Aberdeen musician Dod Copland inspiring new generation of talent
10
Forres Academy report
Damning report rates Forres Academy as ‘weak’ in main areas of learning

More from Press and Journal

Peterhead caretaker co-managers Jordon Brown, left, and Ryan Strachan, right. Image: Shutterstock/Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
Peterhead confirm appointment of co-managers Jordon Brown and Ryan Strachan
Both heart-breaking and heart-warming, we heard the stories of single parents living in the north-east.
Single parents: modern-day heroes?
Peter Murrell and Nicola Sturgeon. Image: PA.
VIDEO: Nicola Sturgeon answers questions on SNP finance crisis
Oban FM is appealing for donations. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
Oban FM community radio station needs injection of cash to keep them afloat
To go with story by Karla Sinclair. Aberdeen's Smoke and Soul takes over city centre bar Six Degrees North Picture shows; Smoke and Soul. Aberdeen. Supplied by Smoke and Soul Date; Unknown
Aberdeen's Smoke and Soul takes over city centre bar Six Degrees North
To go with story by Stuart Findlay. Highland planning ahead, April 24 2023 Picture shows; Glamping pods in Caithness. Caithness. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; Unknown
Caithness glamping pods and Skye workshop among latest Highland plans
Ross County celebrate David Cancola's goal against St Johnstone. Image: SNS
Analysis: Ross County must waste no time in hitting post-split points trail in order…
Bongo's Bingo will be coming to P&J Live in July. Image: P&J Live.
Night out sensation Bongo’s Bingo returns to Aberdeen's P&J Live
The Goat Shed has been transformed from a dilapidated croft house into an amazing five-bedroom family home. Photos supplied by Aberdein Considine.
Dramatically transformed Tarves croft house on the market for £535,000
Councillor for Speyside Glenlivet Derek Ross.
'We must all be very concerned': Violence and aggression in Moray schools on the…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented